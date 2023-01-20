Read full article on original website
wonkhe.com
Why Labour should prioritise tertiary reform over tuition fees
Keir Starmer set hares running at his big New Year speech at UCL in East London, when he was asked whether his decision not to get the big government chequebook out would mean abandoning Labour’s commitment to abolishing tuition fees. He hinted that it might but also that Labour...
wonkhe.com
Accelerating the sector’s journey to net zero
Finally, we have a way forward for robust and transparent carbon reporting in higher education. Today a new Standardised Carbon Emissions Framework (SCEF) for universities and colleges has been launched by the Environmental Association for Universities and Colleges (EAUC), enabling institutions to measure, report and manage their carbon emissions. Launched...
