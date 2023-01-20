Ocean County Sports Medicine Week 3 Player of the Week. On a team with five new starters compared to last season’s 28-win team, Frank has been Marlboro’s top scorer and carried that torch last week. He scored a team-high 16 points in a win over Howell, went for a career-high 29 in an overtime loss at Robbinsville, then poured in 12 in a road win over No. 7 Freehold Township – the latter of which is Marlboro’s biggest win of the season to date.

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO