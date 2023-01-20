Read full article on original website
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Vikings Should Say ‘Goodbye’ to Hometown Hero
After losing to the New York Giants just over a week ago, the Vikings entered their offseason. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah started by signing players to future contracts and parting ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. He is now in the stages of finding candidates for interviews for the vacant position.
Vikings WR Heads to Steelers
Seven Minnesota Vikings players from the 2022 practice squad watched their contracts expire Monday as the franchise opted not to offer them ‘futures’ deals. Accordingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers swooped and snatched one Vikings player — wide receiver Dan Chisena. Joe Rutter from TribLIVE.com tweeted Monday, “Steelers have...
Former Vikings QB Reignites Beef with Kirk Cousins
One quarterback in the NFL earns exactly $35 million per season, and that is Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings. Other quarterbacks, of course, earn more and less, but Cousins is the one NFLer to make an average of $35 million annually. So, when former Vikings quarterback Sage Rosenfels tweeted...
Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
Another Candidate Emerges for Vikings Open Coordinator Gig
The Minnesota Vikings are looking for a new defensive coordinator after the dismissal of 2022 DC Ed Donatell. Minnesota requested an interview with the former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores earlier on Saturday. He is the favorite of many fans of the purple team. However, Flores is a highly sought...
This Booger Is Not Pleased with the Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles gashed the New York Giants on Saturday night 38-7 — a familiar score from bad Vikings lore — enabling a flood of anti-Vikings sentiments to hit social media. The Giants disposed of the Vikings in the Wildcard Round last Sunday, 31-24, thanks to a porous...
Disgruntled Diggs Is Back
Disgruntled Diggs is back, a movie Minnesota Vikings fans remember well. That’s Stefon Diggs, the Buffalo Bills star wideout who arrived in the AFC East after talking his way out of Minnesota in 2020. Diggs became disillusioned with the Vikings run-first offense in 2019, skipped practice after a loss to the Chicago Bears, was fined, and later demanded a trade from then-GM Rick Spielman.
Vikings Request Interview with Popular DC Candidate
The Vikings lost their playoff game against the Giants because of one big reason – the defense. That opinion is almost universal and most folks in the media and the fan base agree. Throughout the season, the defensive unit was a disastrous one, as the team was located near the bottom of the league in most metrics and statistics.
9 Bold Predictions for the Vikings QB1 after Kirk Cousins
VikingsTerritory writers were asked to provide one bold prediction about the identity of the man who eventually takes over as Kirk Cousins’ heir apparent. The franchise lost to the New York Giants in Round 1 of playoffs, exiting the postseason tournament after winning the NFC North by a fancy margin. Accordingly, a change-filled offseason is afoot, and VikingsTerritory’s writers are analyzing the long-term future.
An Overlooked Option for Minnesota’s Defensive Coaching Staff
Minnesota’s defensive coaching staff is going to see some change in the coming weeks. The departure of Ed Donatell means there is at least one spot to fill. Of course, one of the main questions on the collective mind of Vikings fans is who will get the task of being the new defensive general. One has to assume that the position will be a desirable one. Minnesota is coming off a 13-4 season where they captured the North. The young GM & HC combo are well respected. Given that Kevin O’Connell is an offensive mind, the new DC will likely have a lot of autonomy when constructing and calling the plays.
The Minnesota Vikings 10 Curses: A Complete Guide
The Minnesota Vikings haven’t won a Super Bowl in 62 seasons of existence, which is obviously a problem for a franchise that, for the most part, wins at an impressive clip. As a scapegoat, the team’s fans often joke — perhaps tell the truth — about the team as a “cursed” entity. Well, here are the Vikings 10 curses, all of them active.
Keenan McCardell May Stay Put after All
When Kevin O’Connell took over for Mike Zimmer about one year ago, the only primary coach who remained from Zimmer’s staff was wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell. After the Minnesota Vikings fancy-but-abbreviated 13-4 season in O’Connell’s first year, McCardell was sought after by the New England Patriots as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted last week, “The Patriots have requested permission to speak with Vikings WRs coach Keenan McCardell for their OC position, sources say. He joins a growing list of candidates that also includes Bama OC Bill O’Brien.”
Chargers to Interview Vikings Coach for OC Job
The Los Angeles Chargers squandered a 27-0 lead to lose at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the playoffs last weekend, creating an upcoming overhaul to head coach Brandon Staley’s staff. Some believed Staley would personally be fired, but he “got away with” getting rid of his offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi in what felt like a “killed or be killed” transaction.
1 Blueprint for Fixing the Minnesota Vikings Defense
The process has begun for the Minnesota Vikings as they look to replace Ed Donatell as the team’s defensive coordinator. The team starts the slow, arduous process of repairing their broken defensive unit. Apparently, the fans at home were not the only ones tired of watching the Vikings defense...
The Vikings Coaching Carousel: Everything You Need to Know Now
The Minnesota Vikings will have a new defensive coordinator for the 2023 season, firing 2022 defensive bossman Ed Donatell last week. Minnesota’s defense couldn’t stop the New York Giants in the playoffs, the group wasn’t very productive in the regular season, and a new man or woman will lead the unit within a couple of weeks.
Vikings 2023 Super Bowl Odds Raise Some Eyebrows
If you’re a Minnesota Vikings fan expecting a successful 2023 follow-up campaign to 2022, Las Vegas does not agree with you. The Vikings won the NFC North for the first time since 2017 with new head coach Kevin O’Connell and recorded an NFL-record 11-0 win-loss standing in one-score games. But those fancy factoids evidently don’t translate to longterm success, according to oddsmakers.
An Autopsy of the 2022 Vikings
The 2022 Minnesota Vikings were a sweet and salty bunch, led by first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell. The former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator brought a platter of fresh offense-first ideas to Minneapolis, winning 13 games in his first campaign and the NFC North — the latter a feat not accomplished by the Vikings since 2017.
The Kirk Cousins Curse Survives Another Year
When the Minnesota Vikings signed their current quarterback to a massive deal in the 2018 offseason, they probably had no idea they brought a new curse to Minnesota. The organization knows about all kinds of voodoo. Their kickers are an exceptional case for students of dark magic. Whenever a placekicker...
Making the Case for a Danielle Hunter Extension in 2023
Throughout the 2023 offseason, the Minnesota Vikings will have to make a number of difficult decisions. Whether that be cutting beloved players, offering extensions to others, or just finding free agents and draft prospects to replace said players, it should be a very busy couple of months for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Minnesota’s front office. One such player that will undoubtedly be discussed is Danielle Hunter.
