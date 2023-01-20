ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lil Kim Set to Deliver Her First Headlining Apollo Theater Performance

Another high-profile rap show is headed to the Apollo. Lil Kim is teaming up with the Harlem Festival of Culture for a special concert. It will be her first time headlining the historic venue. The Jump Off with Lil’ Kim and Friends will take place on January 26, the 89th...
Travis Scott, Playboi Carti & Meek Mill to Headline Rolling Loud Portugal

Rolling Loud is bringing Hip-Hop to the world in 2023 with eight events across North America, Europe, and Asia, and the brand has unveiled its first international roster. Rolling Loud Portugal’s second edition will include headliners Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Meek Mill on the beaches of Portimo from July 5-7. Plus, Lil Uzi Vert, GloRilla, Central Cee, Lil Durk, Latto, YG, Aitch, Eem Triplin, and many more perform!
Fan Falls From Balcony At Drake’s Concert At Apollo Theater

Drake made history with his recent show at Apollo Theater in New York, returning to the stage for the first time in 2023. The Toronto native has an endless catalog of hit records, but this wasn’t just a regular concert… this is the East Coast, which means legendary hip-hop acts are in store for the evening.
Happy 58th Birthday To The Legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff!

On this date in 1965, Jeffrey Townes, better known to Hip Hop and television fans as “Jazzy Jeff” was born in the City of Brother Love and has become one of the best to ever place their hands on a pair of Technics 1200s. Originally known as the...
[WATCH] Chrisean Rock Throws Punch At Former Stylist At Red Carpet Event

After making the headlines for throwing a violent tantrum during her NoJumper interview while pregnant with Blueface’s baby, Chrisean Rock makes headlines again this week for throwing a punch at a woman at the red carpet premiere of Baddies West reality show. The now viral footage shows Chrisean sucker...
Oscar nominations 2023 snubs: Jordan Peele, Viola Davis and more

The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning, and some notable A-listers were shockingly left out. While some nominations were expected — with “Everything Everywhere All At Once” dominating with 11 nominations — there were also plenty who were shut out. Here are some of the biggest snubs and surprises from the 95th Academy Awards. Jordan Peele‘s “Nope” One of the most blatant snubs was Jordan Peele’s “Nope.” The science-fiction thriller received rave reviews and dominated the domestic box office — but didn’t receive a single Oscar nomination this year. Many speculated that the film would land nominations for at least Original Screenplay or Visual...
Super Bowl Pregame: Find Out Who's Singing the National Anthem and More

We may not know which teams are facing off at Super Bowl LVII next month, but we do know who’s providing the musical entertainment — and isn’t that just as important? The NFL on Tuesday announced that country crooner Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, an honor bestowed in previous years to the likes of Lady Gaga, Pink and Whitney Houston. “America the Beautiful,” another pre-Bowl staple, will be performed by legendary R&B singer and producer Babyface. And everyone at Abbott Elementary will be on their feet for the one and only Sheryl Lee Ralph, who has been chosen to perform “Lift...
Kylie Jenner’s Lion Head Dress Raises Controversy

On Monday, Kylie Jenner attended the Schiaparelli’s couture runway in Paris. She arrived in a black velvet strapless gown decorated with the life-size head of a lion — a pre-release from the label’s Spring-Summer 2023 couture collection that debuted moments later. The faux lion head featuring a...
‘The Bachelor’ Star Zach Shallcross Gets Romantic in Black Suit & Oxfords on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Zach Shallcross looked sharp as he visited “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night. “The Bachelor” star spoke about his experience on the reality show and embraced romance while talking about finding real love. Shallcross also remembered leaving “The Bachelorette” after a night in the Fantasy Suite. For his late-night show appearance, Shallcross donned a light blue button-down shirt with a navy blue polka-dot tie. He suited up in a black blazer and straight-leg pants. For accessories, he added a black and silver-toned watch to the look. The reality TV star completed the look by slipping into a pair of black oxford shoes...
Today In Hip Hop History: Tone Loc Dropped His Debut ‘Loc-ed After Dark’ LP 34 Years Ago

On this date in 1989, West Coast rap giant Tone Loc released his debut album Loc-ed After Dark on Delicious Vinyl Records. It was a huge success, making it to #1 on the Billboard 200 the week of April 15 and #3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop album charts. It featured three hit singles — “Wild Thing,” “Funky Cold Medina,” and “I Got It Goin’ On” — and was certified Double Platinum by the RIAA.
Happy Heavenly Birthday To The Late Great Jam Master Jay!

Hip Hop lost a great DJ over two decades ago, but in celebration of JMJ’s life today, his legacy will forever live on. On this date in 1965 in Brooklyn, New York, Jason Mizell, who later became Jam Master Jay, was born. Jay was the DJ for the legendary...
Kanye West Introduces His Daughter North West to New Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West is heading to Australia to meet his new wife’s family. Before he leaves the country, Ye introduced a member of his family, his daughter North West. According to Hollywood Life, Ye and his new wife Bianca Censori were at Nobu Malibu when North and a friend were dropped off for dinner.
Jordan Brand to Celebrate The Notorious B.I.G. with Exclusive Air Jordan Retro 13 Auction

Jordan Brand is partnering with the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation to auction off 23 rare pairs of the Christopher Wallace Air Jordan 13. Initially designed in 2017 to commemorate The NOTORIOUS B.I.G.’s 45th birthday, the unreleased sneakers were kept under wraps until lately. The year 2023, which reflects Michael Jordan’s renowned jersey number and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, serves as the cornerstone for the relationship, culminating with the Jordan Year 2023 Campaign.

