ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Mail carrier held at gunpoint in Ohio neighborhood

By Talia Naquin
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fjee0_0kLIhkQl00

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department has released a photo of one of two suspects who robbed a U.S. Postal carrier.

It happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Carlysle Street.

According to a press release from the police department, the mail carrier was approached by two masked men, one of whom was armed.

Police say the mail carrier was taken to the back of his mail truck, where the armed men took items. Police say they took “U.S. Postal property,” but did not clarify if the suspects stole mail and packages.

Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting

Police released a surveillance photo taken near the scene in the hopes that someone could identify them.

FOX 8 reached out to USPS for comment.

Here’s their response: “Postal Inspectors with the Cleveland Field Office are actively investigating the recent armed robbery of a Postal Service employee which took place in Akron on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.  Due to the sensitive nature of active investigations, at this time we cannot provide specifics regarding the incident; other than the fact that the employee was unharmed.

If anyone has any information related to the incident, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 .  Information will be kept confidential.”

Robbery of a United States Postal Service Letter Carrier is punishable under Title 18 of United States Code, Section 2114, by up to 10 years in federal prison and/or significant fines.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Tipsters can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or texting TIPSCO to 274637.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

G.Christy
4d ago

for those over 50, this kind of news never happened in the 1970's. I could list the errors, but some minds know already.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Thief wanted for 2 armed robberies in Canton

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said the same man is wanted for robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. The first robbery happened on Jan. 17 at Bell Stores in the 3800 block of Cleveland Ave. Canton police said the suspect walked into the store around 7:45 a.m.,...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

US Marshals offer reward for the capture of suspected Ohio drug dealer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive 32-year-old Tristin Dent, according to a news release. Dent is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the tent to...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Inmate known as 'Dandy Daddy' was on plane that crashed in Geauga County

CLEVELAND — Officials have released the name of the inmate that was on board the plane that crashed in Geauga County last week. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has identified the inmate as 67-year-old Carl Lee Jasperse, who is serving a 102-month prison term after pleading guilty to distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material in 2021.
CLEVELAND, OH
Kovasin

"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"

" Break-Ins in Cleveland Neighborhood" Residents of Cleveland are on high alert after a string of car thefts and break-ins occurred in the early hours of the morning on January 18th. One homeowner said as he called the police He's moving carefully around the vehicle, looking for something, his other hand is in the pocket. The hoodie he is wearing is large and covers most of his body, making it hard to discern any other distinguishing features. who wishes to remain anonymous, was able to capture footage of the suspects on his home security camera.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Solon police warn residents about a new scam

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a new scam is targeting people on social media and there have already been two victims in Solon. According to police, the scammer contacts you on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, etc. and offer to pay for your photos, likeness, or anything they see posted. Once...
SOLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: Do you recognize this robbery suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man captured on surveillance video robbing a woman in a CVS parking lot is wanted by Cleveland police. The robbery took place on Jan. 11 around 8:10 p.m., police said. According to police, the man robbed a woman of her keys while she was in...
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

I-Team: Police-involved shooting reported in Macedonia

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) – An officer-involved shooting happened Sunday evening, police sources confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team. Agents with the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting Macedonia police with the investigation. Sources say the shooting took place near a store on Aurora Road and a shot was...
MACEDONIA, OH
sciotopost.com

Owner of Two Ohio Businesses Sentenced to Prison for PPP Loan Fraud

CLEVELAND – The owner of two corporations in Solon and Highland Heights, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $195,900.34 in restitution to the Small Business Administration (SBA) by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker after he pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy