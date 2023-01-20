Read full article on original website
2nd NYC Legal Cannabis Store Is Opening At Bleecker Street In Greenwich VillageAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
newyorkupstate.com
See how much snow fell in Upstate NY’s first widespread snow storm of 2023 (chart)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Upstate New York’s first widespread snowstorm of 2023 dropped up to a foot of snow, with the highest totals in the eastern half of the state. The snowiest spot was the town of Warrensburg, in the Adirondacks county of Warren, with 12 inches of snow. Oneonta, in Otsego County, was runner-up with 11 inches.
10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY
Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
NEWS10 ABC
Amsterdam is ready for the snow
AMSTERDAM, N.Y.(NEWS10) – Montgomery County is prepared for the snowstorm that is expected to drop anywhere from 6 to 10 inches of snow by Monday afternoon. The snow was steadily falling in Amsterdam by 6 p.m. at the Mocha Café, Mobil gas station on State Route 67 and Manny’s Corners Road in Amsterdam. The roads already getting slick and becoming dangerous for travel.
PHOTOS: Winter storm hits the Capital Region
People across the Capital Region awakened Monday to several inches of snow, with most expected to reach the six-to-10-inch mark by the time it's all said and done.
Capital Region Smashburger locations permanently close
The Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park and Colonie Smashburger locations have closed. According to a member of Smashburger’s Public Relations team, all three restaurants are permanently closed.
GALLERY: Creative New Yorker Takes Snow Sculpting to a Whole New Level
Why build a snowman when you can build interactive snow sculptures? One New Yorker is taking playing in the snow to a whole new level. And the reasons behind it will touch your heart. Christopher Mueller of Broadalbin, New York is a pretty artistic guy by nature. Drawing, painting, building,...
NEWS10 ABC
1/23/2023: Snow continues through early afternoon
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Steve Caporizzo and Rob Lindemuth:. Our biggest snowfall for the Capital Region this season. A heavy and wet snow-tough to move and travel early this morning. Now we are getting ready for the next storm with snow to arrive on Wednesday. Updated Snow...
How Much Did We Get? See Capital Region Snowfall Totals
Winter is starting to act like winter in Upstate New York. After a slow start to the season to kick off the new year Old Man winter has woken up!. We are seeing a very active winter weather pattern after last week's storm brought a wintry mix to a good portion of the area. Over the last 24 hours, we finally got our first big snowfall of 2023 across the Capital Region. This one ended up bringing more than expected, with some areas getting a foot of fresh powder. And we are not done yet this week! More snow is expected Wednesday night into Thursday!
5 things to know this Monday, January 23
An unnamed victim is recovering in the hospital after they were shot in Troy. Also, this morning, a Siena poll gave new insight into how New Yorkers feel about Governor Hochul's recent State of the State address. Here are five of the top stories we're following to start your Monday.
NEWS10 ABC
1/21/23: Snow Arrives Sunday Evening
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. Seasonable day to start the weekend with clouds holding tough, which held temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. We will remain mostly cloudy through tonight and into Sunday before our next storm system arrives by Sunday evening with mainly snow, but some will see a mix as well.
Snow emergency declared in East Greenbush
A snow emergency has been declared in the town of East Greenbush, effective from 6 p.m. on Sunday, to noon on Tuesday, January 24. According to the East Greenbush Department of Public Works, the snow emergency is declared out of an abundance of caution due to the forecast predicting ice and snow in the next two days.
Shooting for visitors again in a corner of the Adirondacks
Leaders call for redone Frontier Town to tie developments together. A bit like anthropologists cutting away the jungle with machetes to reveal an ancient civilization, the Essex County Department of Public Works fired up chainsaws earlier this year to extract the bones of a decaying theme park that, for the past quarter century, has been rotting into the undergrowth.
Argyle restaurant reopens under new ownership
Once thought to be closed for good, the Auction Barn Restaurant at 4016 Route 40 in Argyle has been revived under new ownership. The restaurant, which closed in October 2022, reopened on January 18.
Smoothie chain to open 10 Capital Region locations
Smoothie King, a national smoothie company with over 1,400 locations, is set to open 10 more stores in the Capital Region. The first of the 10 is set to open on Wednesday or Thursday at 3057 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
Nearly 2k without power in Rensselaer County
Power outages were reported in parts of Rensselaer County Monday morning, as a winter weather system moved through the region.
NEWS10 ABC
1/20/2023: Messy storm moves out… another on the way
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Rob Lindenmuth and Matt Mackie:. The messy storm that’s impacted roads since yesterday is in the process of moving out. We didn’t wind up with a ton of snow – highest totals were up north and in the higher terrain of Vermont. Albany and surrounding towns & cities generally got under an inch of wet snow and slush.
Stewart’s seeks suggestions for new ice cream flavor name
Stewart's Shops is asking their customers for suggestions to name a new ice cream flavor they plan on releasing.
Have You Visited New England’s Forgotten ‘Bermuda Triangle’?
After the reboot of “Unsolved Mysteries,” the success of “Dateline” and the rise of true crime and paranormal podcasts, it’s curious that one of New England’s eeriest unsolved phenomena has remained as shrouded as its setting. For five years, a wooded area in Vermont...
Teen plow driver learning fast at Warren County DPW
From Lake George north, parts of Warren County were forecast to get as much as four inches of snow by late Friday. That snow followed overnight freezing rain, which creates its own dangers. Both weather effects mean plenty of work for any county department of works.
albanymagic.com
