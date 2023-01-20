ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Last year was the busiest ever for North Carolina’s passenger trains

By Richard Stradling
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wN3WO_0kLIbpoQ00

North Carolina’s state-subsidized passenger trains had a record year in 2022.

The Piedmont and Carolinian carried 522,550 people last year, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. That eclipses the previous annual record of 481,491 in 2014.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced the milestone Wednesday at NCDOT’s annual Transportation Summit at the Raleigh Convention Center.

“At a time when travel patterns have seen significant disruption, this is great news,” Cooper told the gathering. “It highlights just how bright North Carolina’s public transportation future is.”

Ridership dipped after 2014 as a series of track improvement projects disrupted service for a few years, said Jason Orthner, direction of NCDOT’s Rail Division . It got a boost in 2019 after NCDOT and Amtrak began a third daily round trip of the Piedmont, then dropped sharply in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed travel.

Orthner says much of the strong rebound can be credited to increased marketing, through social and other media, aimed at college students and other potential riders.

“We put a lot of effort into both direct marketing and earned media to make sure folks are aware of the service,” he said in an interview. “I think that’s paid off.”

NC By Train , the state’s intercity rail program, began in 1990 with the Carolinian , which makes a dozen stops in the state on a daily round trip between Charlotte and New York City. The Piedmont started making daily round trips between Raleigh and Charlotte in 1995, with seven stops in between.

The trains are operated by Amtrak, at a cost to the state of about $9 million a year.

NC By Train set a monthly record for riders in July, then broke it in September and again in October, when 55,493 rode the Piedmont and Carolinian. The trains also had their best December on record, according to NCDOT.

The numbers don’t include four long-distance Amtrak trains that make several stops as they pass through the state between New York and the Southeast.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carolinajournal.com

NC state agency director slated to switch roles Feb. 1

NCORR had gotten $778 million in federal dollars to help people hurt by Hurricanes Matthew and Florence, yet some remain homeless. The director of disaster recovery at the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management will be taking on a new role in another state agency beginning Feb. 1.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations

One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
DURHAM, NC
gotodestinations.com

Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023

Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
DURHAM, NC
WBTV

Language barriers in North Carolina leave Latino families vulnerable

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the Hispanic/Latino population rapidly grows across North Carolina, a WBTV Investigation reveals language barriers for limited English speakers continue to persist in local and state government. Real estate agent Anabell Rodriguez tells WBTV non-English speaking families often must rely on a child to translate government...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

'Sweet and Spicy' edition of the Tar Heel Traveler announced

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Tar Heel Traveler's latest special has been announced. Join Scott Mason as he takes you through through all the foods made here in the state in the "Sweet and Spicy" edition of the Tar Heel Traveler. Unique foods, many of which are sold nationwide, featuring...
TAR HEEL, NC
WNCT

NC ranked No. 2 where retirees moved last year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Looks like people are doing more than just visiting. In a recent study on the migration of retirees, the website Hire A Helper showed that North Carolina is ranked No. 2 when it comes to where retirees moved to last year. Here are some of the stats: Over 234,000 Americans moved […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
travelawaits.com

The Ultimate Cure For Boredom Lies In These 3 Charming North Carolina Towns

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There’s something to be said for big cities when it comes to the variety of things to do, but smaller towns also provide plenty of ways to stay occupied and entertained. Johnston County — JoCo, as it is known to residents and frequent visitors — lies approximately 30 minutes southeast of North Carolina’s capital of Raleigh, at the crossroads of I40 and I95. JoCo’s welcoming towns know how to keep boredom at bay, minus the noise, congestion, and traffic.
SELMA, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
23K+
Followers
393
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy