Read full article on original website
Related
thesource.com
Lil Kim Set to Deliver Her First Headlining Apollo Theater Performance
Another high-profile rap show is headed to the Apollo. Lil Kim is teaming up with the Harlem Festival of Culture for a special concert. It will be her first time headlining the historic venue. The Jump Off with Lil’ Kim and Friends will take place on January 26, the 89th...
thesource.com
Travis Scott, Playboi Carti & Meek Mill to Headline Rolling Loud Portugal
Rolling Loud is bringing Hip-Hop to the world in 2023 with eight events across North America, Europe, and Asia, and the brand has unveiled its first international roster. Rolling Loud Portugal’s second edition will include headliners Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Meek Mill on the beaches of Portimo from July 5-7. Plus, Lil Uzi Vert, GloRilla, Central Cee, Lil Durk, Latto, YG, Aitch, Eem Triplin, and many more perform!
thesource.com
Drake Brings Out Dipset, 21 Savage, and Lil Uzi Vert During Two Shows at Apollo Theater
Drake took over Harlem this weekend, performing a pair of shows at a sold-out Apollo Theater. The show, presented by SiriusXM brought a career range of hits, while also bringing out guests in 21 Savage, Dipset, and Lil Uzi Vert. During his time on stage, Drake teased another new album...
thesource.com
Fan Falls From Balcony At Drake’s Concert At Apollo Theater
Drake made history with his recent show at Apollo Theater in New York, returning to the stage for the first time in 2023. The Toronto native has an endless catalog of hit records, but this wasn’t just a regular concert… this is the East Coast, which means legendary hip-hop acts are in store for the evening.
thesource.com
Happy 58th Birthday To The Legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff!
On this date in 1965, Jeffrey Townes, better known to Hip Hop and television fans as “Jazzy Jeff” was born in the City of Brother Love and has become one of the best to ever place their hands on a pair of Technics 1200s. Originally known as the...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Chrisean Rock Throws Punch At Former Stylist At Red Carpet Event
After making the headlines for throwing a violent tantrum during her NoJumper interview while pregnant with Blueface’s baby, Chrisean Rock makes headlines again this week for throwing a punch at a woman at the red carpet premiere of Baddies West reality show. The now viral footage shows Chrisean sucker...
thesource.com
Kanye West Set for Australia Visit to Meet His New Wife’s Family
Kanye West is making a trip to Australia. The rapper and businessman will be making a trip with his new wife, Bianca Censori, to meet her family. According to The Herald Sun, Ye “is believed to be heading to Melbourne to meet her family.”. During the visit, Ye and...
Brenden Urie, sole remaining member of Panic! at the Disco, announces band ‘will be no more’
(WGHP) — Pop-punk band Panic! at the Disco is tossing in the towel. On Tuesday, founding frontman Brenden Urie announced that the group that he’s helmed since 2004 is officially disbanding. He was the sole remaining member of the band. “I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put […]
Oscar nominations 2023 snubs: Jordan Peele, Viola Davis and more
The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning, and some notable A-listers were shockingly left out. While some nominations were expected — with “Everything Everywhere All At Once” dominating with 11 nominations — there were also plenty who were shut out. Here are some of the biggest snubs and surprises from the 95th Academy Awards. Jordan Peele‘s “Nope” One of the most blatant snubs was Jordan Peele’s “Nope.” The science-fiction thriller received rave reviews and dominated the domestic box office — but didn’t receive a single Oscar nomination this year. Many speculated that the film would land nominations for at least Original Screenplay or Visual...
Super Bowl Pregame: Find Out Who's Singing the National Anthem and More
We may not know which teams are facing off at Super Bowl LVII next month, but we do know who’s providing the musical entertainment — and isn’t that just as important? The NFL on Tuesday announced that country crooner Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, an honor bestowed in previous years to the likes of Lady Gaga, Pink and Whitney Houston. “America the Beautiful,” another pre-Bowl staple, will be performed by legendary R&B singer and producer Babyface. And everyone at Abbott Elementary will be on their feet for the one and only Sheryl Lee Ralph, who has been chosen to perform “Lift...
thesource.com
Kylie Jenner’s Lion Head Dress Raises Controversy
On Monday, Kylie Jenner attended the Schiaparelli’s couture runway in Paris. She arrived in a black velvet strapless gown decorated with the life-size head of a lion — a pre-release from the label’s Spring-Summer 2023 couture collection that debuted moments later. The faux lion head featuring a...
‘The Bachelor’ Star Zach Shallcross Gets Romantic in Black Suit & Oxfords on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’
Zach Shallcross looked sharp as he visited “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night. “The Bachelor” star spoke about his experience on the reality show and embraced romance while talking about finding real love. Shallcross also remembered leaving “The Bachelorette” after a night in the Fantasy Suite. For his late-night show appearance, Shallcross donned a light blue button-down shirt with a navy blue polka-dot tie. He suited up in a black blazer and straight-leg pants. For accessories, he added a black and silver-toned watch to the look. The reality TV star completed the look by slipping into a pair of black oxford shoes...
thesource.com
Beyonce Performs First Full Concert in Four Years With Daughter Blue Ivy Joining Her Onstage
Beyonce is officially back and based on the reviews of her performance over the weekend in Dubai, is better than ever, performing an hour-long set of some of her greatest hits at the grand opening of the newest Atlantis resort, The Palm, in Dubai. The superstar songstress performed a variety...
thesource.com
NYPD Denies Claims That They Spied on People at Drake’s Concert at the Apollo
The New York Police Department recently refuted claims that they had recorded people coming out of Drake’s concert at the Apollo Theatre. A video recently surfaced on Twitter where a police officer was recorded recording people leaving Drizzy’s concert. This made many believe that NYPD was spying on concertgoers.
thesource.com
Chuck D Defends Rick Rubin Saying He Knows Nothing About Music, ‘Art Should Come Out of You. He Gets That’
Last week, legendary producer Rick Rubin’s interview with Anderson Cooper was released. The interview caught many people’s attention after the Def Jam co-founder and pioneers of hip-hop admitted to knowing nothing about music. “No. I have no technical ability. I know nothing about music,” Rubin told said on...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Tone Loc Dropped His Debut ‘Loc-ed After Dark’ LP 34 Years Ago
On this date in 1989, West Coast rap giant Tone Loc released his debut album Loc-ed After Dark on Delicious Vinyl Records. It was a huge success, making it to #1 on the Billboard 200 the week of April 15 and #3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop album charts. It featured three hit singles — “Wild Thing,” “Funky Cold Medina,” and “I Got It Goin’ On” — and was certified Double Platinum by the RIAA.
thesource.com
Happy Heavenly Birthday To The Late Great Jam Master Jay!
Hip Hop lost a great DJ over two decades ago, but in celebration of JMJ’s life today, his legacy will forever live on. On this date in 1965 in Brooklyn, New York, Jason Mizell, who later became Jam Master Jay, was born. Jay was the DJ for the legendary...
thesource.com
Kanye West Introduces His Daughter North West to New Wife Bianca Censori
Kanye West is heading to Australia to meet his new wife’s family. Before he leaves the country, Ye introduced a member of his family, his daughter North West. According to Hollywood Life, Ye and his new wife Bianca Censori were at Nobu Malibu when North and a friend were dropped off for dinner.
thesource.com
Jordan Brand to Celebrate The Notorious B.I.G. with Exclusive Air Jordan Retro 13 Auction
Jordan Brand is partnering with the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation to auction off 23 rare pairs of the Christopher Wallace Air Jordan 13. Initially designed in 2017 to commemorate The NOTORIOUS B.I.G.’s 45th birthday, the unreleased sneakers were kept under wraps until lately. The year 2023, which reflects Michael Jordan’s renowned jersey number and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, serves as the cornerstone for the relationship, culminating with the Jordan Year 2023 Campaign.
thesource.com
Photo Recap: Coco Jones Celebrates 25th Birthday with Chance the Rapper, PartyNextDoor, Christina Milian & More in LA
Rising R&B vocalist Coco Jones and Grey Goose celebrated her 25th birthday and the release of her deluxe EP What I Didn’t Tell You over the weekend at Melrose Place, a new LA hotspot. The Bel-Air star was joined by several notable guests, including GRAMMY-winning rapper Chance The Rapper,...
Comments / 0