golfmagic.com

Report: LIV Golf League WITHDRAW offer for potential recruit

One thing undeniable about the LIV Golf League is the secrecy that surrounds it. One of the biggest things the controversial tour likes to keep under wraps - apart from their finances - is the players they are targeting. Then when they are good and ready they'll announce their new...
Golf Digest

Is a mildly pithy tweet from Phil Mickelson a sign he might get back in the mix on social media again?

If there’s one thing we lament about Phil Mickelson and the awkward place he now holds in professional golf after defecting from the PGA Tour to the LIV Golf League last summer, it’s the lack of playful commentary he once authored on his social-media accounts. Before the controversial comments that changed public perceptions on Lefty as he transitioned to the upstart Saudi-backed circuit, the six-time major champion had developed a humorous persona on Twitter, becoming a fun follow as he answered questions and fueled debate with combination of wit and snark.
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 American Express

The easiest way for Jon Rahm, a man very much frustrated by how slow the Official World Golf Ranking reflects his recent play, to assure he jumps to No. 1 would be to win every tournament he starts. And if that sounds preposterous, well so does the fact that the 28-year-old Spaniard entered the week having recorded eight top-10 finishes in nine worldwide starts since last August, including three wins in his last five starts—and still only sits at just No. 4 in the ranking.
LA QUINTA, CA
Golf.com

‘I feel ya captain’: Phil Mickelson takes to Twitter to show love for ‘crazy’ move

The television analysts? They were confused. But Luke Donald? Though his move was daring, he was clear. And Phil Mickelson? He loved every bit of it. “It was the right play. I feel ya captain,” the embattled six-time major champion wrote on Twitter, adding a thumbs-up emoji after the first sentence, and a sunglasses emoji after the second.
ESPN

Monahan, Pelley recuse selves from OWGR talks on LIV

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley have recused themselves from the Official World Golf Ranking board that is considering whether LIV Golf League players will receive world-ranking points.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf managing director STEPS DOWN on same day new schedule is released

Majed Al Sorour has left his role as LIV Golf managing director, it has been confirmed by Sports Illustrated, on the same day the Saudi-bankrolled circuit officially confirmed its new 14-tournament schedule for 2023. According to the SI report, Greg Norman's role as CEO will now be "strengthened" because the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Stricker wins 12th PGA Tour Champions title, plans for full schedule in 2023

Steve Stricker is taking over the PGA Tour Champions. The 55-year-old won his 12th Champions tour title – his fifth win in his last 11 starts – on Saturday after he eased his way to a six-shot win at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Stricker finished at 23 under to beat out Steven Alker, Mike Weir, Ken Tanigawa and Darren Clarke, who all finished T-2 at 17 under.
FLORIDA STATE
Golf.com

Jon Rahm can’t get to World No. 1 this week, but someone behind him can

Jon Rahm just can’t catch a break when it comes to the Official World Golf Rankings. The World No. 4 and winner earlier this month at the Sentry Tournament of Champions continued his recent strong play to start this week’s American Express. He opened with back-to-back rounds of 64 to start the third round in second alone, two strokes behind rookie leader Davis Thompson.
FanSided

LIV Golf schedule 2023: Dates, courses, players and how to watch

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule has arrived with a full list of the tournaments this year and we’re running through the dates, courses, players and how to watch. LIV Golf undoubtedly shook up the sport in 2022 with its debut and still-standing feud with the PGA Tour. Big names like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson and many more dug their feet into the ground with LIV and are now set for the breakoff series’ second season.

