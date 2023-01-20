Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grammy Award Winner R&B Vocalist Howard Hewett to Perform Live at Pre-Valentine's Day Concert in Wake Forest, NCMBT Marketing Solutions & AssociatesWake Forest, NC
Public Reception at Town Hall to Welcome New Cary Town Council Member Ryan Eades To Take Place Thursday, January 26thJames TulianoCary, NC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development projectThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
gotodestinations.com
Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023
Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
WRAL
'Sweet and Spicy' edition of the Tar Heel Traveler announced
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Tar Heel Traveler's latest special has been announced. Join Scott Mason as he takes you through through all the foods made here in the state in the "Sweet and Spicy" edition of the Tar Heel Traveler. Unique foods, many of which are sold nationwide, featuring...
Alzheimer's: Letting go
RALEIGH, N.C. — I have found that one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s and the best tool in the toolkit is that of letting go. At first it was hard. It took time, but I became adept at quickly letting go of a lost skill, connection, or phase of my mom’s progression with the disease and embracing what we could share. So much is quickly fleeting, you have to grab it while you can, before it’s gone.
Raleigh doctor who delivered 10,000 babies, fought for integrating health care, dies at 95
Dr. George Clyde Debnam, who was known as one of the most prominent Black physicians in Raleigh, died last week at the age of 95. An obituary posted for Debnam said he lived in Youngsville as a child but moved to Raleigh in 1943 to attend Shaw University after receiving encouragement from his professors at Shaw University.
Raleigh woman captures moment flight attendant consoles passenger during turbulence
A flight attendant is being recognized for his humanity and kindness aboard a recent delta airlines flight.
Raleigh Lunar New Year organizer shares efforts that went into security at this year's celebration
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh's Lunar New Year celebrations took place in Dorton Arena last week. This year's celebration went smoothly, but for one celebration over 2,000 miles away, it was anything but. 11 people were shot and killed Saturday during Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park, Calif., the...
State Auditor Beth Wood says she was 'shaken' and regrets leaving scene of post-gathering crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood acknowledged for the first time publicly that she left the scene of a Raleigh crash last month that resulted in a hit-and-run charge. Meanwhile, political opponents called for her resignation. In a statement Monday, Wood described the Dec. 8 crash...
WXII 12
N.C. woman captures viral photo of flight attendant comforting woman who was nervous about flying
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman captured a viral photo of a flight attendant comforting a woman passenger who was nervous about flying. WXII 12 News talked with Molly Lee from Raleigh. She said she was flying from Charlotte to New York City with her family, when she...
MARY ANN WOLF: What N.C.'s regional teachers of the year want you to know
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is the "Final Word" by Mary Ann Wolf from the Jan. 14, 2023 broadcast of Education Matters: "A Discussion with NC Regional Teachers of the Year-Part 2." Wolf is is president and executive director of the Public School Forum of North Carolina. For this Final Word...
Grimsley freshman QB Faison Brandon adds offers from NC State, Virginia Tech
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley High School freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon added two more Division I offers on Monday. According to his Twitter account, Brandon received offers from NC State and Virginia Tech, his third and fourth offers. Playing behind senior quarterback Ryan Stephens this past season, Brandon saw action...
Grammy Award Winner R&B Vocalist Howard Hewett to Perform Live at Pre-Valentine's Day Concert in Wake Forest, NC
The Concert will be a Musical Night for the Locals to Kick Off Their Valentine’s Day Celebration While Enjoying the Soulful Vocals, Held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at The Wake Forest Grand Ballroom, 203 Capcom Ave., Suite #114, Wake Forest, North Carolina 27587.
Two killed in early morning Durham crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Two people were killed Tuesday in a crash in Durham. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a single-car crash involving a 2017 Chevy Camaro at the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive. Two people died at the scene. Limited...
WRAL
US-1 flooded with motorcycles; witness describes around 2,000 bikers gathering for large ride
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of motorcycle riders headed north along US-1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon, catching the attention of drivers and onlookers. WRAL News does not know the motive for the ride; however, the word 'Pagan' could be seen on the clothing of several bikers. The...
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Another Broken Egg, Bocci Trattoria and Pizzeria, GG Taste of Chicago Fish & Chicken
Another Broken Egg in Raleigh, Bocci Trattoria and Pizzeria in Cary and GG Taste of Chicago Fish & Chicken in Durham get their grades. Another Broken Egg in Raleigh, Bocci Trattoria and Pizzeria in Cary and GG Taste of Chicago Fish & Chicken in Durham get their grades. Reporter: Keely...
Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters nationwide including in NC, see list
The Beaver Creek Stadium 12 theater in Apex is one of 39 theaters Regal Cinemas is closing across the United States.
"Bull City Anthem:" Music video highlights of the positives of life in Durham
Durham, like many towns and cities, has had its share of negative publicity – but a new song and video project may help re-brand the Bull City’s image. It offers a strong and positive message of unity. It’s called the "Bull City Anthem," featuring Choppa Boi 3 and...
WRAL News
Hey, job seekers: Many tech firms in Triangle are hiring – here are skills they want
RALEIGH – In the Triangle, employers are still seeking technology workers with all but one company tracked by the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report hiring for at least one opening as of Monday morning. What are the skills most needed?. A new report from the North Carolina Technology Association, NC...
Family of man who died in Raleigh police custody to give list of demands
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Gardens, the family of Darryl Williams, the man who died in the custody of Raleigh police, will make a list of demands to the police department. Williams’ mother, Sonya, and other community activists will...
North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
NC-55 bypass in Holly Springs closed this week for construction
Work on the extension of the Triangle Expressway is causing overnight road closures. One section of the N.C. Highway 55 bypass in Holly Springs will be closed between East Williams Street and Old Smithfield Road overnight from Jan. 23 through Jan. 25. Access to the expressway will be available during...
WRAL News
