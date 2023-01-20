Minnesota’s defensive coaching staff is going to see some change in the coming weeks. The departure of Ed Donatell means there is at least one spot to fill. Of course, one of the main questions on the collective mind of Vikings fans is who will get the task of being the new defensive general. One has to assume that the position will be a desirable one. Minnesota is coming off a 13-4 season where they captured the North. The young GM & HC combo are well respected. Given that Kevin O’Connell is an offensive mind, the new DC will likely have a lot of autonomy when constructing and calling the plays.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO