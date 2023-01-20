Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
MLive.com
Michigan basketball rises in AP poll with two top-10 opponents up next
Last January, Michigan beat a top-10 Indiana team at Crisler Center on Pride Night. The Wolverines will try to do it again on Monday. Michigan, up to No. 13 in Monday’s AP women’s basketball poll, hosts No. 6 Indiana. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will initially air on FS2 before moving to Big Ten Network.
MLive.com
Leigha Brown’s career night spoiled by Michigan’s poor defense
ANN ARBOR -- The Michigan women’s basketball team lost to Indiana on Monday, 92-83. After losing just one home game total the previous two seasons, the Wolverines (16-4, 6-3) have now dropped three games at Crisler Center this season. Here’s what you need to know about Monday’s performance....
MLive.com
Will Tschetter emerges as Michigan basketball’s energizer off the bench
ANN ARBOR -- Juwan Howard has established his “energy” guy off the bench, and it’s redshirt freshman forward Will Tschetter. After 5:42 of game time on Sunday and Michigan trailing Minnesota 12-4, Howard signaled for Tschetter.
MLive.com
Michigan can’t keep up with No. 6 Indiana, loses 92-83
ANN ARBOR -- The Hoosiers didn’t miss much, and when they did, they often got the ball back. Michigan couldn’t keep up, falling to No. 6 Indiana 92-83 at Crisler Center on Monday night. The loss ended the Wolverines’ three-game win streak and dropped their record to 16-4...
MLive.com
Juwan Howard gives update on Jett Howard, other Michigan basketball injuries
ANN ARBOR -- Jett Howard went down with an ankle injury late in the first half of Michigan’s 60-56 win over Minnesota on Sunday. He joined a list of injured Wolverines, according to head coach Juwan Howard. The freshman -- who is the head coach’s youngest son -- rolled...
MLive.com
Who Michigan State football added and lost during first transfer portal window
As Michigan State pushes through the offseason, the 2023 roster continues to be solidified. The Spartans signed the bulk of their latest recruiting class during the early period in December and coach Mel Tucker remains active in the transfer portal. There is also a new twist this cycle with the NCAA in August adopting portal windows.
MLive.com
Michigan State falls apart late in road loss to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – On Thursday, Michigan State played the role of buzzsaw as it hit 12 3-pointers and ran away from Rutgers to end a losing streak. On Sunday, it was Michigan State’s turn to go on the road and run into a buzzsaw. The Spartans fell apart...
MLive.com
Michigan State looks for faster start as it travels to Indiana
EAST LANSING – How can Michigan State go into a difficult environment at Indiana on Sunday, take down another hot team led by a standout center and move into sole possession of second place in the Big Ten standings?. Start with the start. In each of Michigan State’s last...
MLive.com
Four-time MHSAA wrestling champ sparks top-ranked Penn State to sweep of U-M, MSU
Alex Facundo grew up a Michigan wrestling hero. But, for one weekend, he had to turn villain. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Three new teams barge way into Michigan girls basketball Top 25
Teams are building momentum toward the playoffs as the girls basketball season heads into the second half, with league champoinships and heated rivalries decided on the court. And more teams are showing they deserve to be ranked among the Top 25 in the state.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Indiana (1/22/2023): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
Another day, another talented Big Ten big man to take on, and another road test for Michigan State. The Spartans take on Indiana and Trayce Jackson-Davis in a Sunday afternoon tilt at historic Assembly Hall in Bloomington as they try to string together a winning streak and stay near the top of the Big Ten standings.
MLive.com
Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 23
The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 23, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:
MLive.com
Maddux Overweg breaks school 3-point record in Springport win
Maddux Overweg knocked down seven 3-pointers on Monday as the Springport girls basketball team beat Pennfield 58-32. That breaks a school record of six which had stood since 1992.
MLive.com
Cast a vote for Jackson-area Athlete of the Week
JACKSON -- The action is heating up and on the ice, on the hardwood, on the wrestling mats and everywhere else, area athletes are continuing to put up impressive performances. Here is your chance to vote for the best of the week with the Athlete of the Week poll.
MLive.com
Napoleon stays unbeaten with win over Leslie
The Napoleon boys basketball team improved to 11-0 with a 51-37 nonconference win over Leslie on Saturday. The Pirates jumped out to a 16-6 lead after one quarter and, despite the Blackhawks chipping away at the lead in the second quarter, pulled away in the second half.
MLive.com
Skating, snacks and fun at Potter Elementary's weekly roller-skating event
Skating, snacks, and fun at Potter Elementary's weekly roller-skating event. Alayla Jankowiak hands Rosalind Ford a pair of roller skates, Potter Elementary School, Flint, Michigan, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. This was Fords first time coming out to the event and her first time roller skating in 2 years.
MLive.com
Dexter Ice Festival offers stunning ice sculptures and live demonstrations
Dexter Ice Festival offers stunning ice sculptures and live demonstrations. A member of Plymouth-based Ice Dreams Sculptures gives a demonstration during the Dexter Ice Festival at Dexter Monument Park on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Over 80 ice sculptures were displayed while periodic sculpting demonstrations showed the process.Get Photo. 2 /...
Woman dies after vehicle goes off road, hits tree in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI – A 20-year-old Owosso woman died Monday after the car she was driving went off the roadway and struck a tree. Deputies with the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, to West Grand River Road, west of Pittsburg Road, following the report of a single-vehicle crash.
Comments / 0