Section III wrestling team and individual rankings as of Jan. 22
Here are Section III wrestling Division I and II team and individual rankings as of Jan. 22. This list is compiled by John Drew and is courtesy of cnywrestling.com. More Section III wrestling information can be found there. DIVISION I.
Section III boys basketball stats leaders (Week 8)
Section III boys basketball stats leaders through Jan. 22. Stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches.
Section III boys basketball star becomes 11th 1,000-point scorer in school history
Madison’s senior guard Ethan Rivers became the 11th player in school history to join the Blue Devils’ 1,000-point club in the team’s 65-64 loss to Morrisville-Eaton earlier this month. Rivers poured in 30 points in the team’s loss on Jan. 9 to give himself a career total...
You Voted: Best point guard in high school boys basketball is...?
We came up with our list of the top shooting guards among the city/area high school boys basketball teams in search of the B.O.B. - the Best Of Battle Creek. Then we asked you for your opinion in our Battle Creek Enquirer poll. ...
Alexa Shay reaches 1,000 career assists in Tully’s girls volleyball win over Fabius-Pompey
Girls volleyball player Alexa Shay recorded 27 assists to reach 1,000 in her career and Tully defeated Fabius-Pompey 3-1 on Monday in an Onondaga High School League match.
Turnaround teams: 6 Section III girls basketball teams that have improved from last season
Syracuse, N.Y. — High school sports are unpredictable. Between graduation, transfers, injuries and more, each season a new team can emerge as a contender. This winter, plenty of Section III girls basketball have experienced more success than last season.
