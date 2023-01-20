ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 American Express

The easiest way for Jon Rahm, a man very much frustrated by how slow the Official World Golf Ranking reflects his recent play, to assure he jumps to No. 1 would be to win every tournament he starts. And if that sounds preposterous, well so does the fact that the 28-year-old Spaniard entered the week having recorded eight top-10 finishes in nine worldwide starts since last August, including three wins in his last five starts—and still only sits at just No. 4 in the ranking.
golfmagic.com

Report: LIV Golf League WITHDRAW offer for potential recruit

One thing undeniable about the LIV Golf League is the secrecy that surrounds it. One of the biggest things the controversial tour likes to keep under wraps - apart from their finances - is the players they are targeting. Then when they are good and ready they'll announce their new...
thegolfnewsnet.com

Who is the woman who greeted Jon Rahm at the 2023 The American Express?

Jon Rahm was walking off the 72nd hole at the 2023 The American Express riding high, with the Spanish star making par on the final hole at PGA West's Stadium Course that got him yet another win. After he got cogratulations from his playing partners and caddie, he then was...
Golf.com

‘I feel ya captain’: Phil Mickelson takes to Twitter to show love for ‘crazy’ move

The television analysts? They were confused. But Luke Donald? Though his move was daring, he was clear. And Phil Mickelson? He loved every bit of it. “It was the right play. I feel ya captain,” the embattled six-time major champion wrote on Twitter, adding a thumbs-up emoji after the first sentence, and a sunglasses emoji after the second.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Stricker wins 12th PGA Tour Champions title, plans for full schedule in 2023

Steve Stricker is taking over the PGA Tour Champions. The 55-year-old won his 12th Champions tour title – his fifth win in his last 11 starts – on Saturday after he eased his way to a six-shot win at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Stricker finished at 23 under to beat out Steven Alker, Mike Weir, Ken Tanigawa and Darren Clarke, who all finished T-2 at 17 under.
ESPN

Monahan, Pelley recuse selves from OWGR talks on LIV

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley have recused themselves from the Official World Golf Ranking board that is considering whether LIV Golf League players will receive world-ranking points.
The Associated Press

Henderson stalls but still leads by 3 in LPGA season opener

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brooke Henderson went from complete control of her game for two days to having to scratch out a good score Saturday. The result was a 3-under 69 and a three-shot lead in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Henderson was up for the fight and moved to 14-under 202 in the LPGA Tour season opener at Lake Nona. The Canadian will take a three-shot lead over Nelly Korda (68) and Nasa Hataoka of Japan (66) into the final round. Maja Stark of Sweden (68) and Charley Hull of England (69) trail by five. After a pedestrian stretch of golf early on her second nine that included a bogey at the par-4 12th — only her second bogey of the week — Henderson managed to slide in a 30-foot curler for birdie from the left side of the 16th green.
golfmagic.com

How much they are playing for at The American Express on the PGA Tour

The American Express on the PGA Tour is played at a trio of courses. In total, 10 of the top 20 players in the world teed it up at this stop in Southern California. The three courses are La Quinta Country Club, the Nicklaus Tournament Course and PGA West's Stadium Course.
Golf Channel

WATCH: Xander Schauffele makes albatross in final round of American Express

Xander Schauffele began his Sunday at The American Express at 15 under, but he would quickly vault his way up the leaderboard with one swing at the par-5 fifth. After four consecutive pars to open his final round, the reigning Olympic gold medalist sent a drive 314 yards down the fairway at the fifth. He was left with 226 yards to the hole and needed to carry the majority of that yardage to clear the pond guarding the front of the green at the par 5.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jon Rahm has a chance to complete a rare PGA Tour feat (that Tiger Woods accomplished 14 times)

Plain and simple, Jon Rahm is on an absolute heater right now. The 28-year-old has won four of his last six events, including his last two starts on the PGA Tour at last week’s American Express and the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions two weeks prior. This week Rahm is in the Farmers Insurance Open field at Torrey Pines in San Diego and is looking for a rare three-peat.
