Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Fox 59
Indianapolis DEA Agent Discusses Deadly, Narcan-resistant Animal Tranquilizer Xylazine
Indianapolis DEA Agent Discusses Deadly, Narcan-resistant …. Valentines Day Dinner & Dance at the Indiana Ballroom …. They've got a custom program to fit your workout goals and budget, 24/7 access, and a free week trial to start. Sherman went to Greenwood to check it out. Daily 3 Daily 4...
Fox 59
Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis surgeon
The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks the suspension of an Indianapolis surgeon calling him a “clear and immediate danger” to public health. The surgeon responded by calling himself a "scapegoat" for the hospital. Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis …. The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks...
WISH-TV
Man found stabbed to death in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man found dead on a street in downtown Indianapolis early Tuesday had been stabbed, police said. At around 1 a.m., police and medics received a report of a deceased person at 200 S. Illinois St. That’s at the intersection of Illinois and Georgia Streets, just south of Circle Centre Mall and directly east of the Indiana Convention Center.
WIBC.com
“I’m frustrated and angered.” – IMPD Chief Talks Indy Gun Violence
INDIANAPOLIS — He’s frustrated and angry with gun violence throughout Indianapolis. In one month, Indianapolis has racked up a combination of dozens of shootings, stabbings, accidental gun injuries, and murders. Several teenagers have been shot and killed so far this year. Chief Randall Taylor with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department says this is a trend that needs to be stopped.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? 148 Wellness
They've got a custom program to fit your workout goals and budget, 24/7 access, and a free week trial to start. Sherman went to Greenwood to check it out. They've got a custom program to fit your workout goals and budget, 24/7 access, and a free week trial to start. Sherman went to Greenwood to check it out.
wrtv.com
Man stabbed, found dead on downtown Indy street
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis recorded its 15th homicide of the year Tuesday morning when a person was found fatally stabbed on a downtown Indianapolis street. According to IMPD, officers reported to 200 S. Illinois Street, near the intersection of Illinois and Georgia streets, for a report of a person dead. When they arrived they located an apparent adult male dead with stabbed wounds.
IACS cuts ties with animal rescue amid allegations of neglect and abuse
The Michigan City Police Department opened a criminal investigation into Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue, 207 Earl Road in Michigan City.
Indy man arrested for kidnapping, attempted murder in Sunday missing woman incident
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have arrested a man on kidnapping and attempted murder charges for his role in a series of incidents over the weekend where a woman was missing for hours. Daquan Mathews, 27, of Indianapolis was arrested Sunday after police said he used a gun to kidnap his ex-girlfriend from her brother’s car, […]
Fox 59
Teens arrested in shooting of another teen
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. Indianapolis DEA Agent Discusses Deadly, Narcan-resistant …. Valentines Day Dinner...
Fox 59
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 23, 2023
Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk. Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk. Deputies make arrest after man shot in Monroe County. Deputies make arrest after man shot in Monroe County. Jury selection in Delphi murders narrowed down to …. Jury selection in...
IMPD: Man found dead from stabbing in downtown Indy; suspect arrested
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead on a sidewalk in downtown Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Illinois Street around 1 a.m. for a report of a person down. When officers arrived, they located a man […]
Court docs: Muncie brothers took money, provided only excuses in home improvement scam
What started as a Muncie man seeing an article in the local newspaper resulted in two Muncie brothers facing additional charges for what police are calling a home improvement scam.
DOJ: Indy man arrested after passing out in Waffle House parking lot sentenced to 6 years
On March 7 of 2022, officers with the Lawrence Police Department responded to a report of two men passed out in a Ford Explorer parked in a Waffle House parking lot.
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartments
A shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indianapolis' South Side has resulted in one death. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, and police were called to the scene at around 3:00 AM.
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
Indiana bill aims to address noise complaints from residents near Marion County Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS — On Fisher Road on the city's south side, cars come and go, but this is the time of year neighbors can enjoy the sound of silence. "It is quiet right now. It isn't spring, summer or fall," Melissa Perry said. That's when the sound of stock cars...
WTHR
PHOTOS: Police investigate homicide near Michigan and Dequincy streets
Police investigate a homicide on the east side of Indianapolis on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Police say a man was found dead in the street near Michigan and Dequincy streets.
WISH-TV
Pedestrian dies in what IMPD calls ‘fatal accident’ on State Road 37
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night in what Indianapolis police called a “fatal accident.”. Medics were called to a report of cardiac arrest shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday to State Road 37 and South Belmont Avenue. That’s an area with apartments about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
Muncie teen charged with manslaughter after deadly shooting
She was charged as an adult with involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, pointing a firearm and dangerous possession of a firearm.
Man shot, killed on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man who had been shot was found dead in the street on the east side of Indianapolis on Sunday. Police were called to investigate a shooting just before 1 p.m. in the 4800 block of East Michigan Street. They arrived to find the man dead in...
Comments / 0