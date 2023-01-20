Read full article on original website
Teen boy shot in arm while standing at bus stop in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot in the arm while standing at a bus stop in South Chicago Monday night. At about 6:54 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was standing at a bus stop in the 8300 block of South Kingston when three unknown males approached the teen and fired shots, police said.
16-year-old boy shot at South Chicago bus stop, police say
A teen boy was shot at a South Side bus stop, Chicago police said.
5 shot, 2 fatally, during targeted home invasion on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. Shots rang out around 1:45 p.m. in a second floor apartment in the 2900 block of East 78th Street. A woman in her 20s was shot in the head...
wjol.com
Arrest Made in Bolingbrook Barber Shop Shooting
The Bolingbrook Police Department has announced an arrest in connection to a shooting at a local barber shop. It was back on January 13th that a shooting took place at Starz Cuttery on Schmidt Rd. An adult male suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
2 killed, 3 injured in South Shore apartment shooting: police
Two people were killed and three others were seriously injured when gunmen opened fire in an apartment in the South Shore neighborhood Monday afternoon.
CPD: 5 people shot — 2 fatally — in South Shore home invasion
CHICAGO — Two people are dead and three more are in critical condition after a home invasion in South Shore Monday afternoon, according to the Chicago Police Department. CPD said the shooting happened in the 2900 block of East 78th Street and appears to be a targeted attack, as-in, the shooting was not a random […]
fox32chicago.com
30-year-old man shot in the back while traveling in vehicle in Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot while traveling in a vehicle in Grand Crossing Monday morning. At about 11:08 a.m., a 30-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle in the 7800 block of South Stoney Island when he was shot in the back. He self-transported to an area hospital in...
cwbchicago.com
Arrested 32 times since 2014, man allegedly engaged in a ‘firefight’ with a concealed carry holder on a CTA train
Chicago — A man who has been arrested 32 times by Chicago police since 2014 robbed and then engaged in a “firefight” with a concealed carry holder on a Green Line train during the Friday afternoon rush hour, authorities said Sunday. “It is a pure miracle by...
GoFundMe created for man with special needs critically wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
CHICAGO — A GoFundMe has been created for a man with special needs who was critically injured after being shot while waiting for a bus in Back of the Yards. Jesus Rega, 21, remains hospitalized at Stroger Hospital in the neuro-ICU. He has undergone head surgery and is scheduled for another in a couple weeks. […]
fox32chicago.com
Person in custody after firing shots at Berwyn police during traffic stop
BERWYN, Ill. - One person is in custody after opening fire on Berwyn police officers during a traffic stop Friday evening. Officers saw a vehicle with several occupants make an unlawful U-turn on Cermak Road near Gunderson Avenue around 7:45 p.m. When officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, the...
cwbchicago.com
Heavily-armed and very polite, carjackers call victim ‘sir’ and repeatedly thank him in Chicago
Chicago — A group of men armed with a rifle and two handguns carjacked a man as he carried pizzas in Bridgeport on Saturday evening. Surveillance video of the robbery shows that the offenders, while heavily armed, were remarkably courteous — calling the victim “sir,” saying “thank you,” and even returning his pizzas after he handed over his car keys.
southportcorridorchicago.com
Gunmen pistol whip victim before stealing his phone, wallet on Southport
A 31-year-old man was beat and robbed by three men on Southport Avenue early Saturday morning. Police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 3200 block of North Southport Avenue around 2:40 a.m. when three Black men got out of a Black Jetta and attacked him. The...
Police arrest several suspects trying to speed away in stolen cars from Motor Werks of Barrington
BOLINGBROOK, Illinois - Police have arrested several suspects who apparently tried to steal cars from Motor Werks of Barrington on Sunday morning. Police said officers responded to a report of "theft of multiple vehicles in progress" at 1475 S. Barrington Road. One of those suspects rammed a Barrington patrol car...
2 men wanted for robbing bank in West Ridge
CHICAGO - The FBI is searching for two men accused of robbing a bank in West Ridge Monday afternoon. At about 4:40 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Huntington Bank located at 2920 W. Peterson Ave. The offenders displayed guns and verbally demanded funds. The FBI...
Man, 20, dies in Elgin jail days after being arrested
ELGIN, Ill. - A man charged with multiple weapon and drug offenses died while in custody of Elgin police Sunday morning. The 20-year-old was arrested around 8:38 p.m. Friday after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of weapons and illegal drugs, Elgin police said. Charges were filed against him...
Van stolen from funeral home in Illinois with body inside
ROCKFORD, Ill. — A van was reported stolen from a funeral home in Rockford, Illinois, Saturday. Officials say there was an adult’s body inside the van. Rockford Police Department in a tweet said that a van from a funeral home in Rockford was stolen yesterday and fled the area immediately with a deceased person inside.
GoFundMe started for man with disabilities who was shot in the head
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A GoFundMe has been set up for the 21-year-old man with disabilities who was shot earlier this week. Chicago Police say it was a case of mistaken identity. The shooting happened near 47th and Wolcott. The family says the victim was waiting for the school bus with his dad and his 15-year-old brother, who also has special needs. They told investigators that three or four people came up and shouted at them, thinking they were in a rival gang, but police say no one in the family has gang ties. Police are still trying to find the shooter.
fox32chicago.com
Kim Foxx removes prosecutors in Chicago cop's murder case after claims of police misconduct
CHICAGO - Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has pulled the prosecutors handling murder cases stemming from a Chicago police officer's killing. In 2011, Officer Clifton Lewis was shot in a botched robbery while working a second job in a West Side convenience store. The veteran attorneys handling the...
Mariano’s employee fires shot at co-worker in Glenview: police
A Mariano’s employee was arrested after shooting at a co-worker late Friday in north suburban Glenview, police said. The employees were inside the store at 25 Waukegan Road when they began arguing about 10 p.m., according to police.
WGNtv.com
Man receives 4 years in connection to murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
CHICAGO — A man charged in connection to the murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez has been sentenced to four years in prison following a plea agreement. Piotr Bobak, 44, is the first to be sentenced in the case that rocked the city in 2019. According to court documents, Bobak received...
