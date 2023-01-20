Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: PGA Tour pro WDs from Torrey Pines after "mega" LIV Golf offer
The LIV Golf League rumour mill is kicking into overdrive once again. Much like their inaugural season, the breakaway tour is now slowly beginning to gather a bit of steam after a slow start. First they finally struck a U.S. TV deal with the CW Network. Okay, the network may...
Greg Norman fires back at Tiger Woods in LIV Golf controversy: 'He doesn't know the facts'
Appearing on Fox News Channel, Norman denied Woods' comments would cause dissention within LIV, addressed concerns about Saudi investments, more.
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf League WITHDRAW offer for potential recruit
One thing undeniable about the LIV Golf League is the secrecy that surrounds it. One of the biggest things the controversial tour likes to keep under wraps - apart from their finances - is the players they are targeting. Then when they are good and ready they'll announce their new...
LIV Golf's Ian Poulter Wears Old IJP Design Apparel In DP World Tour Return
The Ryder Cup legend wore clothing from his former company during the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman addresses major TV deal, future of franchise
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman tells "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade" about what he sees for LIV Golf in the coming years after criticism over Saudi Arabian money.
This Wholesome Accessory on Rickie Fowler’s Bag Is Also a Huge Flex
Fowler gave a nod to his one-year-old daughter with this accessory.
Golf Digest
Is a mildly pithy tweet from Phil Mickelson a sign he might get back in the mix on social media again?
If there’s one thing we lament about Phil Mickelson and the awkward place he now holds in professional golf after defecting from the PGA Tour to the LIV Golf League last summer, it’s the lack of playful commentary he once authored on his social-media accounts. Before the controversial comments that changed public perceptions on Lefty as he transitioned to the upstart Saudi-backed circuit, the six-time major champion had developed a humorous persona on Twitter, becoming a fun follow as he answered questions and fueled debate with combination of wit and snark.
Tennis great Pam Shriver slams the sport for not protecting female players after Don Candy affair
22-time grand slam champion Pam Shriver has slammed tennis for not protecting female players from their older male coaches - something she knows more about that anyone.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 American Express
The easiest way for Jon Rahm, a man very much frustrated by how slow the Official World Golf Ranking reflects his recent play, to assure he jumps to No. 1 would be to win every tournament he starts. And if that sounds preposterous, well so does the fact that the 28-year-old Spaniard entered the week having recorded eight top-10 finishes in nine worldwide starts since last August, including three wins in his last five starts—and still only sits at just No. 4 in the ranking.
Golf.com
‘I feel ya captain’: Phil Mickelson takes to Twitter to show love for ‘crazy’ move
The television analysts? They were confused. But Luke Donald? Though his move was daring, he was clear. And Phil Mickelson? He loved every bit of it. “It was the right play. I feel ya captain,” the embattled six-time major champion wrote on Twitter, adding a thumbs-up emoji after the first sentence, and a sunglasses emoji after the second.
GolfWRX
Report: LIV Golf pull offer for PGA Tour pro following new TV deal with CW Network
When LIV Golf announced their ambitious 2023 schedule, they spoke about 14 events, increased prize funds, and a recruitment drove to sign up, “maybe seven players” that wanted to “be liberated” and join the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Cam Smith. However, with just...
Monahan, Pelley recuse selves from OWGR talks on LIV
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley have recused themselves from the Official World Golf Ranking board that is considering whether LIV Golf League players will receive world-ranking points.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf managing director STEPS DOWN on same day new schedule is released
Majed Al Sorour has left his role as LIV Golf managing director, it has been confirmed by Sports Illustrated, on the same day the Saudi-bankrolled circuit officially confirmed its new 14-tournament schedule for 2023. According to the SI report, Greg Norman's role as CEO will now be "strengthened" because the...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
The best women’s golfers in the world will not only be playing more in 2023 on the LPGA Tour, but playing for more. As the LPGA’s 74th season kicked off at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, it marked the first of 35 events with a record total of $101.4 million in prize payouts up for grabs over the course of the year.
Jodi Ewart Shadoff and her TV sports anchor husband Adam finally get a home game at LPGA Tournament of Champions
The first time Jodi Ewart Shadoff met her husband Adam was during her sophomore year at the University of New Mexico. Adam, a local TV reporter, interviewed Jodi after that first round in Albuquerque, and as the young Englishwoman kept playing well, they kept talking. That conference victory eventually led...
Steve Stricker wins 12th PGA Tour Champions title, plans for full schedule in 2023
Steve Stricker is taking over the PGA Tour Champions. The 55-year-old won his 12th Champions tour title – his fifth win in his last 11 starts – on Saturday after he eased his way to a six-shot win at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Stricker finished at 23 under to beat out Steven Alker, Mike Weir, Ken Tanigawa and Darren Clarke, who all finished T-2 at 17 under.
Jay Monahan And Keith Pelley Recused From LIV Golf World Ranking Decision
The PGA Tour and DP World Tour bosses will not have a say in whether LIV gains world ranking points
Golf.com
Jon Rahm can’t get to World No. 1 this week, but someone behind him can
Jon Rahm just can’t catch a break when it comes to the Official World Golf Rankings. The World No. 4 and winner earlier this month at the Sentry Tournament of Champions continued his recent strong play to start this week’s American Express. He opened with back-to-back rounds of 64 to start the third round in second alone, two strokes behind rookie leader Davis Thompson.
LIV Golf schedule 2023: Dates, courses, players and how to watch
The 2023 LIV Golf schedule has arrived with a full list of the tournaments this year and we’re running through the dates, courses, players and how to watch. LIV Golf undoubtedly shook up the sport in 2022 with its debut and still-standing feud with the PGA Tour. Big names like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson and many more dug their feet into the ground with LIV and are now set for the breakoff series’ second season.
Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott join virtual TGL golf league
PGA Tour players Collin Morikawa and Adam Scott were added to the roster of players in the TGL golf league.
Comments / 0