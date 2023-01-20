Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
New York Yankees may not be done this offseason
The New York Yankees already had a respectable offseason. Keeping Aaron Judge was a great start for any offseason. Anthony Rizzo is back as well, providing another powerful bat in the lineup. Carlos Rodon adds another top of the rotation arm to a pitching staff that needed an upgrade. Even if that was the extent of the Yankees offseason, it would be fair to consider it to be successful.
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
Predicting the Chicago Cubs' opening day 26-man roster
With only three weeks until pitchers and catchers report, it's time to take a deep dive at what could be the finalized version of the Chicago Cubs 26-man roster ahead of opening day. The Cubs' additions to this roster will make for an exciting season, and with any over-achieving from certain players, the team is in a solid position to compete for the NL Central title this season. Ahead, we'll take a look at all three facets, including the lineup/bench, starting rotation, and bullpen.
Roundtable: Should Lions Consider Trading for QB Trey Lance?
Latest Detroit Lions roundtable focuses on favorite memories of the 2022 season and whether Trey Lance should be Lions backup QB.
3 Trade destinations for Red Wings C Dylan Larkin
Could the Detroit Red Wings end up trading captain Dylan Larkin before the 2022-23 NHL trade deadline passes? That is a question that has gained some traction ever since the recent news broke that the Red Wings' latest offer to Larkin was “not received well.” With the speculation emerging that Larkin could be traded, there has been some discussion as to which teams would be lining up to make Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman an offer he cannot refuse.
Detroit Pistons: Awards and anti-awards at just past the midway point
The Detroit Pistons have played 49 games this season and are less than a month away from the All-Star break, so now seems like a great time for an evaluation of how things have gone so far. Detroit is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and has the second-worst...
Yardbarker
Red Wings & Coyotes May Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Detroit Red Wings have certainly taken a step in the right direction this season. After years of being near the bottom of the NHL standings, Detroit currently has a 19-18-8 record and is showing that they are becoming a competitive club. However, at the time of this writing, they are also seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, so their playoff hopes are not particularly high. As a result, many believe that the Red Wings will be sellers at the deadline.
Spielman: Dave Sears ‘a great hire’ for Cardinals, tough loss for Lions
Dave Sears marked Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort’s first hire since taking over the managerial reins of the organization. It may be only one of many additions Ossenfort and Co. will make between now and the start of training camp, but to Lions special assistant to the president and CEO Chris Spielman, adding Sears as assistant GM is certainly a step in the right direction for the Cardinals.
3 Moves Detroit Lions can make to double their cap space
The Detroit Lions 2022 season is in the books, and general manager Brad Holmes has already shifted gears to the upcoming off-season. As it currently stands, according to Spotrac, the Lions have roughly $18 million in cap space, with is the 11th-most in the NFL. Though the Lions are in decent shape when it comes to cap space, they could more than double up on that space by making a few moves.
Detroit Pistons: Trade or keep these 3 rumored targets?
Sitting at 12-36 in on the season, it’s safe to say the Detroit Pistons aren’t playing for much going forward except a tank job in order to land the #1 overall pick in the NBA draft. If the Pistons land that #1 overall pick, they will most certainly...
Detroit Lions' Dave Sears lands role as Arizona Cardinals assistant GM
The Detroit Lions are losing a key member of their front office. Lions director of college scouting Dave Sears is leaving the organization to become assistant general manager of the Arizona Cardinals, a source told the Free Press. Sears joined the Lions in 2007 and served a variety of roles with the team. He...
Lions Select CB, LB in Daniel Jeremiah's First 2023 Mock Draft
Daniel Jeremiah released his first 2023 NFL mock draft.
Lions Not Projected to Receive 2023 Compensatory Draft Pick
Detroit Lions not expected to receive additional, compensatory picks.
Bengals RB Is Potential Free Agent Lions Should Watch Sunday
Lions could add depth to their running back room this offseason.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
602K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0