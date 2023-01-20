ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

mychamplainvalley.com

Lake Placid business owners have mixed reactions to FISU Games turnout

Months of preparation, planning, and construction led to the FISU World University Games taking place in Lake Placid. Now, business owners have mixed feelings about how the games turned out. Sanel Cecunjanin owns Players Sports Bar and Grill and said business started slow, but they were able to rebound. “As...
LAKE PLACID, NY
mynbc5.com

First Crumbl Cookies location in Vermont to open in March

WILLISTON, Vt. — Dessert lovers, take note — Crumbl Cookies will be opening its first location in Vermont in early March, according to a company spokesperson. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based company founded by two cousins, will open in Finney Crossing next to Jersey Mike's and Men's Wearhouse. >>>Click...
WILLISTON, VT
Daily Voice

Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown

A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
newportdispatch.com

Burlington man dies after suicide attempt at NSCF

ST. ALBANS — Authorities are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man from Burlington who had been incarcerated at Northwest State Correctional Facility. The Department of Corrections notified police that Shawn Gero had suffered life-threatening injuries in an apparent suicide attempt inside the facility at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh man jailed on felony probation violation

PLATTSBURGH | A local man has been jailed on a felony warrant for allegedly violating the terms of his rape conviction. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Thomas P. McGowan, 39, Feb. 18 in connection with his alleged violation of probation stemming from a 2016 rape case. McGowan was arraigned...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh man jailed for violent domestic dispute

PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man was jailed Jan. 21 after he allegedly assaulted someone who has an active order protection against him. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic incident in the Town of Plattsburgh at about 7:30 p.m. when they took Michael D. Buskey into custody on several charges and an active arrest warrant.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
