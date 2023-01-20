ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan doles out millions in pork in secret. Will Democrats pledge reform?

There’s little transparency in how Michigan lawmakers dole out millions of dollars in pet projects. Rules allow legislators to delay providing details about the projects for nearly a year. Democrats criticize the process. Now that they are in charge, will they change anything?. When Congress passed a $1.7 trillion...
onedetroitpbs.org

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2023 State of the State Address

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer lays out her new legislative year agenda. Senior Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick, covering his 53rd State of the State, provides analysis and commentary along with fellow capitol correspondents. Joining the panel is Huel Perkins, Jim Kiertzner, Kathy Hoffman, Chuck Stokes – bringing a combined total of over 150 years of political experience on the Michigan political front.
WILX-TV

Local lawmakers to educate public on early voting in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Local lawmakers are educating the public on early voting and how the state can most effectively implement Proposal 2. The proposal passed during the midterm elections in November and there are some things that Michigan is now required to do which include creating a nine-day early voting period, funding absentee ballot drop boxes, and allowing voters to provide a signed affidavit or photo identification to vote.’
99.1 WFMK

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
WLNS

Michigan sees more deaths than births for two years

Michigan sees more deaths than births for two years. Michigan sees more deaths than births for two years. Multimillion dollar MI unemployment settlement approved. Multimillion dollar MI unemployment settlement approved. First known Nassar survivor to speak on CBS Mornings. First known Nassar survivor to speak on CBS Mornings. Jackson woman...
1051thebounce.com

People Are Leaving Michigan for This State

I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
WILX-TV

U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered across state after mass shooting in Monterey Park, California

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff immediately on Monday, Jan. 23 through sunset on Thursday, January 26 to honor and remember the victims of the shooting in Monterey Park, California.
WILX-TV

Gov. Whitmer releases statement on 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement on the 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade, celebrating bills that have been introduced in the Michigan Legislature to eliminate penalties for nurses and doctors who provide abortion and give them more comfort in providing all necessary reproductive health care.
Detroit News

Insider: Clock ticks on bills to move Michigan's presidential primary

Lansing — Michigan Democrats are pushing to advance a bill to shift the state's 2024 presidential primary earlier, and now they're getting help from the Detroit Regional Chamber. Brad Williams, vice president of government relations for the business group, issued a letter to the Michigan Senate last week, contending...
Detroit News

Michigan teachers wary of new artificial intelligence software

ChatGPT has been around since November and has taken the internet by storm but is raising questions in Michigan's classrooms. The free Artificial Intelligence software can answer any prompt you can think of, from solving math equations to writing essays. It's led some school districts, most prominently the New York...
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan to start paying out $20M unemployment fraud settlement in August

LANSING, MI – Michigan will soon start paying out $20 million to workers falsely accused of unemployment fraud. On Jan. 19, the Michigan Court of Claims approved a settlement that resolves a class-action lawsuit filed against the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency in 2015. The settlement was reached between Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the law firm Pitt, McGehee, Palmer, Bonanni & Rivers in October 2022.
