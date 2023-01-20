Read full article on original website
Dunaway updates city council on Mount Pleasant Drive bridge project
The Nashville City Council held their regular monthly meeting yesterday. The meeting started off with Mayor Larry Dunaway swearing in Vivian Wright. Wright will be representing Ward 3 position 2. Finance Director Kimberly Green provided an overview of the statement of revenue and expenditures for the month of December 2022.
Pike County Extension Homemakers report
Pike County Extension Agent Karalee Black is encouraging Pike County residents to get involved in the Extension Homemakers of Pike County. Extension Homemakers is a volunteer organization that works closely with the Pike County Cooperative Extension Service. Members learn through educational programs in the areas of health and wellness, personal...
Pike County adding new road equipment and one employee
The Pike County Quorum Court held their regular monthly meeting last week. Justices of the Peace approved an ordinance as presented and was based on the 2023 Pike County Budget. The appropriate funds for full-time salaries are $40,643.00, Social Security Matching $3,109.21, Retirement $6,226.54, and Health Insurance $6,600. Pike County...
Pafford seeks 5-year extension with Pike County; Quorum Court approves 6-month extension
Last week the Pike County Quorum Court held a special called meeting. The purpose of the special meeting was to address the problems that Fire Chiefs and the Sheriff of Pike County are currently experiencing with Pafford Ambulance Service Provider before a new contract is given. Pike County Judge Eddie...
Glenwood resident arrested for drug possession
On December 31st, Pike County Deputy Chance Reid observed a female walking beside the road in the Fairgrounds parking lot. As reported Deputy Reid pulled up to the female after noticing that she was under the influence of narcotics. The suspect was identified as 38 year Cristie Lynn Pitchford of Glenwood.
Legacy Warriors Win Umpire Junior Tournament
Legacy Academy, of Lockesburg had a successful week in junior high basketball participating in the Umpire Junior High Invitational Tournament. The Umpire Tournament is the oldest running junior high basketball tournament west of the Mississippi River, with 67 years of play. Area schools filled the historic Umpire gymnasium to watch their junior high teams battle it out on the court for the coveted tournament trophy. The Warriors defeated Umpire and Dierks earlier in the week to advance to the championship. The championship game against Mineral Springs was hotly contested with the teams keeping the score within a couple of possessions most of the night. Each team answered the other almost every time the ball moved down the court for a basket. After trading the lead with each other in the first two periods both teams went to the locker room tied 23-23. Mineral outscored Legacy by two in the third period but the Warriors bested the Hornets by five in the fourth period to secure a 46-42 victory.
Lavaca man arrested in Pike County on drug charges
On November 24th, 2022, Chief Michael Lesher of the Glenwood Police Department was dispatched to N. 1st Street in reference to a vehicle blocking the roadway. As reported, dispatch advised Chief Lesher that they received a call stating that a white truck was parked on the yellow line in front of the Racehorse Gas Station and it was occupied by a sleeping male. Lesher observed a white truck matching the description on N. 1st Street and observed a male sleeping in the driver’s seat of the truck.
