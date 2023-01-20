Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Try Dim Sum at Garden Restaurant for an Authentic ExperienceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
Frisco Residents Debate Pros and Cons of Universal Studios Theme ParkSilence DoGoodFrisco, TX
Dozens of Students and Parents Show Support for Suspended Coach at Rockwall ISD Board MeetingSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say
MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
Boyfriend charged with murder after missing Texas woman's body is found buried in a field
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man who was initially arrested on suspicion of kidnapping is now charged with murder after his missing girlfriend's body was reportedly found buried near his home. Kayla Kelly, 33, was reported missing to the Collin County Sheriff's Office Jan. 11 after her friends...
Man killed in Dallas shooting; one of two suspects found at hospital, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for a second possible suspect in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night. Officer say the first suspect was found injured in a hospital. The department said they responded to a shooting call at 6:19 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the 9100 block...
dpdbeat.com
Capital Murder – 9100 Skillman Street
While at the scene, detectives learned a suspect might be at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives confirmed the man at the hospital, Maliki Brown, 20, was one of two suspects involved in the homicide. An arrest warrant for Capital Murder was issued for Brown. The investigation is...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3100 Cliff Creek Drive
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive. When officers arrived, they located the male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined, a male suspect shot the victim and left the location. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 013220-2023.
easttexasradio.com
One Dead, One In Custody After Hunt County Altercation
Hunt County Deputies responded to suspicious activity on County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence, and allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Deputies located a deceased male on County Road 4106. Investigators and the Texas Ranger determined the deceased male was a victim of a homicide. Officials arrested Silviano Robles of Rowlett as the possible person responsible for the death of his brother-in-law Homero Leos Silviano.
fox4news.com
Man accused of murdering 16-year-old girlfriend in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested a 22-year-old man accused of murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend, whose body was found in a creek earlier this week. Arturo Flores has been charged with murder in the death of Venus Rodriguez. Rodriguez’s family said she had run away from home. They believe she...
blackchronicle.com
California shooting: DFW police add security at LNY events
DALLAS — After a lethal capturing within the Los Angeles-area following a Lunar New Year celebration, police departments in North Texas are responding to any considerations about potential violence at native events. As of 12:12 p.m. Sunday, 5 departments have launched statements to WFAA. Dallas Police Department (DPD) The...
North Texas elementary school girl chokes on food at school, dies at hospital, district confirms
CEDAR HILL, Texas — A student at Highlands Elementary in Cedar Hill died after choking on a piece of food at lunch, according to a letter sent from the Cedar Hill ISD superintendent to parents. Cedar Hill ISD confirmed to WFAA a student died at the hospital on Friday...
North Texas police respond in wake of California shooting after Lunar New Year event
DALLAS — After a deadly shooting in the Los Angeles-area following a Lunar New Year celebration, police departments in North Texas are responding to any concerns about potential violence at local events. As of 3:20 p.m. p.m. Sunday, seven departments have released statements to WFAA. Dallas Police Department (DPD)
McKinney man accused of killing 8-year-old son had told wife they should die, affidavit says
MCKINNEY, Texas — Warning: The following article contains graphic language and descriptions. A North Texas man accused of killing his eight-year-old son had told his wife multiple times earlier that day that his family should die, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA. Subramanian Ponnazhakan, 39, is...
fox4news.com
Homicide victim found in Dallas creek identified as 16-year-old girl
DALLAS - A teenager found shot to death in Dallas earlier this week had been reported as a runaway. Medical examiners confirmed 16-year-old Venus Rodriguez is the person found Monday morning in a creek in Oak Cliff. Police said Rodriguez had been shot several times. They have not made any...
16-year-old girl found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Dallas creek, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead in a creek in Oak Cliff on Monday. And her family is looking for answers. The girl, identified as Venus Rodriguez, was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 10:05 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, police said.
KHOU
Vulture dies in 'unusual' circumstances at Dallas Zoo, officials say
DALLAS — The Dallas Zoo announced one of the endangered vultures in its Wilds of Africa habitat died over the weekend and that zoo officials alerted the Dallas Police Department, calling the death "unusual." "The circumstances of the death are unusual, and the death does not appear to be...
fox4news.com
3 people injured in Northwest Dallas crash
DALLAS - Three people are being treated for serious injuries suffered in crash in Northwest Dallas Friday night. Police said the single-vehicle wreck happened at about 11 p.m., when a driver lost control along Royal Lane, near Harry Hines Boulevard. The vehicle ended up hitting a fence and a tree.
Endangered vulture found dead at Dallas Zoo under 'unusual' circumstances
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Zoo announced on Saturday evening that an endangered vulture was found dead under "unusual" circumstances. Zoo staff found the vulture in the Wilds of Africa habitat and noted that the death did not appear to be due to natural causes. This is third unusual incident at the Dallas Zoo this month. On Jan. 13, the zoo closed for a day after a clouded leopard escaped from its habitat after someone had apparently used a tool to cut a hole in the enclosure.While investigating the escape, staff discovered that a similar hole had been cut in...
fox4news.com
3 arrested at Dallas Cowboys playoff watch party in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Police say three people were arrested at AT&T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys watch party on Sunday night. Arlington police say one man was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he refused to leave the stadium, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of alcohol and a man arguing with security was arrested after police discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants.
dallasexpress.com
Video Exposes Dallas Open-Air Drug Den
An apparent drug den was discovered within Dallas city limits, not in the depths of some murky basement but in plain sight. Local media personality Alex Stein tweeted a video on Twitter of what appears to be an open-air drug den next to a highway overpass west of University Park. The video showcased multiple people seemingly buying, selling, and using different types of illicit drugs.
blackchronicle.com
DFW snow timeline, amounts, winter weather in North Texas
DALLAS — Quick recap of what we’re anticipating:. Rain/snow combine or snow is feasible for components of North Texas. Freezing rain or sleet (icy situations) don’t look possible. Temps keep above freezing all day Tuesday for a lot of the space. Significant snow totals are usually not...
dallasexpress.com
City Council | Hands off the Homeless?
Dallas police officers have allegedly been told not to enforce laws against vagrants and homeless people. The Dallas Express recently spoke with Mike Stapell, a former Highland Park police officer, who said that Dallas police have been told “hands off the homeless” by the city government. “Back in...
Comments / 0