Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Weekly roller-skating event produces family fun in Flint
FLINT, MI -- Families are finding much to enjoy during a special initiative by the Flint Community Foundation each weekend. The community foundation hosts a family roller-skating event on Saturdays at Potter Elementary School. Children and their families can enjoy roller-skating, snacks and fun. The family skating event started two...
Want a Good Steak? The Best Steakhouses in Lansing
The old slogan was, "beef, it's what's for dinner". There's nothing like an awesome steak, cooked on the grill to your specs. Who has the best steaks in Lansing?. I'm on a new diet and eating steak works out for me! I need to eat protein, protein and more protein. A steak can satisfy my taste, hunger and it will be on point for my diet plan. When it comes to steaks, I am a huge fan of the prime rib at the English Inn. Part of the experience is the classy feel at the Inn.
chelseaupdate.com
Ballet Chelsea’s The Nutcracker, a Success; Gershwin & Giselle Set for April
(Chelsea Update would like to thank D&B Strategic Marketing for the information in this story.) Ballet Chelsea’s production of The Nutcracker held at the George E. Potter Center in Jackson, was enjoyed by almost sold out crowds for its four performances. The production dazzled with gorgeous scenery, beautifully designed...
WLUC
Westwood Mall hosts flea market
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Westwood Mall is hosting a flea market this weekend featuring everything from antiques to mittens. There will also be local crafters with a variety of homemade items and cornhole games for those interested. Westwood Mall Manager, Joe Ellis says the flea market is a great way...
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Popular Genesee County Bike Shop Changes Owners After 45+ Years
A popular Genesee County bike shop has announced a change in ownership. The cycling community in Genesee County is very familiar with the name Assenmacher Bicycle Company. The locally-owned bike shop has been in business in the area since 1977. However, this morning the family announced a change in ownership.
chelseaupdate.com
Feb. 2: Chelsea Zero Waste Coalition Welcome Meeting
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Shawn Sinacola for the information in this story.) Are you interested in sharing your interests, knowledge and enthusiasm for living a more environmentally friendly life?. The Chelsea Zero Waste Coalition (CZWC) invites you to a welcome meeting Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 pm in...
progressivegrocer.com
1st Look at the New Meijer Grocery Banner: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS
Midwest retailer to open smaller-footprint locations in Detroit area on Jan. 26. Long before the first Meijer supercenter changed the Michigan retail landscape in the 1960s, Henrik Meijer and his teenage son, Frederik, opened their first grocery store in the midst of the Great Depression. That market in Greenville, Mich., was known as Meijer’s Grocery.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Take a bite of history and tradition at Jackson Coney Island
JACKSON, MI – Jackson has changed over the years, but one thing that’s remained the same are the Coney dogs at Jackson Coney Island. According to Jackson history, Jackson Coney Island began in 1914 under the guidance of the city’s legendary Coney godfather George Todoroff at 615 E. Michigan Ave.
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
thesalinepost.com
1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor
New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
thesuntimesnews.com
Family-Owned Busch’s is All About Community
Busch’s Fresh Food Market in Dexter cut the ribbon on its grand reopening. The celebration comes after the completion of the store’s $3 million renovation. “I want to thank you again for being such a big part of Dexter,” said Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce President Becky Cobler. “When I walk through the store, I see how everyone is completely engaged, not just with their departments, but eyes open looking around, greeting customers, making sure this place is perfect.”
fox2detroit.com
Bad Brads BBQ opening 5th location in Metro Detroit
The first time Bad Brads BBQ showed up on FOX 2, they had one location. Things have changed big time for the Metro Detroit eatery, which just opened a 5th spot in Livonia.
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week
A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
wkzo.com
Winning “Lucky For Life” lottery ticket sold in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, MI — A Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life after purchasing a Michigan Lottery tickets from a Charlotte liquor store. A ticket matched the five white balls drawn Friday night – 02-10-28-30-44 – to win the...
Here’s Where You Can Find the 20 Best Meals in Lansing
We have a lot of options for dining in Lansing. Whether it's a burger, steaks, seafood, sushi, soup, Mexican, middle eastern, Chinese or whatnot, where are the best meals in Lansing?. Of course, it all depends on your mood and your taste. I like to get your input. I asked...
A deer in Lansing has had a plastic pumpkin stuck on its head for weeks
A small young deer has been roaming Lansing with what appears to be a plastic pumpkin candy bowl stuck to its head.
This Wayne County Sports Bar Serves Up a Monster 10 Pound Burger
When this Wayne County sports bar uses the catchphrase "go big or go home", they mean it. Seriously, they really mean it. When it comes to their insane 100-pound pizza, gigantic two-pound tacos, or monster 10-pound burger, it's obvious that size really does matter at Mallie's Sports Grill & Bar.
Marshmallows with nails and hooks found in Michigan neighborhood
The marshmallows were found by pet owners on four occasions since last spring, police in Farmington Hills said.
