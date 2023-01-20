The old slogan was, "beef, it's what's for dinner". There's nothing like an awesome steak, cooked on the grill to your specs. Who has the best steaks in Lansing?. I'm on a new diet and eating steak works out for me! I need to eat protein, protein and more protein. A steak can satisfy my taste, hunger and it will be on point for my diet plan. When it comes to steaks, I am a huge fan of the prime rib at the English Inn. Part of the experience is the classy feel at the Inn.

LANSING, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO