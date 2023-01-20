ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second Largest Theater Chain Closing 6 New York Movie Houses

That's all folks! The second largest theater chain in the country is closing more movie houses, 6 of them in New York State. Regal Cinemas has been struggling to survive after the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie chain has announced another round of closures after filing chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year and closing 12 theaters.
Ridley's Wreckage

12 Amazing Ghost Stories of New York State

Once you've lived in the Empire State for a while, you quickly learn that this part of the country is very haunted. You may locate abandoned and eerie places all across New York that will put your bravery to the test. It's the ideal spot for fans of all things eerie and terrifying because you can visit many of the haunted locations in addition to reading about them! This list of spooky facts about New York will help you understand why New York has such a reputation for being haunted.
10 Most Beautiful Castles in New York State

You don’t need to travel to Europe to visit beautiful, impressive castles. Boasting moody island fortresses and sprawling palaces that were once private homes, New York has dozens of castles throughout the state. While some are not open to the public, there are plenty that are, whether for tours or as event venues, hotels, or even restaurants.
Where Are the Best Places to See Moose in New York State?

Spotting a moose in New York is a rare occasion. These elusive creatures tend to keep to themselves but every once and a while you will hear a story about a moose traveling through someone's backyard or the parking lot at work. If you want to spot a moose you can't rely on these random sightings.
