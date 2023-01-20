ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flakes at times

WATCH: Undefeated Brillion roaring with hopes of conference title, return trip to state. "A wild ride": Robin Mueller is Kewaunee's first female police chief. Chief Mueller credits her two predecessors for pushing her and preparing her for the job. Updated: 15 hours ago. We can use a lot of salt...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Several snow chances this week, trending colder next weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Skies will remain cloudy through the overnight as lows dip into the teens for most locations. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Monday: Another cloudy day is anticipated. By the late afternoon and evening, a...
APPLETON, WI
WSAW

Officials warn to check, understand ice conditions after weekend of incidents

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather is always changing in northcentral Wisconsin, which means bad ice conditions are bound to happen and Lieutenant Cody Weisman of the Wausau Fire Department recommends that residents remain cautious and trust their meteorologists for weather changes. Wisconsinites love their ice fishing, but officials warn...
WAUSAU, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Another clipper system tonight into Wednesday

Today: Through the rest of the day we will have mostly cloudy skies with some patches of sunshine here and there. Highs today climb into the mid-20s with winds out of the southwest between 4-8 MPH. Our second clipper system arrives this evening in western portions of our are before moving east into the Twin Ports and Northwest Wisconsin tonight.
WISCONSIN STATE
kbsi23.com

Winter Storm Potential (as of 1/23/23)

Above is the video forecast for the potential winter storm Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory in place for much of Missouri, western Illinois and NW Arkansas. Rain and snow will all be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday and Wednesday night. In...
MISSOURI STATE
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Salt Awareness Week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday is the start of Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week. We’re all familiar with the importance of salt in Wisconsin winters to clear our roads and driveways -- but what we use has a negative impact on the environment. The Northeast Wisconsin Stormwater Consortium says...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wisconsin history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the storm of the century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Storms in California raising produce prices in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The rain and flooding in California are causing price hikes in Wisconsin grocery stores; something experts say will last anywhere from a matter of weeks to the spring. “If Wisconsin is in the Bread Basket of the U.S., than California is the salad bowl,” said Andrew...
WISCONSIN STATE
WIFR

6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota

LAKE PEPIN, Minn. (WCCO) - Officials warn ice fishing is never 100% safe, but many anglers on frozen lakes still take their chances - some even risk driving their cars onto the ice. Half a dozen vehicles fell into a Minnesota lake near the Wisconsin border over the weekend. “I...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
MILWAUKEE, WI
KEYC

Winter Storm Update: Wednesday 3:30pm

Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The MN Dept. of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm, the owner of multiple restaurants in Southern MN was charged with 29 tax-related felonies. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 1/18/2023. Updated: 13 hours ago. KEYC News...
NEW ULM, MN
KIMT

Accumulating snowfall arrives later this evening with 5-8" of snowfall expected through Thursday afternoon.

A winter storm is taking shape and will bring accumulating snowfall to the area later this evening and into Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings has been issued accordingly across North Iowa and southern Minnesota as snowfall accumulations of 5-8" are expected. Most of the heavy snow will occur during the overnight hours, and it's possible that some in Iowa could be dealing with thundersnow and higher snowfall rates. The snow will make the Thursday morning commute a bit more hazardous as the snow will continue to fall. Conditions will gradually improve through the day as the snow tapers off to just scattered snow showers for the afternoon.
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

A look at snow totals

Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
news8000.com

Wisconsin's Emergency Rental Assistance program ending January 31

LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- An emergency rental assistance program in Wisconsin is coming to an end at the end of the month, due to funding running out. The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or WERA, will no longer accept application after January 31, due to low remaining funds. According to...
LA CROSSE, WI
101 WIXX

NE Wisconsin Reacts To California Mass Shooting

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Asian American organizations in Northeast Wisconsin are shaken up by the mass shooting in California. The Northeast Wisconsin Chinese Association celebrated Lunar New Year in Grand Chute on Saturday. Later that night, members of the association were saddened to hear about a fatal mass shooting...
APPLETON, WI

