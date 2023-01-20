ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, AR

southwestarkansasradio.com

Pike County adding new road equipment and one employee

The Pike County Quorum Court held their regular monthly meeting last week. Justices of the Peace approved an ordinance as presented and was based on the 2023 Pike County Budget. The appropriate funds for full-time salaries are $40,643.00, Social Security Matching $3,109.21, Retirement $6,226.54, and Health Insurance $6,600. Pike County...
southwestarkansasradio.com

Dunaway updates city council on Mount Pleasant Drive bridge project

The Nashville City Council held their regular monthly meeting yesterday. The meeting started off with Mayor Larry Dunaway swearing in Vivian Wright. Wright will be representing Ward 3 position 2. Finance Director Kimberly Green provided an overview of the statement of revenue and expenditures for the month of December 2022.
NASHVILLE, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Lavaca man arrested in Pike County on drug charges

On November 24th, 2022, Chief Michael Lesher of the Glenwood Police Department was dispatched to N. 1st Street in reference to a vehicle blocking the roadway. As reported, dispatch advised Chief Lesher that they received a call stating that a white truck was parked on the yellow line in front of the Racehorse Gas Station and it was occupied by a sleeping male. Lesher observed a white truck matching the description on N. 1st Street and observed a male sleeping in the driver’s seat of the truck.
PIKE COUNTY, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Glenwood resident arrested for drug possession

On December 31st, Pike County Deputy Chance Reid observed a female walking beside the road in the Fairgrounds parking lot. As reported Deputy Reid pulled up to the female after noticing that she was under the influence of narcotics. The suspect was identified as 38 year Cristie Lynn Pitchford of Glenwood.
GLENWOOD, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
ktoy1047.com

Wake Village PD arrests suspect in storage thefts

According to authorities, a suspect has been identified and an arrest warrant issued after evidence was recovered. Wake Village police arrested the suspect on January 20, at which time much of the stolen property was recovered, including property from burglaries in Cass County. This story will be updated as more...
WAKE VILLAGE, TX
txktoday.com

Vet & Staff Injured When Man Fleeing Cops Crashes Into Wisdom Clinic

TEXARKANA, Texas–A veterinarian and five other staff were reportedly hurt when a man slammed his car into a surgery room at Wisdom Animal Clinic while allegedly fleeing from a Texas trooper earlier this month. Joshua Ellis Sutton, 31, is facing a long list of felony charges, including six counts...
TEXARKANA, TX
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Friday, Jan. 20

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana

Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
ARKANSAS STATE

