Mckinney, TX

inForney.com

AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Texas children

MCKINNEY, Texas - An AMBER Alert for two little girls missing in north Texas has been canceled. The McKinney Police Department says Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were both found safe Sunday night. They were located with their 60 year old grandmother who was taken into custody. She...
MCKINNEY, TX
inforney.com

Amber Alert issued for Texas children

MCKINNEY, Texas - The search is on for two little girls missing in north Texas. An Amber Alert has been issued by the McKinney Police Department for the children who are believed “to be in grave or immediate danger.” That's according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
MCKINNEY, TX
irvingweekly.com

Irving Mom Catches Daycare Worker Harming Son on Livestream

Nataly Radwan, a working mom in Irving, is suing Little Dumplings Daycare located at 2510 Texas Dr, Irving, TX, claiming that the daycare harmed her 2-year-old son by using inappropriate discipline methods. Prior to filing the lawsuit, Radwan noticed her son was frequently returning from the daycare with unexplained injuries. Deciding to watch the daycare’s live stream, she was horrified by what she saw, according to the suit.
IRVING, TX
KWTX

Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit

McKINNEY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety early Friday morning issued an Amber Alert for Jennifer and Jessica Burns, two girls in custody of Child Protective Services, after they were allegedly abducted by their paternal grandmother. The suspect, 60-year-old Jame Burns, has a criminal history and the...
MCKINNEY, TX
KSAT 12

Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say

MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Garland police looking for suspects in shooting that left 1 person dead

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police are searching for suspects involved in a fatal shooting. Police say they received a call about multiple people being shot at about 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The caller also said the suspects had left the area.One victim had taken themself to the hospital and the second victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics. Both were in critical condition at the time. On Monday, police said one of the victims, Moises Flores, 24, died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
GARLAND, TX
KSST Radio

Man Killed in Hunt County Sunday

The following information was released by Hunt County Sheriff’s Office:. At approximately 6:15 AM on January 22, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to suspicious activity in the area of Hunt County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint and several minutes later her brother heard gunshots. Hunt County deputies arrived in the area and upon investigation, located a deceased male on Hunt County Road 4106.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3100 Cliff Creek Drive

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive. When officers arrived, they located the male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined, a male suspect shot the victim and left the location. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 013220-2023.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Police Investigating Shooting on Expressway

A man was found suffering from a single gunshot wound while in his vehicle according to a news release from the Dallas Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that the victim, now identified as 33-year-old Khurram Ali, had been shot, police said. Dallas Fire and Rescue...
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

One Dead, One In Custody After Hunt County Altercation

Hunt County Deputies responded to suspicious activity on County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence, and allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Deputies located a deceased male on County Road 4106. Investigators and the Texas Ranger determined the deceased male was a victim of a homicide. Officials arrested Silviano Robles of Rowlett as the possible person responsible for the death of his brother-in-law Homero Leos Silviano.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
blackchronicle.com

California shooting: DFW police add security at LNY events

DALLAS — After a lethal capturing within the Los Angeles-area following a Lunar New Year celebration, police departments in North Texas are responding to any considerations about potential violence at native events. As of 12:12 p.m. Sunday, 5 departments have launched statements to WFAA. Dallas Police Department (DPD) The...
DALLAS, TX
parenthoodandpassports.com

16 FUN Things to Do in Denton, Texas

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. From checking out the high-spirited downtown district to participating in many outdoor activities, there are a lot of fun things to do in Denton, Texas. Whether you’re a history buff, an outdoor enthusiast, or just looking for...
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

16-year-old Found Dead in Local Creek

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Thursday afternoon that the body discovered in Grand Prairie yesterday was Kayla Kelley. The cause of death was not listed, but said the body was found in a wooded area in a “clandestine grave.”. Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner released a...
DALLAS, TX
