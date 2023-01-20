Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
Related
WIVB
$120,000 donated to Oishei Children’s Hospital courtesy of Josh’s Jaqs and JA17 coffee
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An additional $120,000 has been donated to Oishei Children’s Hospital from Josh’s Jaqs and JA17 coffee blend sales. Ty Ballou of PLB Sports and Entertainment joined Buffalo Kickoff Live on Sunday to discuss the new donation, what it means and more. You can...
Western New York Church Puts “Satan” On Their Sign?
One church in Western New York may have tried to be a little too clever on their sign, and it’s upsetting a lot of people. People don’t like to talk about the evils of the world, and those who are religious don’t exactly enjoy talking about Satan.
A community staple closes after 36 years
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Facebook post was made announcing the local bakery, Dessert Deli will be closing its doors permanently on Feb. 11. The bakery has been serving all of Buffalo for 36 years; for 26 years, Trish Mullaney owned the bakery. "We've had a long great run. It's...
Community supporting Wilson family impacted by fire
Businesses across Western New York have donated money, clothes and even a house to the Whitmore family who lost their home on Harbor Street in Wilson to a fire.
wnypapers.com
Hochul recognizes first responders & community heroes for their actions during December blizzard
Hochul: ‘For the rest of our lives, we'll be grateful to all the firefighters and the snowmobile clubs and the citizens and the emergency personnel and the police and elected leaders and just the food banks – everybody who showed me that my pride in this community is so justified’
buffalospree.com
A chat with Chelsea Lovell
As someone not originally from Buffalo, what made you fall in love with it?. I am blown away by the goodness here, and how so many are ready and willing to give to any cause. During the competition, you spoke about domestic abuse and spousal violence. How do you plan to fight these issues?
wnypapers.com
ECDOH to end COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinics at Jesse Nash Health Center
COVID-19 vaccine will continue to be available for children ages 6 months-5 years by appointment, and for patients during sexual health center and family planning center visits. Submitted by the Erie County Department of Health. The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) will end its COVID-19 testing services and vaccine...
Famous Bakery in Western New York Suddenly Announces Closure
Western New York is known most for snow, the Bills and certain foods. Those certain foods include wings, beef on weck and sponge candy. Chicken wings are clearly the number one food that outsiders know Buffalo most for and while those foods are all great, there's also a great contingency of bakeries in the region.
SPCA Serving Erie County puts out call for volunteers
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The SPCA Serving Erie County is calling on animal lovers to join their ranks. They're looking for volunteers who are 18 years and older to help at their West Seneca shelter. If you are interested in helping out local adoptable animals, you are asked to...
artvoice.com
28th Annual “Old Neighborhood” St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
The Valley Community Association parade will kick off at 12 PM from the Valley Community Center, located at 93 Leddy St. Buffalo, New York. The parade will travel through the streets of the historic Buffalo River Community including South Park Avenue, Smith Street, Elk Street, Hamburg Street, and South Street.
Hochul announces $19M for Dunkirk, Wellsville & Lancaster
The announcement took place Monday morning.
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center: Black History Month starts with 'We Are Here' speaker series
Josh Poole will speak about ‘The Global Underground Railroad: How Enslaved People Communicated Resistance and Sought Freedom Across the World’. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center is kicking off its “We Are Here” speaker series with presenter Josh Poole. Poole's topic is “The Global Underground Railroad: How Enslaved People Communicated Resistance and Sought Freedom Across the World.”
wnypapers.com
National Grid sponsors community resources event to assist customers impacted by blizzard
Back to Basics Ministries will host expo that includes food drive and community agency experts who will offer services and programs for those who need them the most. As part of National Grid’s ongoing commitment to helping customers manage energy costs this winter – especially those facing financial hardships exacerbated by the blizzard – a community resources event for low- to moderate-income customers will be held Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion, located at 1100 Jefferson Ave., in Buffalo.
‘She did a fantastic job and saved that woman’s life’: Local CPR instructor stops class to restart woman’s heart
TOWN OF TONAWANDA N.Y. (WIVB) — A local CPR instructor was at the right place at the right time. During a training course Thursday night in the Town of Tonawanda, Karen Mayfield went from teaching how to give CPR, to saving someone’s life with it. “It was wild, and it just, to me, is just […]
Niagara Falls man killed in shooting Saturday night
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Niagara Falls on Saturday night, according to police. Police say they responded to the corner of South Avenue and Lockport Street just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the report. The man was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he […]
24-year-old dies after shooting in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department said a 24-year-old man has died after a shooting Saturday in Niagara Falls. Officers were called to the corner of South Avenue and Lockport Street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on a report that a man had been shot. The victim's...
Incarcerated person dies following medical emergency in Niagara County
The sheriff's office announced an investigation is underway after an incarcerated person died following a medical emergency at the Niagara County Correctional Facility.
West Herr gifts 18-year-old Gabby Kranock a wheelchair van
18–year-old Gabby Kranock who’s paralyzed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver has been gifted a wheelchair van by West Herr.
chautauquatoday.com
Fredonia School of Music Faculty Member to Perform with Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
A member of the State University of New York at Fredonia School of Music faculty will be performing as a soloist later this month with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra in upcoming concerts celebrating Mozart's birthday. Lynne McMurtry will be singing the alto solos in Mozart's "Coronation Mass" on a program including the "Sinfonia Concertante" with Concertmaster Nikki Chooi and principal violist Caroline Gilbert, with JoAnn Falletta conducting. The concerts will be held on Saturday, January 28th at 7:30 PM and Sunday, January 29th at 2:30 PM at Kleinhans Music Hall as part of the BPO's Classics Series.
Very Creepy “White Indian” with Sword Spotted in WNY
Who is this person in the white Indian suit that we keep seeing? There is someone in an Indian suit that is kind of creepy, walking around Cheektowaga, Lancaster, and West Seneca.
Comments / 0