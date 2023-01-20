ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

KSAT 12

Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say

MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
MCKINNEY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Capital Murder – 9100 Skillman Street

While at the scene, detectives learned a suspect might be at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives confirmed the man at the hospital, Maliki Brown, 20, was one of two suspects involved in the homicide. An arrest warrant for Capital Murder was issued for Brown. The investigation is...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3100 Cliff Creek Drive

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive. When officers arrived, they located the male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined, a male suspect shot the victim and left the location. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 013220-2023.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

One Dead, One In Custody After Hunt County Altercation

Hunt County Deputies responded to suspicious activity on County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence, and allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Deputies located a deceased male on County Road 4106. Investigators and the Texas Ranger determined the deceased male was a victim of a homicide. Officials arrested Silviano Robles of Rowlett as the possible person responsible for the death of his brother-in-law Homero Leos Silviano.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Man accused of murdering 16-year-old girlfriend in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested a 22-year-old man accused of murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend, whose body was found in a creek earlier this week. Arturo Flores has been charged with murder in the death of Venus Rodriguez. Rodriguez’s family said she had run away from home. They believe she...
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

California shooting: DFW police add security at LNY events

DALLAS — After a lethal capturing within the Los Angeles-area following a Lunar New Year celebration, police departments in North Texas are responding to any considerations about potential violence at native events. As of 12:12 p.m. Sunday, 5 departments have launched statements to WFAA. Dallas Police Department (DPD) The...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Homicide victim found in Dallas creek identified as 16-year-old girl

DALLAS - A teenager found shot to death in Dallas earlier this week had been reported as a runaway. Medical examiners confirmed 16-year-old Venus Rodriguez is the person found Monday morning in a creek in Oak Cliff. Police said Rodriguez had been shot several times. They have not made any...
DALLAS, TX
KHOU

Vulture dies in 'unusual' circumstances at Dallas Zoo, officials say

DALLAS — The Dallas Zoo announced one of the endangered vultures in its Wilds of Africa habitat died over the weekend and that zoo officials alerted the Dallas Police Department, calling the death "unusual." "The circumstances of the death are unusual, and the death does not appear to be...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

3 people injured in Northwest Dallas crash

DALLAS - Three people are being treated for serious injuries suffered in crash in Northwest Dallas Friday night. Police said the single-vehicle wreck happened at about 11 p.m., when a driver lost control along Royal Lane, near Harry Hines Boulevard. The vehicle ended up hitting a fence and a tree.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Endangered vulture found dead at Dallas Zoo under 'unusual' circumstances

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Zoo announced on Saturday evening that an endangered vulture was found dead under "unusual" circumstances. Zoo staff found the vulture in the Wilds of Africa habitat and noted that the death did not appear to be due to natural causes. This is third unusual incident at the Dallas Zoo this month. On Jan. 13, the zoo closed for a day after a clouded leopard escaped from its habitat after someone had apparently used a tool to cut a hole in the enclosure.While investigating the escape, staff discovered that a similar hole had been cut in...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

3 arrested at Dallas Cowboys playoff watch party in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - Police say three people were arrested at AT&T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys watch party on Sunday night. Arlington police say one man was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he refused to leave the stadium, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of alcohol and a man arguing with security was arrested after police discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Video Exposes Dallas Open-Air Drug Den

An apparent drug den was discovered within Dallas city limits, not in the depths of some murky basement but in plain sight. Local media personality Alex Stein tweeted a video on Twitter of what appears to be an open-air drug den next to a highway overpass west of University Park. The video showcased multiple people seemingly buying, selling, and using different types of illicit drugs.
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

DFW snow timeline, amounts, winter weather in North Texas

DALLAS — Quick recap of what we’re anticipating:. Rain/snow combine or snow is feasible for components of North Texas. Freezing rain or sleet (icy situations) don’t look possible. Temps keep above freezing all day Tuesday for a lot of the space. Significant snow totals are usually not...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

City Council | Hands off the Homeless?

Dallas police officers have allegedly been told not to enforce laws against vagrants and homeless people. The Dallas Express recently spoke with Mike Stapell, a former Highland Park police officer, who said that Dallas police have been told “hands off the homeless” by the city government. “Back in...
DALLAS, TX

