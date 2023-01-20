Read full article on original website
AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Texas children
MCKINNEY, Texas - An AMBER Alert for two little girls missing in north Texas has been canceled. The McKinney Police Department says Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were both found safe Sunday night. They were located with their 60 year old grandmother who was taken into custody. She...
Boyfriend charged with murder after missing Texas woman's body is found buried in a field
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man who was initially arrested on suspicion of kidnapping is now charged with murder after his missing girlfriend's body was reportedly found buried near his home. Kayla Kelly, 33, was reported missing to the Collin County Sheriff's Office Jan. 11 after her friends...
Amber Alert issued for Texas children
MCKINNEY, Texas - The search is on for two little girls missing in north Texas. An Amber Alert has been issued by the McKinney Police Department for the children who are believed “to be in grave or immediate danger.” That's according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
Irving Mom Catches Daycare Worker Harming Son on Livestream
Nataly Radwan, a working mom in Irving, is suing Little Dumplings Daycare located at 2510 Texas Dr, Irving, TX, claiming that the daycare harmed her 2-year-old son by using inappropriate discipline methods. Prior to filing the lawsuit, Radwan noticed her son was frequently returning from the daycare with unexplained injuries. Deciding to watch the daycare’s live stream, she was horrified by what she saw, according to the suit.
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit
McKINNEY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety early Friday morning issued an Amber Alert for Jennifer and Jessica Burns, two girls in custody of Child Protective Services, after they were allegedly abducted by their paternal grandmother. The suspect, 60-year-old Jame Burns, has a criminal history and the...
Two Dallas area girls found days after Amber Alert issued
Police in the Dallas suburb are looking for Jessica and Jennifer Burns.
Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say
MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
Garland police looking for suspects in shooting that left 1 person dead
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police are searching for suspects involved in a fatal shooting. Police say they received a call about multiple people being shot at about 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The caller also said the suspects had left the area.One victim had taken themself to the hospital and the second victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics. Both were in critical condition at the time. On Monday, police said one of the victims, Moises Flores, 24, died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Man Killed in Hunt County Sunday
The following information was released by Hunt County Sheriff’s Office:. At approximately 6:15 AM on January 22, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to suspicious activity in the area of Hunt County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint and several minutes later her brother heard gunshots. Hunt County deputies arrived in the area and upon investigation, located a deceased male on Hunt County Road 4106.
Escapes and murders. What is happening at Dallas Zoo?
Dallas Zoo has been in the news lately but for all the wrong reasons. Last week Nova, a three-year-old clouded leopard escaped from the zoo after it appeared that someone deliberately cut through the mesh of Nova's enclosure to entice an escape.
Driver of 18-wheeler accused of hitting, killing 3 Southern band members arrested
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The driver of the 18-wheeler that hit and killed three Southern University Human Jukebox band members in December was arrested on three counts of negligent homicide. Jail records show Clyde Gay, 63, of Coushatta was booked on Jan. 12 and his bond was set...
Homicide at 3100 Cliff Creek Drive
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive. When officers arrived, they located the male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined, a male suspect shot the victim and left the location. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 013220-2023.
Police Investigating Shooting on Expressway
A man was found suffering from a single gunshot wound while in his vehicle according to a news release from the Dallas Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that the victim, now identified as 33-year-old Khurram Ali, had been shot, police said. Dallas Fire and Rescue...
One Dead, One In Custody After Hunt County Altercation
Hunt County Deputies responded to suspicious activity on County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence, and allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Deputies located a deceased male on County Road 4106. Investigators and the Texas Ranger determined the deceased male was a victim of a homicide. Officials arrested Silviano Robles of Rowlett as the possible person responsible for the death of his brother-in-law Homero Leos Silviano.
North Texas police respond in wake of California shooting after Lunar New Year event
DALLAS — After a deadly shooting in the Los Angeles-area following a Lunar New Year celebration, police departments in North Texas are responding to any concerns about potential violence at local events. As of 3:20 p.m. p.m. Sunday, seven departments have released statements to WFAA. Dallas Police Department (DPD)
California shooting: DFW police add security at LNY events
DALLAS — After a lethal capturing within the Los Angeles-area following a Lunar New Year celebration, police departments in North Texas are responding to any considerations about potential violence at native events. As of 12:12 p.m. Sunday, 5 departments have launched statements to WFAA. Dallas Police Department (DPD) The...
16 FUN Things to Do in Denton, Texas
We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. From checking out the high-spirited downtown district to participating in many outdoor activities, there are a lot of fun things to do in Denton, Texas. Whether you’re a history buff, an outdoor enthusiast, or just looking for...
North Texas elementary school girl chokes on food at school, dies at hospital, district confirms
CEDAR HILL, Texas — A student at Highlands Elementary in Cedar Hill died after choking on a piece of food at lunch, according to a letter sent from the Cedar Hill ISD superintendent to parents. Cedar Hill ISD confirmed to WFAA a student died at the hospital on Friday...
Man killed in Dallas shooting; one of two suspects found at hospital, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for a second possible suspect in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night. Officer say the first suspect was found injured in a hospital. The department said they responded to a shooting call at 6:19 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the 9100 block...
16-year-old Found Dead in Local Creek
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Thursday afternoon that the body discovered in Grand Prairie yesterday was Kayla Kelley. The cause of death was not listed, but said the body was found in a wooded area in a “clandestine grave.”. Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner released a...
