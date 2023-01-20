ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event

Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
The Washington Post Begins Layoffs After Months of Turmoil

The Washington Post began its promised layoffs on Tuesday, sources confirmed to The Daily Beast, fulfilling its promise to cut costs just days after its billionaire owner Jeff Bezos visited the newsroom.The newspaper’s union confirmed the news in an email to staffers, saying it had “good reason” to believe the layoffs were significantly less than what publisher Fred Ryan dramatically announced at a town hall last month.“To be clear, we believe any job eliminations right now—at a time of continued growth and expansion—are unacceptable,” guild leadership said in an email.The Washington Post did not immediately respond to a request for...
