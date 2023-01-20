Read full article on original website
A master list of vanity license plates too crude for Michigan roads
Nice try, but whoever requested ‘BEERME,’ ‘L0LBUTT’ or even ‘EF0HI0′ as their custom license plate won’t get to show them off in Michigan. The rejected words are among more than 21,000 personalized plates banned by the Michigan Department of State for being dirty, graphic or hateful.
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan doles out millions in pork in secret. Will Democrats pledge reform?
There’s little transparency in how Michigan lawmakers dole out millions of dollars in pet projects. Rules allow legislators to delay providing details about the projects for nearly a year. Democrats criticize the process. Now that they are in charge, will they change anything?. When Congress passed a $1.7 trillion...
onedetroitpbs.org
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2023 State of the State Address
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer lays out her new legislative year agenda. Senior Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick, covering his 53rd State of the State, provides analysis and commentary along with fellow capitol correspondents. Joining the panel is Huel Perkins, Jim Kiertzner, Kathy Hoffman, Chuck Stokes – bringing a combined total of over 150 years of political experience on the Michigan political front.
WILX-TV
Local lawmakers to educate public on early voting in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Local lawmakers are educating the public on early voting and how the state can most effectively implement Proposal 2. The proposal passed during the midterm elections in November and there are some things that Michigan is now required to do which include creating a nine-day early voting period, funding absentee ballot drop boxes, and allowing voters to provide a signed affidavit or photo identification to vote.’
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. At the moment, the storm center looks like it...
Pride Source
Drag Queens Have Become Culture War Targets. So How Exactly Are Michigan’s Drag Performers Doing?
Drag performers are used to being center stage. What showgirl doesn’t love a spotlight? Unfortunately, in 2022 drag performers nationwide were in a spotlight not of their choosing and for all the wrong reasons. Drag performers have become visible targets in a culture war waged by people who believe...
WLNS
Michigan sees more deaths than births for two years
Michigan sees more deaths than births for two years. Michigan sees more deaths than births for two years. Multimillion dollar MI unemployment settlement approved. Multimillion dollar MI unemployment settlement approved. First known Nassar survivor to speak on CBS Mornings. First known Nassar survivor to speak on CBS Mornings. Jackson woman...
1051thebounce.com
People Are Leaving Michigan for This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
Whitmer, Gilchrist, Kildee celebrate GM’s $795 million Michigan investment
FLINT, MI — U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee takes an immense pride in his hometown. And Friday was another moment he won’t soon forget. Kildee, D-Flint Twp., stood witness as General Motors said it’s bringing V-8 engine manufacturing back to Flint, investing $579 million at Flint Engine Operations and another $216 million in its Bay City engine components plant.
WILX-TV
U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered across state after mass shooting in Monterey Park, California
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff immediately on Monday, Jan. 23 through sunset on Thursday, January 26 to honor and remember the victims of the shooting in Monterey Park, California.
themanchestermirror.com
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults, banning gas stove hookups in the city’s new construction is a way to protect the city’s residents. Beside the fact that every new gas line...
Michigan Reports $1.98 Billion Gross Receipts in Casino and Internet Gambling
The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported Monday that Michigan commercial and tribal internet casino gaming and internet sports betting operators reported a combined $1.98 billion total gross receipts in 2022. Gross receipts rose 41% from 2021, which saw $1.4 billion in receipts. Internet casino gaming generated $1.58 billion in gross...
WILX-TV
Gov. Whitmer releases statement on 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement on the 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade, celebrating bills that have been introduced in the Michigan Legislature to eliminate penalties for nurses and doctors who provide abortion and give them more comfort in providing all necessary reproductive health care.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Detroit, far southern Michigan counties
A winter storm watch has been issued from Detroit southward to the Ohio and Indiana border. Here are the details of when, where and how much snow. The map below shows where the winter storm watch is in effect. The winter storm watch is for Wayne, Lenawee, Monroe, Branch and...
Michigan Summer ‘Haven’ Voted One of America’s Most Beautiful Towns
Michiganders can brag non-stop about the Mitten state. From our beautiful shorelines to the breathtaking wilderness and everything in between, Michigan has everything, especially beauty. Now, there will be people across the country who will argue that they have some of the most beautiful places in their state, but we...
Detroit News
Insider: Clock ticks on bills to move Michigan's presidential primary
Lansing — Michigan Democrats are pushing to advance a bill to shift the state's 2024 presidential primary earlier, and now they're getting help from the Detroit Regional Chamber. Brad Williams, vice president of government relations for the business group, issued a letter to the Michigan Senate last week, contending...
Detroit News
Michigan teachers wary of new artificial intelligence software
ChatGPT has been around since November and has taken the internet by storm but is raising questions in Michigan's classrooms. The free Artificial Intelligence software can answer any prompt you can think of, from solving math equations to writing essays. It's led some school districts, most prominently the New York...
Michigan to start paying out $20M unemployment fraud settlement in August
LANSING, MI – Michigan will soon start paying out $20 million to workers falsely accused of unemployment fraud. On Jan. 19, the Michigan Court of Claims approved a settlement that resolves a class-action lawsuit filed against the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency in 2015. The settlement was reached between Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the law firm Pitt, McGehee, Palmer, Bonanni & Rivers in October 2022.
