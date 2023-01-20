Read full article on original website
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flakes at times
WATCH: Undefeated Brillion roaring with hopes of conference title, return trip to state. "A wild ride": Robin Mueller is Kewaunee's first female police chief. Chief Mueller credits her two predecessors for pushing her and preparing her for the job. Updated: 15 hours ago. We can use a lot of salt...
Several snow chances this week, trending colder next weekend
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Skies will remain cloudy through the overnight as lows dip into the teens for most locations. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Monday: Another cloudy day is anticipated. By the late afternoon and evening, a...
Officials warn to check, understand ice conditions after weekend of incidents
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather is always changing in northcentral Wisconsin, which means bad ice conditions are bound to happen and Lieutenant Cody Weisman of the Wausau Fire Department recommends that residents remain cautious and trust their meteorologists for weather changes. Wisconsinites love their ice fishing, but officials warn...
Another clipper system tonight into Wednesday
Today: Through the rest of the day we will have mostly cloudy skies with some patches of sunshine here and there. Highs today climb into the mid-20s with winds out of the southwest between 4-8 MPH. Our second clipper system arrives this evening in western portions of our are before moving east into the Twin Ports and Northwest Wisconsin tonight.
Winter Storm Potential (as of 1/23/23)
Above is the video forecast for the potential winter storm Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory in place for much of Missouri, western Illinois and NW Arkansas. Rain and snow will all be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday and Wednesday night. In...
A significant blast of Arctic air could invade Minnesota soon
On Saturday, meteorologist Sven Sundgaard published a story about how this could be the fourth January in the Twin Cities to not drop below zero since the record-keeping era began in 1873. But there are signs that next weekend and beyond might bring a shot of Arctic air. NOAA's Climate...
INTERVIEW: Salt Awareness Week
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday is the start of Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week. We’re all familiar with the importance of salt in Wisconsin winters to clear our roads and driveways -- but what we use has a negative impact on the environment. The Northeast Wisconsin Stormwater Consortium says...
Snow emergencies: What are they and when we can expect more?
More snow is in the forecast, which means some communities will likely issue snow emergencies or travel advisories.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wisconsin history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the storm of the century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
10 Charming Wisconsin Small Towns You Will Fall in Love With
When you're itching to get away from the traffic, the crowds, and the hectic big city, it's nice to know you're only a short drive away from taking refuge in one of Wisconsin's delightful little communities. There are unlimited gems to discover when you explore the backroads less traveled on...
Storms in California raising produce prices in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The rain and flooding in California are causing price hikes in Wisconsin grocery stores; something experts say will last anywhere from a matter of weeks to the spring. “If Wisconsin is in the Bread Basket of the U.S., than California is the salad bowl,” said Andrew...
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
LAKE PEPIN, Minn. (WCCO) - Officials warn ice fishing is never 100% safe, but many anglers on frozen lakes still take their chances - some even risk driving their cars onto the ice. Half a dozen vehicles fell into a Minnesota lake near the Wisconsin border over the weekend. “I...
Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
This Is One Of “Best” Tourist Traps In All Of Wisconsin
Wisconsin has countless tourist attractions, and many of them are infamous. Some are even called tourist traps. With so many traps, some of them have to be great right? Thankfully some are. One of them is even considered one of the best by tourists. This iconic spot in Wisconsin is...
Winter Storm Update: Wednesday 3:30pm
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The MN Dept. of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm, the owner of multiple restaurants in Southern MN was charged with 29 tax-related felonies. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 1/18/2023. Updated: 13 hours ago. KEYC News...
Accumulating snowfall arrives later this evening with 5-8" of snowfall expected through Thursday afternoon.
A winter storm is taking shape and will bring accumulating snowfall to the area later this evening and into Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings has been issued accordingly across North Iowa and southern Minnesota as snowfall accumulations of 5-8" are expected. Most of the heavy snow will occur during the overnight hours, and it's possible that some in Iowa could be dealing with thundersnow and higher snowfall rates. The snow will make the Thursday morning commute a bit more hazardous as the snow will continue to fall. Conditions will gradually improve through the day as the snow tapers off to just scattered snow showers for the afternoon.
A look at snow totals
Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
Wisconsin's Emergency Rental Assistance program ending January 31
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- An emergency rental assistance program in Wisconsin is coming to an end at the end of the month, due to funding running out. The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or WERA, will no longer accept application after January 31, due to low remaining funds. According to...
NE Wisconsin Reacts To California Mass Shooting
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Asian American organizations in Northeast Wisconsin are shaken up by the mass shooting in California. The Northeast Wisconsin Chinese Association celebrated Lunar New Year in Grand Chute on Saturday. Later that night, members of the association were saddened to hear about a fatal mass shooting...
St. Paul investigating after snow plow driver wiped out garbage bins
The city of St. Paul is investigating after a snow plow driver knocked over several garbage bins and left trash strewn throughout the snow Friday during the city's snow emergency. "We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our residents," the city's Public Works department stated. "We take the residents’...
