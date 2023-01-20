Letters: Call for Dems to ‘step up’; Analyzing ‘crisis of disinformation’

Call for Dems to ‘step up’

During his campaign, Joe Biden called for a border surge. Well, the migrants heard the call and responded. Now, thanks to Joe, more than 200,000 cold and hungry immigrants enter the USA each month.

Some 40,000 Centre Countians voted for Biden. They knew or should have known of Biden’s call to the border. Thus, the 40,000 must take responsibility for the problem they helped create.

Here’s what must be done:

1. The 40,000 must (Democrat voters love mandates) send letters to Governors Greg Abbot (TX) and Ron DeSantis (FL) requesting the delivery of up to 17,000 unvetted illegal immigrants to State College.

2. From the 40,000, 17,000 must be randomly selected to house at least one immigrant in their own homes.

3. The remaining 23,000 must be mandated to contribute the funds necessary to help provide migrants with food, medical care, etc.

FYI, 17,000 isn’t an arbitrary number. It’s the number of minority migrants needed to bring the racial mix of Centre County (currently 83% white-17% other) in line with the state of Pennsylvania (75% white-25% other).

Since time is of the essence I, a Trump voter, will help get the ball rolling by writing the letters on behalf of the 40,000. The 40,000 only need to sit back and await the arrival of migrant-filled buses.

Will the 40,000 step up or, like the Democrat voters on Martha’s Vineyard, turn their backs on the very people that all of you invited into the country?

Analyzing ‘crisis of disinformation’

Terry L Kordes, Port Matilda

I’ve just commenced reading what promises to be a fascinating new book edited by two professors from Princeton University, Kevin M. Kruse and Julian E. Zelizer. It’s titled “Myth America: Historians Take on the Biggest Legends and Lies about Our Past.” In their introduction the editors condemn the current crisis of disinformation in U.S. public discourse, observing that it stands apart in U.S. history both “for the degree of disinformation and the deliberateness with which it has been spread.”

“(A) good deal of the blame can be attributed to the political campaigns and presidency of Donald Trump.” Although he told more than 30,000 falsehoods, including the “big lie” that caused the January 6th insurrection, the authors claim Trump would not have been able to push the country to the crisis point were it not for wing-nut cable news networks designed to engage and enrage viewers and the increasing willingness of the Republican Party to lie to them.

Yet, consider the low wattage minds – poorly educated, racist, resentful, hateful, and/or immoral – required for such susceptibility. How else does one explain their support for such serial lying criminals as Donald Trump (and George Santos)?

Although their low wattage susceptibility has done America great harm, it also has a silver lining. Putting an inveterate criminal in the highly visible White House not only guaranteed new criminality, but also renewed scrutiny of old; thus increasing the probability of Trump wearing an orange jumpsuit for much of his remaining time on earth.

Casino should not move forward

Walter C. Uhler, State College

On numerous occasions over the last 2.5 yrs, and availing itself of multiple forums, this community has expressed its opposition to the proposed Nittany Mall casino. After witnessing this process, I remain unconvinced of any moral, financial or communal benefits to be accrued by the proposed venture. Please support discontinuing any efforts toward approving the casino.

H. Perez-Blanco, State College