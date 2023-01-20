ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

thegolfnewsnet.com

Who is the woman who greeted Jon Rahm at the 2023 The American Express?

Jon Rahm was walking off the 72nd hole at the 2023 The American Express riding high, with the Spanish star making par on the final hole at PGA West's Stadium Course that got him yet another win. After he got cogratulations from his playing partners and caddie, he then was...
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 American Express

The easiest way for Jon Rahm, a man very much frustrated by how slow the Official World Golf Ranking reflects his recent play, to assure he jumps to No. 1 would be to win every tournament he starts. And if that sounds preposterous, well so does the fact that the 28-year-old Spaniard entered the week having recorded eight top-10 finishes in nine worldwide starts since last August, including three wins in his last five starts—and still only sits at just No. 4 in the ranking.
LA QUINTA, CA
The US Sun

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager

GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
tennisuptodate.com

“She’s a great friend of mine. I absolutely adore her”: Azarenka heaps praise on Pegula ahead of Quarter-Final clash

Victoria Azarenka will face Jessica Pegula for a spot into last-four of the Australian Open. The former World No. 1 had a tough fourth-round match against China's Lin Zhu and had to turn the tables after losing the first set, ending the Belarusian 4-6, 6.1, 6-4 victory in the fourth round. In her match, she will have the biggest challenge until the next moment in the tournament, when she faces World No.3 Jessica Pegula, who comes off defeating Barbora Krejcikova after 1 hour and 41 minutes.
The Associated Press

Perez hits shot of lifetime for Abu Dhabi win and 3rd title

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The best shot of Victor Perez’s life has set up likely the biggest year of the Frenchman’s golfing career. Perez span a bunker shot back into the hole for birdie at No. 17 and celebrated wildly on the way to shooting 6-under 66 for a one-stroke victory at the Abu Dhabi Championship on Sunday, earning him his third and easily biggest European tour title.
golfmagic.com

Ryder Cup Skip Luke Donald to consider OWGR issues when choosing captain's picks

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald admitted the current Official World Golf Ranking system is "a little off," which could affect who qualifies for his side for the matches against America in September. Speaking to Telegraph Sport, Donald vowed to consider the issues that have been publicly voiced by players...
Golf Channel

WATCH: Xander Schauffele makes albatross in final round of American Express

Xander Schauffele began his Sunday at The American Express at 15 under, but he would quickly vault his way up the leaderboard with one swing at the par-5 fifth. After four consecutive pars to open his final round, the reigning Olympic gold medalist sent a drive 314 yards down the fairway at the fifth. He was left with 226 yards to the hole and needed to carry the majority of that yardage to clear the pond guarding the front of the green at the par 5.
NBC Sports

2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores

At the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic can win a men’s record-extending 10th Australian Open title and tie Rafael Nadal for the most men’s major singles titles in history. Djokovic was PointsBet Sportsbook’s pre-tournament favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

