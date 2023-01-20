Legacy Academy, of Lockesburg had a successful week in junior high basketball participating in the Umpire Junior High Invitational Tournament. The Umpire Tournament is the oldest running junior high basketball tournament west of the Mississippi River, with 67 years of play. Area schools filled the historic Umpire gymnasium to watch their junior high teams battle it out on the court for the coveted tournament trophy. The Warriors defeated Umpire and Dierks earlier in the week to advance to the championship. The championship game against Mineral Springs was hotly contested with the teams keeping the score within a couple of possessions most of the night. Each team answered the other almost every time the ball moved down the court for a basket. After trading the lead with each other in the first two periods both teams went to the locker room tied 23-23. Mineral outscored Legacy by two in the third period but the Warriors bested the Hornets by five in the fourth period to secure a 46-42 victory.

LOCKESBURG, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO