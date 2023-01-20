RALEIGH, N.C. — I have found that one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s and the best tool in the toolkit is that of letting go. At first it was hard. It took time, but I became adept at quickly letting go of a lost skill, connection, or phase of my mom’s progression with the disease and embracing what we could share. So much is quickly fleeting, you have to grab it while you can, before it’s gone.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO