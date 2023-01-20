ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Scott Van Dyke
4d ago

and this is how people always are on this stretch of roadway they speed and pass several vehicles trying to be such in a hurry. law is never on this stretch so it happens everyday. sad for the ones involved trying to just get home. hopefully heavy charges for the one who caused as it's just so reckless and unnecessary to try to race to be around everyone else

WMBB

Local man killed in Panama City Beach car crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 68-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after two vehicles collided on Back Beach Road late Saturday night. According to Panama City Beach police, a Smart ForTwo was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Panama City Beach Parkway with no headlights on. Police said the Smart car […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Young child critically injured in Jackson Co. car wreck

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 26-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child were involved in a car wreck in Jackson County around 9:30 Saturday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a sedan was traveling south on State Road 71 north of Marianna when she failed to maintain control of her car. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

PCBPD investigating fatal crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -An elderly man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Back Beach Road (Highway 98) Saturday night, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said at 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a rollover crash in the area of the Sunnyside Apartments on Back Beach...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WEAR

Walton County deputies searching for burglary suspect

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a burglary suspect Monday afternoon. Deputies are searching the area of State Highway 81 and County Highway 183 S in Red Bay for 19-year-old Kanyon Ronk. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says Ronk was last seen wearing a camo jacket,...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

One dead in Highway 231 car wreck

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 35-year-old Panama City woman is dead after her car rolled over in a ditch just before 8:00 Saturday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the silver SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 231. The incident report said the vehicle left the roadway on the right side and collided […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Crestview woman charged with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview woman has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter in connection with a traffic crash that left a Fort Walton Beach man dead, the Crestview Police Department (CPD) has announced. The CPD said it has arrested Ellie Mae Ainsworth, 55, of...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida woman calls 911 on I-10, man charged with kidnapping

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Crestview Police Department took 30-year-old Antonio Carlton Tyus into custody Monday morning on battery and kidnapping charges. Police assisted Walton County Sheriff’s Office after a woman called 911 from Interstate 10, according to the CPD arrest report. CPD said the scene started on PJ Adams Pkwy and S. […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WJHG-TV

More abuse charges for Panama City childcare worker

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More charges are being added on for a local childcare worker after an incident last year, according to Panama City Police Department. Last week, detectives charged Jessica C. Mills with aggravated abuse and cruelty towards a child after she allegedly caused a child severe bruising.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pedestrian struck, killed in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find out more about a man who was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening. It happened on U.S. 98 in Destin shortly after 6:30 p.m. Deputies said the 27-year-old was walking across U.S. 98 near...
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

Crestview woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Okaloosa County ended with the arrest of a Crestview woman on drug charges, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. Carolyn Satterfield, 47, of Crestview, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Four arrested on drug charges in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Four men are in custody after Panama City Police say they were arrested on various drug offenses. On Friday, officers say over a dozen members of the department approached a residence on Palo Alto Avenue to search for a suspect with multiple warrants out for crack cocaine.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pace woman critically injured in head-on crash, FHP report

HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pace woman was critically injured in a head-on collision Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 90 East of Durbin Lane. Florida Highway Patrol says the 36-year-old woman was eastbound on Highway 90 around 6 a.m. when she crossed the center lane and collided with an oncoming van. FHP said the Crestview […]
PACE, FL
WJHG-TV

CPR Classes on the Rise

After cold weather tonight a cold front will bring storms to our area by Wednesday morning. NC7's Katie Bente has details on what the county is doing to keep clean water flowing. Fentanyl Dunn Proposal Local Reactions. Updated: 5 hours ago. NewsChannel 7's Marisa Gjuraj talked with Bay County Sheriff's...

