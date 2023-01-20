Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Tracking rain and accumulating snow by tomorrow night
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. Rain showers move in from the south after sunset and eventually turn to snow overnight. EXTENDED: The Stormtrack Weather team issued a Weather Alert Day ahead of our next winter storm system...
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - More fog overnight, some melting Monday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Low clouds and fog were slow to lift this afternoon, keeping temperatures very chilly around the metro. We didn’t move much from our morning lows in the upper teens, only warming into the low 20s this afternoon. Skies never cleared along the Missouri River, although sunshine did return over much of central Nebraska. Clouds will fill back in this evening where skies have cleared, along with the redevelopment of patchy fog. Fog may be rather thick at times, and with temperatures in the 20s and teens, more frost and a few slick spots are likely overnight.
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow likely Tuesday night into Wednesday
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather team is tracking the potential for a mid-week winter storm that could bring accumulating snow to much of the region, with heavy snow possible across southern and southeast Missouri between Tuesday night and Wednesday. Monday afternoon update: Low pressure is expected to develop to our southwest and move in our The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow likely Tuesday night into Wednesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missourinet
Snow headed into Missouri Tuesday evening
Here are the Tuesday night through Wednesday snowfall amounts as projected by the National Weather Service, St. Louis. These amounts could shift, depending on how the center of the storm shifts. Check@NWSStLouis. Wednesday morning commute will be affected in these areas:. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler...
abc17news.com
Tracking multiple systems bringing chances for rain and snow
TONIGHT: A system moves over us bringing chances for rain and snow. It starts off as rain, but as temperatures drop, we'll see snow start to fall. The heaviest band of snow is to the very NW part of Missouri, which is why we won't see a noticeable amount of snow. Amounts as of right now for this area is a dusting to 1/2 of an inch. Jefferson City will be seeing much less of a dusting if anything. I'm not optimistic about accumulation for this system. Our area reached much higher temperatures than expected, and it'll take a while to drop back down. With that, it means road temperatures are above freezing as well, and will take a while to cool off.
WOWT
Snow to the south ending, cloudy and chilly Sunday
Cloudy and chilly today with temperatures only warming into the lower 30s. A few flurries possible in the metro with steadier snow showers in far southeast Nebraska where 1 to 3 inches is possible. Storm Chasers gain new PA announcer. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM UTC. The Kansas...
fourstateshomepage.com
MoDOT issues notice ahead of Wintry Wednesday
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation sent out an urgent message Monday in the wake of winter storm watches across the Midwest. Beginning Tuesday night and carrying on into Wednesday morning, snow storms are expected to bring up to 4 inches of snow or more across parts of the state. Five to 9 inches of snow are possible for areas south of I-44, MoDOT added.
mymoinfo.com
Winter Storm Watch Going Into Effect
(St. Louis) It looks like we could be getting our first major snowfall of 2023 this week. Marashall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says it looks right now like central and southern Missouri are in the impact area. The system is expected...
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
abc17news.com
Tracking weekend snow before possibly more next week
Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-20s as winds switch out of the southwest eventually. Skies become partly cloudy. Tomorrow: The morning starts off mostly cloudy before a wintery mix of rain, sleet, and snow pulls into the western portion of Central Missouri after 3 pm slowly spready east become more widespread into the overnight hours. Northern portions of the viewing area from Jefferson City and up will see mostly snow with cooler temperatures. highs warm into the lower 40s.
kttn.com
Audio: Snowfall amounts in northern Missouri exceed National Weather Service forecast by several inches
Snowfall during the 24 hours ending at 7 am Sunday included six inches in downtown Trenton measured by KTTN and five-point-eight inches (5.8) inches at both the water plant in west Trenton and at the residence of Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glenn Briggs on east 5th Street in Trenton.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
kmaland.com
Winter Weather Advisory for NW Missouri through Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northwest Missouri through Sunday morning. Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Grundy-Buchanan-Clinton-Caldwell-Livingston- * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 AM...
Light winter mix developing late Saturday evening
A weak weather system is tracking across Missouri this evening, expected to bring a light winter mix to the St. Louis area into Sunday morning.
abc17news.com
Winter Storm Warning issued January 23 at 2:14PM CST until January 25 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Springfield MO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and. 10 inches with locally heaver amounts up to 12 inches. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central, and. southwest Missouri. * WHEN…From 6 PM Tuesday to Noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses,...
KIMT
Accumulating snowfall arrives later this evening with 5-8" of snowfall expected through Thursday afternoon.
A winter storm is taking shape and will bring accumulating snowfall to the area later this evening and into Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings has been issued accordingly across North Iowa and southern Minnesota as snowfall accumulations of 5-8" are expected. Most of the heavy snow will occur during the overnight hours, and it's possible that some in Iowa could be dealing with thundersnow and higher snowfall rates. The snow will make the Thursday morning commute a bit more hazardous as the snow will continue to fall. Conditions will gradually improve through the day as the snow tapers off to just scattered snow showers for the afternoon.
Wichita Eagle
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kansas history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ‘78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
KWCH.com
Another snow chance headed for the Plains
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another winter system is headed for Kansas, and it looks like the next go around will be a statewide snow event that leaves behind some accumulations by Saturday afternoon. Based on the track of the storm, the heavier amounts will likely fall in parts of central and western Kansas with as much as 3-6 inches possible.
a-z-animals.com
Discover Missouri’s Coldest January on Record
Missouri, also called the “Show Me State,” is located in the midwestern United States. It is in Tornado Alley and is widely known for its numerous severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. Moreover, the weather overall can be pretty extreme and varied, with temperatures rising and dropping drastically within hours. Although its winters aren’t as harsh as those in other northern states, the temperatures can sometimes be extremely low. Since January is generally considered the coldest month of winter, let’s discover which year claims Missouri’s coldest January on record!
iheart.com
Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
