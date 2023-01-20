ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Letter to the editor: Trump, like Reagan, was a great president

Ronald Reagan was a great president. He was a true conservative, not afraid to take an unpopular stand. He loved the American people. Then there was a series of moderate Republicans running for president. True conservatives were unhappy, but the party told them to hold their noses and remain loyal. We did. The party assured us they were changing. They didn’t.
Letter to the editor: Democrats, Ukraine and fossil fuels

I can’t help wondering how the writer of the letter “How have Dems improved our lives?” (Jan. 13, TribLIVE) can say that Democrats “(started) an actual shooting war in Ukraine.” I would also remind him that the Afghanistan pullout was arranged by President Trump. With...
Ukraine ousts several top officials amid anti-corruption push

Several top officials in the Ukrainian government were ousted from their positions on Monday and Tuesday in the largest anti-corruption sweep in Kyiv since the war with Russia began. The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, resigned on Monday, according to Telegram posts, which did not cite an official reason for the resignation.…
Bipartisan Senate bill would change how Pa. charges children as adults

A bipartisan trio of state Senate lawmakers want to change the circumstances under which children can be charged as adults by requiring judicial review before juvenile cases can be moved to adult court. Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Westmoreland, joined by Sens. Vincent Hughes and Anthony Williams, both Philadelphia Democrats, began seeking...
