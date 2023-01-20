ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

2 On Your Side

A community staple closes after 36 years

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Facebook post was made announcing the local bakery, Dessert Deli will be closing its doors permanently on Feb. 11. The bakery has been serving all of Buffalo for 36 years; for 26 years, Trish Mullaney owned the bakery. "We've had a long great run. It's...
BUFFALO, NY
A chat with Chelsea Lovell

As someone not originally from Buffalo, what made you fall in love with it?. I am blown away by the goodness here, and how so many are ready and willing to give to any cause. During the competition, you spoke about domestic abuse and spousal violence. How do you plan to fight these issues?
BUFFALO, NY
ECDOH to end COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinics at Jesse Nash Health Center

COVID-19 vaccine will continue to be available for children ages 6 months-5 years by appointment, and for patients during sexual health center and family planning center visits. Submitted by the Erie County Department of Health. The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) will end its COVID-19 testing services and vaccine...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center: Black History Month starts with 'We Are Here' speaker series

Josh Poole will speak about ‘The Global Underground Railroad: How Enslaved People Communicated Resistance and Sought Freedom Across the World’. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center is kicking off its “We Are Here” speaker series with presenter Josh Poole. Poole's topic is “The Global Underground Railroad: How Enslaved People Communicated Resistance and Sought Freedom Across the World.”
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
National Grid sponsors community resources event to assist customers impacted by blizzard

Back to Basics Ministries will host expo that includes food drive and community agency experts who will offer services and programs for those who need them the most. As part of National Grid’s ongoing commitment to helping customers manage energy costs this winter – especially those facing financial hardships exacerbated by the blizzard – a community resources event for low- to moderate-income customers will be held Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion, located at 1100 Jefferson Ave., in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man killed in shooting Saturday night

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Niagara Falls on Saturday night, according to police. Police say they responded to the corner of South Avenue and Lockport Street just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the report. The man was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Fredonia School of Music Faculty Member to Perform with Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

A member of the State University of New York at Fredonia School of Music faculty will be performing as a soloist later this month with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra in upcoming concerts celebrating Mozart's birthday. Lynne McMurtry will be singing the alto solos in Mozart's "Coronation Mass" on a program including the "Sinfonia Concertante" with Concertmaster Nikki Chooi and principal violist Caroline Gilbert, with JoAnn Falletta conducting. The concerts will be held on Saturday, January 28th at 7:30 PM and Sunday, January 29th at 2:30 PM at Kleinhans Music Hall as part of the BPO's Classics Series.
FREDONIA, NY

