Siouxsie, Iggy Pop, Love and Rockets to headline 2023 Cruel World festival
The new wave and goth-rock fest, set to take place at Brookside at the Rose Bowl, will also feature Echo and the Bunnymen, Human League and Billy Idol.
Lucinda Chua Announces Debut Album Yian, Shares Video for New Song: Watch
London’s Lucinda Chua has announced her debut album: Yian is due out March 24 via 4AD. Accompanying the announcement, she’s unveiled a new song called “Echo,” which arrives with a short film. The Jade Ang Jackman-directed video features extended shots of Chua dancing with handmade Chinese fans as snow falls around her. Check it out below.
‘Those stoner days were hugely liberating’: Kiwi musicians reflect on a counterculture like no other
In the 21st century, New Zealand is widely hailed as home to a progressive Labour government, a hi-tech film and TV industry, formidable wineries and sagacious singers Lorde and Aldous Harding, alongside much else. It’s a far cry from the 1960s when the conservative National Party government maintained “rule Britannia”: little television – and zero film – was homemade, local brewery DB’s tasteless beers were the nation’s tipple and popular musicians tended to faithfully replicate British stars. But cracks in a conformist society began to appear towards the end of that decade, as a homegrown counterculture sprang up thanks to the government’s support for the US war in Vietnam and rock music developing into a vehicle for dissent.
Peter Gabriel Starts Revealing the ‘Bright’ and ‘Dark’ Side of His Forthcoming ‘i/o’ Album
Peter Gabriel has revealed that songs from his upcoming album, i/o, his first in 20 years, will be released as two different versions. Splitting the songs into a Dark-Side and a Bright-Side, the songs will vary in sound, based on specific mixes by engineers Tchad Blake and Mark ‘Spike’ Stent.
Campus Times
Joesef’s ‘Permanent Damage’ brings power and passion to a new era of neo-soul
Ringing in the New Year with heartbreak and harmonies, neo-soul and alternative R&B artist Joesef’s debut album “Permanent Damage” spins a story of his setbacks and marks an era of evolved sound for the up-and-coming artist. The 13 track, genre-stretching LP centers around his recent life, ranging from most recent relationship and his move to London to themes of change, loneliness, and heartache that intertwined their way throughout. Soulful in both its style and sentiment, Joesef’s rich voice carries the listener through a movie-produced journey of beautiful instrumentation, nostalgic sound, and incredibly touching music that will leave any listener close to tears.
Oregon-born Holly Madison hosts ‘The Playboy Murders,’ about crimes connected to the Playboy world
Both TV and streaming services have lately been busy producing true-crime stories based on Northwest cases, but in a new true-crime series, “The Playboy Murders,” the Oregon connection comes from host and executive producer Holly Madison. The Investigation Discovery series recounts grim stories that are connected to what had long been considered the glitzy, sexy Playboy empire.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
hotnewhiphop.com
Run-DMC To Perform Final Concert For Documentary
Run-DMC will be performing a final concert at Madison Square Garden. Run-DMC will be performing their final concert to coincide with an upcoming documentary. Speaking with Rock the Bells, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels revealed that they will be holding the show at New York’s Madison Square Garden later this year.
The FADER
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter announces solo album
Daft Punk broke up in 2021, and now one-half of the pioneering electronic duo, Thomas Bangalter, has announced a new solo album. Mythologies, out on April 7 on Erato/Warner Classics, is an orchestral suite composed for a ballet directed by Romain Dumas and choreographed by Angelin Preljocaj. The score represents...
Washington Examiner
'The First Couple of Pop and Soul' in their own words
When Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. took the stage last month at the Tilles Center concert hall at Long Island University in Brookville, New York, the husband-and-wife performers sported matching colors with sequins, frequently put their arms around each other, and reminisced about their 50-plus years of performing together — both in the supergroup the 5th Dimension and as a vocal duo. The couple received much applause for their smooth renditions of 5th Dimension hits from the ‘60s “Up, Up, and Away” and “Wedding Bell Blues,” as well as for newer material from their 2021 album Blackbird.
Guitar World Magazine
The 10 best covers of Charles Mingus songs
From Keith Richards to Joni Mitchell, we chart the 10 best takes on ‘The Angry Man of Jazz’, Charles Mingus. "He had some serious attitude and it's all there in his bass playing," said Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones when asked about Charles Mingus. "He really thought the bass was important, and the way he worked with a drummer was fantastic."
Drummer Yukihiro Takahashi, lead singer of Yellow Magic Orchestra, dead at 70
Japanese musician Yukihiro Takahashi, who helped found the electronic band Yellow Magic Orchestra, has died, according to an announcement released Saturday night. He was 70. Takahashi’s office released a statement to The Japan Times and NHK, confirming Takahashi’s death on Wednesday, Rolling Stone reported. The cause of death was listed as aspiration pneumonia, according to the magazine.
Peter Gabriel Details Remix Release Plans for ‘i/o’ Songs
Peter Gabriel has revealed that songs from his upcoming album, i/o, will be released in two different versions. "I'm lucky to have two of the world's best mix engineers; Tchad Blake and Mark 'Spike' Stent, working with me on the music from i/o," Gabriel explained in a message to members of his Full Moon Club. "Rather than choosing only one of their mixes to release, I have decided that people should be able to hear all the great work that they are both doing."
Mr. Bungle and Melvins Team Up for 2023 US “Geek Show” Tour
Mr. Bungle and Melvins are joining forces for the “Geek Show” US tour this May. Fellow Ipecac Recordings labelmate Spotlights will also been onboard for the short trek, which kicks off May 11th in Los Angeles and wraps up on May 23rd in Oakland, California. General ticket sales...
Caroline Rose to Drop ‘The Art of Forgetting’
Indie pop singer-songwriter Caroline Rose has mastered The Art of Forgetting. Born from a series of heartbreaking events, their fifth studio album bears witness to a dive deep within for a 14-track confession overflowing with intense, raw emotion and brutal honesty. “I think art is a good extension of a...
