The Oklahoma State Cowboys will go against the #10 Texas Longhorns in NCAAB action in Moody Center, TX, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 9:00 PM ET. The Cowboys were able to end a 3-game winless skid and start a 2-game winning streak. They came into this game hoping to extend their winning streak to 3 matches, but in their previous meeting with Texas, they were defeated 56-46.

