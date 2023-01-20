Read full article on original website
Related
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Justice Department tells House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan that it won't share information about ongoing criminal probes
The DOJ told Rep. Jim Jordan that "any oversight requests must be weighed against the department's interests in protecting the integrity of its work."
Fox News Analyst Asks Ron DeSantis to ‘Look Closely’ at Miami Restaurant He Claims Kicked Him Out for Conservative Politics
Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell has called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to “look closely” at the Miami restaurant that he claims kicked him out for his conservative politics — a conflict that has prompted the establishment to move up their prescheduled winter break in light of harassment on social media.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Trump, like Reagan, was a great president
Ronald Reagan was a great president. He was a true conservative, not afraid to take an unpopular stand. He loved the American people. Then there was a series of moderate Republicans running for president. True conservatives were unhappy, but the party told them to hold their noses and remain loyal. We did. The party assured us they were changing. They didn’t.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Democrats, Ukraine and fossil fuels
I can’t help wondering how the writer of the letter “How have Dems improved our lives?” (Jan. 13, TribLIVE) can say that Democrats “(started) an actual shooting war in Ukraine.” I would also remind him that the Afghanistan pullout was arranged by President Trump. With...
U.S. may drop opposition to sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine - officials
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The United States, in a reversal, appears to be dropping its opposition to sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine and an announcement could come as soon as this week, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday.
Ukraine ousts several top officials amid anti-corruption push
Several top officials in the Ukrainian government were ousted from their positions on Monday and Tuesday in the largest anti-corruption sweep in Kyiv since the war with Russia began. The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, resigned on Monday, according to Telegram posts, which did not cite an official reason for the resignation.…
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bipartisan Senate bill would change how Pa. charges children as adults
A bipartisan trio of state Senate lawmakers want to change the circumstances under which children can be charged as adults by requiring judicial review before juvenile cases can be moved to adult court. Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Westmoreland, joined by Sens. Vincent Hughes and Anthony Williams, both Philadelphia Democrats, began seeking...
