thegolfnewsnet.com
Who is the woman who greeted Jon Rahm at the 2023 The American Express?
Jon Rahm was walking off the 72nd hole at the 2023 The American Express riding high, with the Spanish star making par on the final hole at PGA West's Stadium Course that got him yet another win. After he got cogratulations from his playing partners and caddie, he then was...
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: PGA Tour pro WDs from Torrey Pines after "mega" LIV Golf offer
The LIV Golf League rumour mill is kicking into overdrive once again. Much like their inaugural season, the breakaway tour is now slowly beginning to gather a bit of steam after a slow start. First they finally struck a U.S. TV deal with the CW Network. Okay, the network may...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 American Express
The easiest way for Jon Rahm, a man very much frustrated by how slow the Official World Golf Ranking reflects his recent play, to assure he jumps to No. 1 would be to win every tournament he starts. And if that sounds preposterous, well so does the fact that the 28-year-old Spaniard entered the week having recorded eight top-10 finishes in nine worldwide starts since last August, including three wins in his last five starts—and still only sits at just No. 4 in the ranking.
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
tennisuptodate.com
“She’s a great friend of mine. I absolutely adore her”: Azarenka heaps praise on Pegula ahead of Quarter-Final clash
Victoria Azarenka will face Jessica Pegula for a spot into last-four of the Australian Open. The former World No. 1 had a tough fourth-round match against China's Lin Zhu and had to turn the tables after losing the first set, ending the Belarusian 4-6, 6.1, 6-4 victory in the fourth round. In her match, she will have the biggest challenge until the next moment in the tournament, when she faces World No.3 Jessica Pegula, who comes off defeating Barbora Krejcikova after 1 hour and 41 minutes.
Sergio Garcia Among Three LIV Withdrawals From DP World Tour Hearing
Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace have withdrawn from the case to decide their DP World Tour futures
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm cracks underrated joke after taking 2023 PGA Tour earnings to $4.1m
Jon Rahm says he was happy he "won the putting contest this year" after he claimed his second PGA Tour win in 2023. Spaniard Rahm put in a sensational performance once again as he claimed The American Express after holding off the 23-year-old rookie Davis Thompson. The two players were...
This Wholesome Accessory on Rickie Fowler’s Bag Is Also a Huge Flex
Fowler gave a nod to his one-year-old daughter with this accessory.
Perez hits shot of lifetime for Abu Dhabi win and 3rd title
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The best shot of Victor Perez’s life has set up likely the biggest year of the Frenchman’s golfing career. Perez span a bunker shot back into the hole for birdie at No. 17 and celebrated wildly on the way to shooting 6-under 66 for a one-stroke victory at the Abu Dhabi Championship on Sunday, earning him his third and easily biggest European tour title.
golfmagic.com
Ryder Cup Skip Luke Donald to consider OWGR issues when choosing captain's picks
European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald admitted the current Official World Golf Ranking system is "a little off," which could affect who qualifies for his side for the matches against America in September. Speaking to Telegraph Sport, Donald vowed to consider the issues that have been publicly voiced by players...
Golf Channel
WATCH: Xander Schauffele makes albatross in final round of American Express
Xander Schauffele began his Sunday at The American Express at 15 under, but he would quickly vault his way up the leaderboard with one swing at the par-5 fifth. After four consecutive pars to open his final round, the reigning Olympic gold medalist sent a drive 314 yards down the fairway at the fifth. He was left with 226 yards to the hole and needed to carry the majority of that yardage to clear the pond guarding the front of the green at the par 5.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions prize money payout is from the $1.5 million purse, with 29 professional players who complete four rounds at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of...
NBC Sports
2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores
At the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic can win a men’s record-extending 10th Australian Open title and tie Rafael Nadal for the most men’s major singles titles in history. Djokovic was PointsBet Sportsbook’s pre-tournament favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
