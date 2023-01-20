Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: PGA Tour pro WDs from Torrey Pines after "mega" LIV Golf offer
The LIV Golf League rumour mill is kicking into overdrive once again. Much like their inaugural season, the breakaway tour is now slowly beginning to gather a bit of steam after a slow start. First they finally struck a U.S. TV deal with the CW Network. Okay, the network may...
Jordan Spieth Earnings: How Much Money Has the Star Golfer Made on the PGA Tour?
How much money has Jordan Spieth made in his career? The post Jordan Spieth Earnings: How Much Money Has the Star Golfer Made on the PGA Tour? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
This Wholesome Accessory on Rickie Fowler’s Bag Is Also a Huge Flex
Fowler gave a nod to his one-year-old daughter with this accessory.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 American Express
The easiest way for Jon Rahm, a man very much frustrated by how slow the Official World Golf Ranking reflects his recent play, to assure he jumps to No. 1 would be to win every tournament he starts. And if that sounds preposterous, well so does the fact that the 28-year-old Spaniard entered the week having recorded eight top-10 finishes in nine worldwide starts since last August, including three wins in his last five starts—and still only sits at just No. 4 in the ranking.
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf League WITHDRAW offer for potential recruit
One thing undeniable about the LIV Golf League is the secrecy that surrounds it. One of the biggest things the controversial tour likes to keep under wraps - apart from their finances - is the players they are targeting. Then when they are good and ready they'll announce their new...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Who is the woman who greeted Jon Rahm at the 2023 The American Express?
Jon Rahm was walking off the 72nd hole at the 2023 The American Express riding high, with the Spanish star making par on the final hole at PGA West's Stadium Course that got him yet another win. After he got cogratulations from his playing partners and caddie, he then was...
Sergio Garcia Among Three LIV Withdrawals From DP World Tour Hearing
Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace have withdrawn from the case to decide their DP World Tour futures
Prize money payouts for each LPGA player at 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
Brooke Henderson, the winningest golfer in Canadian history, notched her 13th LPGA victory at the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando. The 25-year-old now ranks 14th on the LPGA’s all-time wins list, tied with Jin Young Ko and Stacy Lewis. With the $225,000 winner’s check at...
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm cracks underrated joke after taking 2023 PGA Tour earnings to $4.1m
Jon Rahm says he was happy he "won the putting contest this year" after he claimed his second PGA Tour win in 2023. Spaniard Rahm put in a sensational performance once again as he claimed The American Express after holding off the 23-year-old rookie Davis Thompson. The two players were...
Golf.com
‘I feel ya captain’: Phil Mickelson takes to Twitter to show love for ‘crazy’ move
The television analysts? They were confused. But Luke Donald? Though his move was daring, he was clear. And Phil Mickelson? He loved every bit of it. “It was the right play. I feel ya captain,” the embattled six-time major champion wrote on Twitter, adding a thumbs-up emoji after the first sentence, and a sunglasses emoji after the second.
Jodi Ewart Shadoff and her TV sports anchor husband Adam finally get a home game at LPGA Tournament of Champions
The first time Jodi Ewart Shadoff met her husband Adam was during her sophomore year at the University of New Mexico. Adam, a local TV reporter, interviewed Jodi after that first round in Albuquerque, and as the young Englishwoman kept playing well, they kept talking. That conference victory eventually led...
Steve Stricker wins 12th PGA Tour Champions title, plans for full schedule in 2023
Steve Stricker is taking over the PGA Tour Champions. The 55-year-old won his 12th Champions tour title – his fifth win in his last 11 starts – on Saturday after he eased his way to a six-shot win at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Stricker finished at 23 under to beat out Steven Alker, Mike Weir, Ken Tanigawa and Darren Clarke, who all finished T-2 at 17 under.
Monahan, Pelley recuse selves from OWGR talks on LIV
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley have recused themselves from the Official World Golf Ranking board that is considering whether LIV Golf League players will receive world-ranking points.
Henderson stalls but still leads by 3 in LPGA season opener
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brooke Henderson went from complete control of her game for two days to having to scratch out a good score Saturday. The result was a 3-under 69 and a three-shot lead in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Henderson was up for the fight and moved to 14-under 202 in the LPGA Tour season opener at Lake Nona. The Canadian will take a three-shot lead over Nelly Korda (68) and Nasa Hataoka of Japan (66) into the final round. Maja Stark of Sweden (68) and Charley Hull of England (69) trail by five. After a pedestrian stretch of golf early on her second nine that included a bogey at the par-4 12th — only her second bogey of the week — Henderson managed to slide in a 30-foot curler for birdie from the left side of the 16th green.
golfmagic.com
How much they are playing for at The American Express on the PGA Tour
The American Express on the PGA Tour is played at a trio of courses. In total, 10 of the top 20 players in the world teed it up at this stop in Southern California. The three courses are La Quinta Country Club, the Nicklaus Tournament Course and PGA West's Stadium Course.
Golf Channel
WATCH: Xander Schauffele makes albatross in final round of American Express
Xander Schauffele began his Sunday at The American Express at 15 under, but he would quickly vault his way up the leaderboard with one swing at the par-5 fifth. After four consecutive pars to open his final round, the reigning Olympic gold medalist sent a drive 314 yards down the fairway at the fifth. He was left with 226 yards to the hole and needed to carry the majority of that yardage to clear the pond guarding the front of the green at the par 5.
Jon Rahm has a chance to complete a rare PGA Tour feat (that Tiger Woods accomplished 14 times)
Plain and simple, Jon Rahm is on an absolute heater right now. The 28-year-old has won four of his last six events, including his last two starts on the PGA Tour at last week’s American Express and the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions two weeks prior. This week Rahm is in the Farmers Insurance Open field at Torrey Pines in San Diego and is looking for a rare three-peat.
Jon Rahm continues tear, wins PGA Tour's American Express
Jon Rahm outlasted rookie Davis Thompson, closing with a 4-under 68 to win the American Express by 1 stroke on Sunday. He now has won four times in his past six starts worldwide and moved up to No. 3 in the world.
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Brooke Henderson’s TaylorMade clubs from LPGA Hilton Vacations TOC
Brooke Henderson won the first event of the 2023 LPGA tour season at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, held at Lake Nona with a final round 70 to finish at 16-under par. This is Brooke’s first week with an all-new bag of gear from TaylorMade after her recent...
Jay Monahan And Keith Pelley Recused From LIV Golf World Ranking Decision
The PGA Tour and DP World Tour bosses will not have a say in whether LIV gains world ranking points
Comments / 0