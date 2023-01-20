ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Cold front brings cooler overnight temps to Central Florida

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 48 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 72 degrees. Main weather concerns: Orlando and Central Florida will see overnight temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s. We will warm up on Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front. It is a great night to sit by the fire pit!
ORLANDO, FL
brproud.com

Weather Alert: Severe Weather Tuesday night

There is a risk for severe weather on Tuesday evening as a complex of thunderstorms moves through the area. There is an enhanced risk (3/5) for severe weather for most of our area and a slight risk (2/5) over the Florida Parishes and our Southwest Mississippi counties. Threats: Winds out...
LOUISIANA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Cold front to bring some clouds and chance for rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front will move in on Friday which will bring an increase in cloudiness and a slight chance for a shower or two. This front will become stationary over us and eventually dissipate. An area of low pressure will spin up along this front on Saturday over the north central Gulf and send some clouds our way on Saturday and Sunday along with a slight chance for a few showers.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Most Snow Florida's Ever Had

Depending on where you live in the United States, snow is either a natural part of life or a rare occurrence. As weather conditions get more extreme, heavy snowfall may become more of the norm. The holiday winter storm gave the entire country a big blast of the white stuff, and some states even experienced blizzards.
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily South

Great Romantic Getaways In Florida

Florida is always a fun getaway for family vacations and girlfriend getaways, but it's also the perfect spot for a romantic trip for you and your significant other. The Sunshine State has so much to offer, from beautiful beaches and outdoor excursions to excellent shopping and dining. Whether you're looking to explore the outdoors, learning about the history and culture of a city, or just want to sit on the beach and relax, then this is the place to go. Florida has something for every type of couple, and this list includes some of our favorite spots. There's no better time to start planning your next long weekend escape – no passport required.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy