ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Michigan basketball rises in AP poll with two top-10 opponents up next

Last January, Michigan beat a top-10 Indiana team at Crisler Center on Pride Night. The Wolverines will try to do it again on Monday. Michigan, up to No. 13 in Monday’s AP women’s basketball poll, hosts No. 6 Indiana. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will initially air on FS2 before moving to Big Ten Network.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Leigha Brown’s career night spoiled by Michigan’s poor defense

ANN ARBOR -- The Michigan women’s basketball team lost to Indiana on Monday, 92-83. After losing just one home game total the previous two seasons, the Wolverines (16-4, 6-3) have now dropped three games at Crisler Center this season. Here’s what you need to know about Monday’s performance....
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan can’t keep up with No. 6 Indiana, loses 92-83

ANN ARBOR -- The Hoosiers didn’t miss much, and when they did, they often got the ball back. Michigan couldn’t keep up, falling to No. 6 Indiana 92-83 at Crisler Center on Monday night. The loss ended the Wolverines’ three-game win streak and dropped their record to 16-4...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
MLive.com

Michigan State falls apart late in road loss to Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – On Thursday, Michigan State played the role of buzzsaw as it hit 12 3-pointers and ran away from Rutgers to end a losing streak. On Sunday, it was Michigan State’s turn to go on the road and run into a buzzsaw. The Spartans fell apart...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
MLive.com

Michigan State looks for faster start as it travels to Indiana

EAST LANSING – How can Michigan State go into a difficult environment at Indiana on Sunday, take down another hot team led by a standout center and move into sole possession of second place in the Big Ten standings?. Start with the start. In each of Michigan State’s last...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 23

The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 23, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:
MLive.com

Cast a vote for Jackson-area Athlete of the Week

JACKSON -- The action is heating up and on the ice, on the hardwood, on the wrestling mats and everywhere else, area athletes are continuing to put up impressive performances. Here is your chance to vote for the best of the week with the Athlete of the Week poll.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Napoleon stays unbeaten with win over Leslie

The Napoleon boys basketball team improved to 11-0 with a 51-37 nonconference win over Leslie on Saturday. The Pirates jumped out to a 16-6 lead after one quarter and, despite the Blackhawks chipping away at the lead in the second quarter, pulled away in the second half.
NAPOLEON, MI
MLive.com

Dexter Ice Festival offers stunning ice sculptures and live demonstrations

Dexter Ice Festival offers stunning ice sculptures and live demonstrations. A member of Plymouth-based Ice Dreams Sculptures gives a demonstration during the Dexter Ice Festival at Dexter Monument Park on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Over 80 ice sculptures were displayed while periodic sculpting demonstrations showed the process.Get Photo. 2 /...
DEXTER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy