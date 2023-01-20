ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried had a 'security incident' when 3 men drove into a metal barricade outside his parents' multimillion Bay Area home, his lawyer said

By Grace Dean
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUs6z_0kLIi5U800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07WjtS_0kLIi5U800
Filings by Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyers detail the "harassment and threats" the former crypto mogul and his parents have faced since FTX's collapse.

om Williams/CQ-Roll Call Inc via Getty Images

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyer said the ex-crypto mogul and his parents had been subjected to harassment and threats.
  • This includes a recent "security incident" at his parents' Bay Area home, the lawyer said.
  • Three unknown men drove into the metal barricade outside their home, he said.

Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyer said that the former crypto mogul had recently experienced a "security incident" at his parents' Bay Area home.

Christian Everdell from New York law firm Cohen & Gresser detailed the incident in a letter to Judge Lewis Kaplan on Thursday, saying that Bankman-Fried and his parents had been targeted by "actual efforts to cause them harm."

As such, Everdell asked Kaplan to reject the requests from various news organizations, including Insider, to unseal the two currently-unnamed parties who contributed to Bankman-Fried's $250 million bail.

"Recently, the Bankman-Frieds had a security incident at their home when a black car drove into the metal barricade set up outside their home," Everdell wrote. "Three men got out of the car. When the security guard on duty confronted them, the men said something to the effect of: 'You won't be able to keep us out.' The men got back in the car and quickly drove away before the security guard was able to see the license plate."

Neither the car nor the people in it had been identified, Everdell said.

"This incident underscores the risk to the Bankman-Frieds' privacy and security," he said.

Bankman-Fried, who faces multiple criminal charges tied to the collapse of FTX, was released on bail on December 22, shortly after he arrived in the US following his extradition from the Bahamas.

While he awaits trial, Bankman-Fried is required to stay at the home of his parents, Stanford Law professors Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried . Zillow estimates the value of the five-bedroom home at about $4 million, while Redfin's estimate is $3.1 million.

FTX customers have been left frustrated after it was revealed that the crypto exchange used customer funds to prop up struggling sister company Alameda Research , despite previously emphasizing that the two were separate businesses. Individual investors say they've lost thousands of dollars .

Earlier this month, Bankman-Fried himself told Teddy Schleifer, a reporter from Puck , that a citizen vigilante was stopped by security guards stationed outside his parent's house . He didn't provide further details.

In a filing from January 3, attorney Mark Cohen had said that Bankman-Fried's parents "have become the target of intense media scrutiny, harassment, and threats." He said that they had received "a steady stream of threatening correspondence, including communications expressing a desire that they suffer physical harm."

Everdell and Cohen said that revealing the names of the two additional parties who contributed to his bond could cause intrusions on their privacy as well as potentially lead to harassment.

"Given the notoriety of this case and the extraordinary media attention it is receiving, it is reasonable to assume that the non-parent sureties will also face significant privacy and safety concerns if their identities are disclosed," Everdell wrote in Thursday's letter.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Futurism

Sam Bankman-Fried, Bored on House Arrest, Starts a Substack

Sam Bankman-Fried, fallen crypto golden boy and former CEO of the imploded cryptocurrency exchange FTX, simply cannot shut up. Pre-arrest, he posted long rants on Twitter, and against all sane legal advice has gone on numerous talk shows, panels, and otherwise ill-advised outlets to say various versions of "I fucked up but definitely not criminally." Post-arrest, he's inexplicably chosen to continue the pattern — presumably to the dismay of SBF's current legal counsel, considering that his former lawyers jumped ship as a result of the ex-exec's "incessant and disruptive tweeting."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Markets Insider

Who are the 2 people who helped bail out Sam Bankman-Fried? Insider and other news organizations asked a judge to unseal their names.

News organizations, including Insider, are asking a court to unveil Sam Bankman-Fried's bail backers. Bankman-Fried has argued that his sponsors should stay private for their safety. The media companies say fraud charges and billions of dollars in potential losses call for transparency. A group of media organizations, including Insider, have...
msn.com

A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show

A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto despite living with his parents, according to public records cited by The Australian. Darren Nguyen's crypto trading business, PO Street Capital, is registered at his parents' house in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia. The firm made around $7 million in profit after tax for the fiscal year ending June 2021, per the documents, which were filed with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission.
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
New York Post

Japanese killer chokes to death on prison food while awaiting execution

A Japanese woman on death row for killing two men died behind bars when she choked while eating prison chow in her cell. Miyuki Ueta, 49, a former bar employee, lost consciousness during her meal at the Hiroshima lockup on Saturday afternoon, the Japan Times reported. Guards tried to remove the food from her throat and performed other rescue measures, but Ueta was declared dead at a hospital less than three hours later, according to the outlet. The prisoner had reportedly been on medication for a variety of ailments and had already collapsed a week earlier while eating. Ueta’s death sentence was finalized...
Markets Insider

Former top FTX engineer who lived in Sam Bankman-Fried's Bahamas penthouse is trying to cut a deal with fraud prosecutors, report says

FTX's ex-chief engineer last week met prosecutors probing the crypto exchange's collapse, per Bloomberg. Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-roommate Nishad Singh could become the 3rd top FTX exec to cut a deal. Prosecutors hope Singh will shed light on Bankman-Fried's political donations, per Bloomberg. Another former top executive at FTX could be...
NEW YORK STATE
Vice

This Guy Plans to Open a Store That Sells Heroin, Meth, and Crack

A Vancouver man is planning to open what would be Canada’s first store that sells heroin, cocaine, meth, MDMA, and other drugs as a way to reduce the rising number of deaths stemming from the overdose crisis. Jerry Martin, 51, wants to open the brick-and-mortar shop by the end...
RadarOnline

Scientology Leader David Miscavige 'Nowhere To Be Found' As Lawyers Try To Serve Him In Trafficking Lawsuit

Scientology leader David Miscavige is apparently “nowhere to be found” as process servers search to serve the controversial figure with a trafficking lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.The server has reportedly attempted to serve the mysterious 62-year-old Scientology leader 27 separate times over four months in Los Angeles, California, and Clearwater, Florida.According to Daily Mail, security guards on duty at the California and Florida Scientology properties were “clueless” when lawyers arrived in search of Miscavige. The three plaintiffs in the lawsuit – Gawain and Laura Baxter and Valeska Paris – have also since hired a private investigator in an attempt to track...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

100K+
Followers
16K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy