Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mychamplainvalley.com
Lake Placid business owners have mixed reactions to FISU Games turnout
Months of preparation, planning, and construction led to the FISU World University Games taking place in Lake Placid. Now, business owners have mixed feelings about how the games turned out. Sanel Cecunjanin owns Players Sports Bar and Grill and said business started slow, but they were able to rebound. “As...
newyorkupstate.com
See how much snow fell in Upstate NY’s first widespread snow storm of 2023 (chart)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Upstate New York’s first widespread snowstorm of 2023 dropped up to a foot of snow, with the highest totals in the eastern half of the state. The snowiest spot was the town of Warrensburg, in the Adirondacks county of Warren, with 12 inches of snow. Oneonta, in Otsego County, was runner-up with 11 inches.
mynbc5.com
NBC5 In Depth: Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest previews 2023 projects, plans
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently put forth some of her upcoming policy initiatives for 2023, including expanding childcare and reconsidering bail reform, just to name a few. So, how do those initiatives impact our communities?. This week, NBC5’s Stewart Ledbetter sat down with Plattsburgh Mayor...
mynbc5.com
First Crumbl Cookies location in Vermont to open in March
WILLISTON, Vt. — Dessert lovers, take note — Crumbl Cookies will be opening its first location in Vermont in early March, according to a company spokesperson. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based company founded by two cousins, will open in Finney Crossing next to Jersey Mike's and Men's Wearhouse. >>>Click...
Snowy forecast could signal change in Vermont’s unseasonably warm weather
The 3 to 6 inches of snow in the forecast won’t make a huge dent in the state’s 17-inch snow deficit, but more storms are on the horizon, meteorologists predict. Read the story on VTDigger here: Snowy forecast could signal change in Vermont’s unseasonably warm weather.
Teen plow driver learning fast at Warren County DPW
From Lake George north, parts of Warren County were forecast to get as much as four inches of snow by late Friday. That snow followed overnight freezing rain, which creates its own dangers. Both weather effects mean plenty of work for any county department of works.
Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown
A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
WCAX
Police release photos, video of armed robbery at South Burlington quick stop
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police are looking for the man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint. Police obtained new surveillance video of a man walking up to the counter at the Jolley on Shelburne Road at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. In the video, the robber shows...
Two arrested following Whitehall burglary
Two Whitehall residents have been arrested following an alleged burglary at a Whitehall business.
newportdispatch.com
Burlington man dies after suicide attempt at NSCF
ST. ALBANS — Authorities are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man from Burlington who had been incarcerated at Northwest State Correctional Facility. The Department of Corrections notified police that Shawn Gero had suffered life-threatening injuries in an apparent suicide attempt inside the facility at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh man jailed on felony probation violation
PLATTSBURGH | A local man has been jailed on a felony warrant for allegedly violating the terms of his rape conviction. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Thomas P. McGowan, 39, Feb. 18 in connection with his alleged violation of probation stemming from a 2016 rape case. McGowan was arraigned...
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh man jailed for violent domestic dispute
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man was jailed Jan. 21 after he allegedly assaulted someone who has an active order protection against him. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic incident in the Town of Plattsburgh at about 7:30 p.m. when they took Michael D. Buskey into custody on several charges and an active arrest warrant.
Lite 98.7
Marcy, NY
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0