Saginaw County, MI

Richard North
4d ago

Saginaw, MI. won't do a damn thing about it. Saginaw, MI is the murder capital of Michigan per Capita. Saginaw leaders lie about attractions "in Saginaw" and they are not! This City is a dead Dodge City. No plan, no direction, no future.

Roshanda Blakes
3d ago

So are their gonna be help,to get them off the streets? what point is the count? to embarrass them smh

WNEM

Genesee Co. retirees to lose healthcare on June 1

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - In a coverage cut-off, Genesee County retirees could lose their healthcare in a matter of months if a new healthcare provider is not found. This came after Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Michigan notified Genesee County in December that their service would end. TV5′s...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Flint police looking for infant allegedly kidnapped by mother

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a 40-year-old woman who allegedly kidnapped her infant son from Bethany Christian Services in Flint on Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing person's alert or the 18-month old. The Flint Police Department says Janiel Marie Bunstead was taking...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Application process begins for Flint ARPA grant funding

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint is ready to spend more of its share of American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA) money. Flint was awarded a total of $94.7 million in ARPA funds. Mayor Sheldon Neeley said 40 percent of that money has already been spent on what city...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Intoxicated man drove into Saginaw Bay early Saturday morning

Investigators say a person in the area heard the man calling for help. Emergency responders got the man out of the vehicle and he is okay, the Bay County Sheriff's office investigation continues. Investigators say a person in the area heard the man calling for help after his vehicle went...
BAY COUNTY, MI
Hyperallergic

As Flint’s Water Crisis Endures, the Water Remembers

Amber Hasan has been part of the Sister Tour, a troupe that performs in accompaniment to LaToya Ruby Frazier’s three-act photo series on the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, since Frazier came to document the human-made public health disaster in 2016. “We’re still doing the same work, and the pipes...
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week

There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Fenton Police alerting area businesses about possible bogus food drive

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Fenton Police Department is asking area businesses to be on the look out for an individual asking for donations connected to a food drive. The department taking to social media to get get the word out, and posted pictures of the individual, his vehicle and a flyer for a food drive.
FENTON, MI
MLive

HealthSource Saginaw to end outpatient program in March

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Close to 500 people will be searching for a new therapist or psychiatrist after HealthSource Saginaw ends its behavioral professional outpatient services Friday, March 31, officials with the organization said. HealthSource Saginaw Executive Services and Communications Director Wendy Dornseifer said the move was being made...
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Take in some ‘plein air’ art at downtown Bay City gallery

BAY CITY, MI — A new art exhibit in Bay City is bringing a breath of fresh air to a gallery in downtown Bay City. Studio 23 launched its “Plein Air” showcase at the 901 N Water Street gallery. According to information provided by Studio 23 staff, the practice of “plein air painting” (translated from French as “in the open air”) is simply the act of painting outdoors, based on observations of the world.
BAY CITY, MI
Saginaw, MI
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

