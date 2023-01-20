ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis surgeon

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks the suspension of an Indianapolis surgeon calling him a “clear and immediate danger” to public health. The surgeon responded by calling himself a "scapegoat" for the hospital. Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis …. The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man found stabbed to death in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man found dead on a street in downtown Indianapolis early Tuesday had been stabbed, police said. At around 1 a.m., police and medics received a report of a deceased person at 200 S. Illinois St. That’s at the intersection of Illinois and Georgia Streets, just south of Circle Centre Mall and directly east of the Indiana Convention Center.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

“I’m frustrated and angered.” – IMPD Chief Talks Indy Gun Violence

INDIANAPOLIS — He’s frustrated and angry with gun violence throughout Indianapolis. In one month, Indianapolis has racked up a combination of dozens of shootings, stabbings, accidental gun injuries, and murders. Several teenagers have been shot and killed so far this year. Chief Randall Taylor with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department says this is a trend that needs to be stopped.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? 148 Wellness

They've got a custom program to fit your workout goals and budget, 24/7 access, and a free week trial to start. Sherman went to Greenwood to check it out. They've got a custom program to fit your workout goals and budget, 24/7 access, and a free week trial to start. Sherman went to Greenwood to check it out.
GREENWOOD, IN
wrtv.com

Man stabbed, found dead on downtown Indy street

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis recorded its 15th homicide of the year Tuesday morning when a person was found fatally stabbed on a downtown Indianapolis street. According to IMPD, officers reported to 200 S. Illinois Street, near the intersection of Illinois and Georgia streets, for a report of a person dead. When they arrived they located an apparent adult male dead with stabbed wounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Teens arrested in shooting of another teen

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. Indianapolis DEA Agent Discusses Deadly, Narcan-resistant …. Valentines Day Dinner...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 23, 2023

Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk. Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk. Deputies make arrest after man shot in Monroe County. Deputies make arrest after man shot in Monroe County. Jury selection in Delphi murders narrowed down to …. Jury selection in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Man found dead from stabbing in downtown Indy; suspect arrested

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead on a sidewalk in downtown Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Illinois Street around 1 a.m. for a report of a person down. When officers arrived, they located a man […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Pedestrian dies in what IMPD calls ‘fatal accident’ on State Road 37

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night in what Indianapolis police called a “fatal accident.”. Medics were called to a report of cardiac arrest shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday to State Road 37 and South Belmont Avenue. That’s an area with apartments about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man shot, killed on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who had been shot was found dead in the street on the east side of Indianapolis on Sunday. Police were called to investigate a shooting just before 1 p.m. in the 4800 block of East Michigan Street. They arrived to find the man dead in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

