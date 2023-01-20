ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

fox5dc.com

WATCH: Fairfax PD arrest carjacker after highway pursuit

WASHINGTON - Fairfax County police arrested a man who carjacked a Honda in D.C. and then a Chevy Tahoe in Fairfax before leading officers in a pursuit on the Beltway. Fairfax County Police Department tweeted a video of the pursuit, sharing that they had arrested the carjacking suspect. Police say...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Suspects smash glass bank door in Wheaton but can’t get inside

WHEATON, Md. - Authorities say two suspects smashed the glass door of a bank in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning but could not get inside. The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Capital One Bank in the 11000 block of Georgia Avenue in Wheaton. Images showed a shattered glass...
WHEATON, MD
Inside Nova

Increased safety measures coming to Woodbridge amid uptick in crime

Additional police officers, lights and cameras will be added along a stretch of the U.S. 1 corridor in Woodbridge after a recent uptick in crime, according to officials. There were three homicides — one in 2023, and two in 2022 — in the area surrounding the Prince William Parkway and Richmond Highway, a police spokesman said.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
fox5dc.com

Crossing guard struck by vehicle in Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. - Authorities say a crossing guard was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said emergency crews were called to Bradley Boulevard near Ewing Drive in Bethesda just before 8:15 a.m. The crossing guard was being evaluated...
BETHESDA, MD
fox5dc.com

Man shot, killed in Southwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - A man was killed in a shooting in Southwest D.C. on Saturday night, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded around 10:41 p.m. to the shooting in the 4700 block of 1st Street, near the border of D.C. and Prince George's County. Once there, officers...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Southern Avenue Metro station

WASHINGTON - A teenager has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting that took place outside the Southern Avenue Metro station on Sunday, according to police. On Tuesday, Metro Transit Police announced they arrested 17-year-old D'Hani Rispus of Washington D.C. Rispus is being extradited to Maryland where police said...
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office issues warning after two fatal overdoses

Two people died Sunday of suspected opioid overdoses in Loudoun County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies responded Sunday morning to two separate death investigations. Both investigations are pending toxicology. The sheriff's office is issuing a warning about potential tainted narcotics on the street following the deaths. "If you believe a...
fox5dc.com

Human trafficking on the rise in the DMV

Brand new numbers on human trafficking in 2022 show there were more than 148,000 online ads for sex services places in a 50-mile radius of Reston, Virginia. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to a local nonprofit using technology in Northern Virginia to rescue people.
RESTON, VA
fox5dc.com

Search for suspects after stolen vehicle stopped in Quantico area: police

QUANTICO, Va. - Authorities say they are searching for suspects after stopping a stolen vehicle along Interstate 95 in the Quantico area. SKYFOX was over the scene around 6:45 a.m. Officials say one passenger was in the vehicle and was transported with unknown injuries. Drivers can expect delays in the...
QUANTICO, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire

Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. D.C. Defenders’ Player Spotlight: DE Jacub Panasiuk …...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

DC Police investigate 2 carjackings that happened hours apart

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a pair of carjackings, including one involving a Lyft driver, that happened Friday night in D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the first carjacking around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Morse Street Northeast, near Union Market. Once at the scene, officers learned...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

23-year-old Prince George's County man killed in Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - A 23-year-old Prince George's County man was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C., police said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:42 p.m. on Thursday in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Officers responded to the scene, and found an unconscious man suffering...
LANHAM, MD

