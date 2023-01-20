ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest Made in Bolingbrook Barber Shop Shooting

The Bolingbrook Police Department has announced an arrest in connection to a shooting at a local barber shop. It was back on January 13th that a shooting took place at Starz Cuttery on Schmidt Rd. An adult male suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
WGN News

CPD: 5 people shot — 2 fatally — in South Shore home invasion

CHICAGO — Two people are dead and three more are in critical condition after a home invasion in South Shore Monday afternoon, according to the Chicago Police Department. CPD said the shooting happened in the 2900 block of East 78th Street and appears to be a targeted attack, as-in, the shooting was not a random […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person in custody after firing shots at Berwyn police during traffic stop

BERWYN, Ill. - One person is in custody after opening fire on Berwyn police officers during a traffic stop Friday evening. Officers saw a vehicle with several occupants make an unlawful U-turn on Cermak Road near Gunderson Avenue around 7:45 p.m. When officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, the...
BERWYN, IL
cwbchicago.com

Heavily-armed and very polite, carjackers call victim ‘sir’ and repeatedly thank him in Chicago

Chicago — A group of men armed with a rifle and two handguns carjacked a man as he carried pizzas in Bridgeport on Saturday evening. Surveillance video of the robbery shows that the offenders, while heavily armed, were remarkably courteous — calling the victim “sir,” saying “thank you,” and even returning his pizzas after he handed over his car keys.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

2 men wanted for robbing bank in West Ridge

CHICAGO - The FBI is searching for two men accused of robbing a bank in West Ridge Monday afternoon. At about 4:40 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Huntington Bank located at 2920 W. Peterson Ave. The offenders displayed guns and verbally demanded funds. The FBI...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 20, dies in Elgin jail days after being arrested

ELGIN, Ill. - A man charged with multiple weapon and drug offenses died while in custody of Elgin police Sunday morning. The 20-year-old was arrested around 8:38 p.m. Friday after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of weapons and illegal drugs, Elgin police said. Charges were filed against him...
ELGIN, IL
WHIO Dayton

Van stolen from funeral home in Illinois with body inside

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A van was reported stolen from a funeral home in Rockford, Illinois, Saturday. Officials say there was an adult’s body inside the van. Rockford Police Department in a tweet said that a van from a funeral home in Rockford was stolen yesterday and fled the area immediately with a deceased person inside.
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

GoFundMe started for man with disabilities who was shot in the head

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A GoFundMe has been set up for the 21-year-old man with disabilities who was shot earlier this week. Chicago Police say it was a case of mistaken identity. The shooting happened near 47th and Wolcott. The family says the victim was waiting for the school bus with his dad and his 15-year-old brother, who also has special needs. They told investigators that three or four people came up and shouted at them, thinking they were in a rival gang, but police say no one in the family has gang ties. Police are still trying to find the shooter. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Man receives 4 years in connection to murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez

CHICAGO — A man charged in connection to the murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez has been sentenced to four years in prison following a plea agreement. Piotr Bobak, 44, is the first to be sentenced in the case that rocked the city in 2019. According to court documents, Bobak received...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

