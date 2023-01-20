TONIGHT: A system moves over us bringing chances for rain and snow. It starts off as rain, but as temperatures drop, we'll see snow start to fall. The heaviest band of snow is to the very NW part of Missouri, which is why we won't see a noticeable amount of snow. Amounts as of right now for this area is a dusting to 1/2 of an inch. Jefferson City will be seeing much less of a dusting if anything. I'm not optimistic about accumulation for this system. Our area reached much higher temperatures than expected, and it'll take a while to drop back down. With that, it means road temperatures are above freezing as well, and will take a while to cool off.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO