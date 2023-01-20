Read full article on original website
In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.
3 injured in shooting at charter school in Des Moines; 2 in custody
Update 2:45 pm DES MOINES, IOWA – Three people were injured in a shooting at Starts Right Here charter school near downtown Des Moines on Monday afternoon. Police were called to the school in an office park at 455 SW 9th just before 1:00 p.m. Police say three people were taken from the scene – […]
Friends Raise Money For Former Fort Dodge Woman Recovering From Shooting
A Go Fund Me account has been started to help offset the costs to the former Fort Dodge woman who was shot twice by her partner two weeks ago in their West Des Moines home before he turned a gun on himself. Surviving a gunshot wound of any kind is...
Des Moines Water Works recommends replacing thousands of lead pipes
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Water Works went before the city council Monday morning to recommend replacing 20,000 of the city's lead pipes. The project comes in at an estimated $200 million. Some home and property owners could be responsible for paying for the replacement. The hope is...
Des Moines Police investigate homicide on Sunday morning
DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines Police Department are investigating a death early Sunday morning as a homicide. Police say that at 6:23 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers responded to 3700 block of E. 39th Court Avenue after reports of a person down near the area. Upon arrival the first responders found an adult […]
Marshalltown police seek murder charges against man who beat his own father
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A Marshalltown man could soon be charged with killing his own father. Police say Scott Swartz brutally beat 78-year-old Paul Swartz earlier this month. Paul Swartz has now died. Police now ask the Marshall County Attorney's Office to file murder charges against Swartz.
Hold The Mold Please: Iowa Retail Store Cited For 13 Violations
A retail store in Des Moines, Iowa, had a recent health inspection this past December, and it did not go well. Grocery stores and restaurants typically have health inspections every 6 months. A food inspector will stop by to make sure the business is handling food correctly and safely. A business could have more inspections if a customer complains about the state of their food. Someone's complaint appears to be justified in this instance.
West Des Moines woman allegedly assaults boyfriend, scares child
A West Des Moines woman was arrested Friday night after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend while driving and allegedly endangered her child as a result. Megan Wilson Buck, 40, of 8601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and child endangerment.
Dexter woman allegedly assaults Dexter man in the home
A Dexter woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting a Dexter man in the home. Holly Ann Russell, 38, of 322 Barton St., Dexter, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Barton Street in Dexter,...
Ames woman hopes her crickets could supply your next meal
The tiny crickets Shelby Smith raises for her company, Gym-N-Eat Crickets, aren’t going to solve the big problem of climate change.
‘It was just a few seconds,’ mother says of daughter who died from distracted driver
DES MOINES, Iowa — Jo Ann and Peter Bengtson admit that returning to Iowa was really hard. Washington to Iowa is a long way but the distance wasn’t the reason for their hesitation. They originally planned to retire and move to Iowa to be near their daughter, Ellen, who had taken a job as a […]
KCCI.com
Take a look: Truck lands on its top in Story County
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The slick roads made driving treacherous in some places, like Story County. A photo taken by the Story County Sheriff's Department shows one truck that rolled onto its top. Sheriff's deputies say slick roads are to blame for the crash on Highway 65 near Colo.
