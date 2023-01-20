Read full article on original website
BBC
Christopher Hughes: Gang killed man wrongly suspected of rape
Seven men have been found guilty of the kidnap and murder of a man they wrongly suspected of raping a teenage girl. Christopher Hughes was found dead near a road in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, after being stabbed over 90 times. The 37-year-old, from Wigan, had been snatched from a street and...
BBC
Police arrest more than 170 in crackdown on serious crime
More than 170 arrests have been made during a crackdown on serious crime. A Met Police operation seized 30 weapons, 40 drugs, 66 vehicles and £5,700 in cash during Operation Pandilla last week. It involved more than 1,200 officers from seven police forces and focused on arterial roads and...
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
Police charge 18-year-old alleged gang member with Des Moines school shooting
Des Moines Police charged an 18-year-old male in what they believe was a targeted shooting at a charter school that killed two students and seriously injured a staff member.
BBC
Danielle Jones murder: Stuart Campbell refused prison release
A man who murdered his 15-year-old niece has been refused release from prison by the Parole Board. Danielle Jones disappeared while on her way to catch a bus to school in East Tilbury, Essex, on 18 June 2001. Stuart Campbell, was jailed for life in December 2002 for her kidnap...
BBC
Father pays tribute after severely ill son, 13, dies in hospital
A father has paid tribute to his 13-year-old disabled son following his death in hospital. Taylor-James, who had Down's syndrome and was non-verbal autistic, was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre with a lung infection in December. His father Stuart told the BBC he had opted to drive him there...
BBC
Half Moon Bay: Police arrest suspect of California mass shooting
Footage shows the moment police arrested the suspect of a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, California, in which seven people were killed. Police say a man shot dead seven of his former co-workers at two locations near San Francisco. The victims are Chinese-American farm workers. The attacks happened just...
BBC
Jenners blaze firefighter remains critically ill
A firefighter remains critically ill in hospital following a fire at the former Jenner's department store in Edinburgh. Dozens of emergency service crews were sent to the blaze at the six-storey building on Monday. Four firefighters who were treated in hospital following the blaze have now been discharged but a...
BBC
Liam Smith: Murder charge over acid attack shooting death
A man has been charged with murdering a man whose body was found shot, doused in acid and dumped in a street. Liam Smith, 38, was found dead on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, on 24 November. Michael Hillier, 38, of Ecclesall Road in Sheffield, has been charged with murdering...
BBC
Rushden boy's organs used to save others after choking death
A mother whose 10-year-old son died after choking on a sweet said his organs were used to save four lives. Quintis Gouws, from Rushden, Northamptonshire, died in October after being taken to hospital. Odette Green said the family was left "devastated" and remained in shock but added other people could...
BBC
'Racism makes it harder for me to find a place to rent'
Zara was due to move in three days' time when she received a message from her new landlord. "Your picture was fake," he said in an email. He said her photo showed "blonde hair and white skin". "Actually you are Indian, with black hair and brown skin," he wrote. Zara...
BBC
Fatima Cates: Victorian woman who helped set up UK's first mosque honoured
A ceremony has been held to commemorate the life of a Victorian woman who helped to set up the UK's earliest-known mosque. Born Francess Elizabeth Murray, she is believed to be the first woman to convert to Islam on British soil when she became a Muslim in 1887. She adopted...
BBC
Four men jailed for ram-raids across Cambs, Beds and Northants
Four men involved in ram-raids and other thefts across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire have been jailed. Tony Smith, 23, John Mitchell, 20, Alan Smith, 47, and Samuel Mitchell, 19, pleaded guilty to various offences that took place in 2022. They committed cash machine and cigarette raids, and stole vehicles and...
BBC
Gwynedd: Man jailed after crash which left girlfriend paralysed
A man who caused a serious car crash which left his girlfriend paralysed from the waist down has been jailed. Kenny Blake, 25, from Trawsfynydd, Gwynedd pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Caernarfon Crown Court. A passenger in the car, Briony Court, 27, was left with...
BBC
Caerphilly woman admits Elliots Town murder of mum's friend
A woman has admitted murder midway through her trial for stabbing her mother's best friend to death. Rebecca Press, 31, from Trecenydd, Caerphilly county, stabbed 57-year-old Marc Ash after a day of drinking and drug taking in July last year. Press previously denied murder and the court case was ongoing,...
BBC
Lyra McKee: Murder accused to stand trial over journalist's killing
Two men are to stand trial for the murder of the journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry. Peter Gearóid Cavanagh, 35, of Elmwood Terrace, and Jordan Devine, 21, of Synge Court, both in Londonderry, are charged with murdering Ms McKee in the city on 18 April 2019. Both are also...
BBC
Murder arrest after mobility scooter robbery victim dies
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was thought to have been robbed of his mobility scooter. The man in his 60s was found unresponsive in the car park of Tesco on Stratford Road in Stroud early on Sunday morning. Police said the man was...
BBC
Hampshire teenager admits killing man at mental health hospital
A teenager has admitted killing a man at a mental health hospital. Owen Herbert, 19, strangled Richard Laversuch, 63, from Andover, Hampshire, at Basingstoke's Parklands Hospital in November 2021. Herbert, from Overton, pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, causing actual bodily harm...
