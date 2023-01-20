Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
NFL World Is Shocked By What Tony Romo Said About Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earlier today was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain. It's a development that Mahomes characteristically took in stride, asserting there was no chance the ailment would keep him off the field. But CBS analyst and retired NFL quarterback Tony Romo ...
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Andy Reid reveals Patrick Mahomes’ status for AFC Championship
Patrick Mahomes appeared to be in significant pain after he injured his ankle in Saturday’s Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars game, but Andy Reid does not anticipate the star quarterback missing time. Reid told reporters on Monday that Mahomes is planning to play in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also said Mahomes’... The post Andy Reid reveals Patrick Mahomes’ status for AFC Championship appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Extent of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury revealed
Patrick Mahomes suffered a fairly significant ankle injury during the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the star quarterback is expected to play through it. Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game after his leg got caught under a Jaguars defender while Mahomes was delivering a pass. He went to the... The post Extent of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Decision
Today's divisional round matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals brings back painful memories. When these teams last squared off, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. This terrifying moment, and Hamlin's subsequent recovery, gripped the nation. ...
NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news
The New York Giants made quite a turnaround this year. After posting just a 4-13 record last season, the team bounced back this year with a 9-7-1 record to make the playoffs, and then beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But it could be difficult to replicate that success Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Giants don't have water at hotel on morning of playoff game with Eagles
If you needed a reminder of why home-field advantage in the playoffs is so important, the New York Giants appear to be getting it Saturday morning.
Look: NFL Fans Can't Believe The Weather For Chiefs-Jaguars Game
The Kansas City Chiefs will make their postseason debut Saturday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional round. It looks like Mother Nature will make her presence felt as well. Videos have emerged of snow falling hard on Arrowhead Stadium roughly an hour before the ...
Digital Trends
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ veteran is breathing a sigh of relief after latest news
When the Dallas Cowboys beat down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round, the only flaw was the kicking game as Brett Maher missed four extra points. Leaving no stone unturned, the Cowboys signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad, although Maher still had the organization’s backing.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoff schedule, updated bracket: Dates, times, TV, streaming for every round of AFC, NFC postseason
The Chiefs and Eagles each took one step closer to the Super Bowl by winning in the divisional round on Saturday and two more teams will have a chance to join them later today. The Bengals and Bills will be kicking off the action in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon on...
thecomeback.com
Ohio State receives huge NFL Draft news
Ohio State Buckeyes safety Josh Proctor is eschewing the 2023 NFL Draft and returning to the team for a sixth season. “Super excited about Josh returning!” Buckeyes secondary coach Perry Eliano texted the Columbus Dispatch to confirm the news. “He’s a great teammate, phenomenal athlete, and there are TEAM and individual goals that he wants to accomplish with his brothers!”
Is ‘Monday Night Football’ On Tonight? NFL Football 2023 Schedule
Four NFL teams remain as we look ahead to Super Bowl 2023. Over the weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers advanced to the NFC title game with victories over the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, respectively. The AFC will be a rematch of last year’s conference championship matchup after the Cincinnati Bengals dismantled the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the frisky Jacksonville Jaguars.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Sunday's 'Snow Game'
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals meet in a rematch of their canceled Jan. 2 game — which was called off after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field — in the divisional round on Sunday. The game will be played in the snow. "Nothing better than a snow game," ...
Football schedule, picks today: Playoff games on Sunday, how to watch
Football schedule today: Playoff games on Sunday, how to watch, streamAll times Eastern Bengals at BillsSun., Jan. 22 | 3 p.m. | CBS Point spread: Buffalo comes into the game as narrow 3.5 point favorites over Cincinnati, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook. Total: 48.5 | Over -110 | Under -110 ...
