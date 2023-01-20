ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

The Flint Journal

Weekly roller-skating event produces family fun in Flint

FLINT, MI -- Families are finding much to enjoy during a special initiative by the Flint Community Foundation each weekend. The community foundation hosts a family roller-skating event on Saturdays at Potter Elementary School. Children and their families can enjoy roller-skating, snacks and fun. The family skating event started two...
FLINT, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Want a Good Steak? The Best Steakhouses in Lansing

The old slogan was, "beef, it's what's for dinner". There's nothing like an awesome steak, cooked on the grill to your specs. Who has the best steaks in Lansing?. I'm on a new diet and eating steak works out for me! I need to eat protein, protein and more protein. A steak can satisfy my taste, hunger and it will be on point for my diet plan. When it comes to steaks, I am a huge fan of the prime rib at the English Inn. Part of the experience is the classy feel at the Inn.
LANSING, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Ballet Chelsea’s The Nutcracker, a Success; Gershwin & Giselle Set for April

(Chelsea Update would like to thank D&B Strategic Marketing for the information in this story.) Ballet Chelsea’s production of The Nutcracker held at the George E. Potter Center in Jackson, was enjoyed by almost sold out crowds for its four performances. The production dazzled with gorgeous scenery, beautifully designed...
JACKSON, MI
WLUC

Westwood Mall hosts flea market

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Westwood Mall is hosting a flea market this weekend featuring everything from antiques to mittens. There will also be local crafters with a variety of homemade items and cornhole games for those interested. Westwood Mall Manager, Joe Ellis says the flea market is a great way...
JACKSON, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Feb. 2: Chelsea Zero Waste Coalition Welcome Meeting

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Shawn Sinacola for the information in this story.) Are you interested in sharing your interests, knowledge and enthusiasm for living a more environmentally friendly life?. The Chelsea Zero Waste Coalition (CZWC) invites you to a welcome meeting Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 pm in...
CHELSEA, MI
progressivegrocer.com

1st Look at the New Meijer Grocery Banner: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS

Midwest retailer to open smaller-footprint locations in Detroit area on Jan. 26. Long before the first Meijer supercenter changed the Michigan retail landscape in the 1960s, Henrik Meijer and his teenage son, Frederik, opened their first grocery store in the midst of the Great Depression. That market in Greenville, Mich., was known as Meijer’s Grocery.
DETROIT, MI
thesalinepost.com

1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor

New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Family-Owned Busch’s is All About Community

Busch’s Fresh Food Market in Dexter cut the ribbon on its grand reopening. The celebration comes after the completion of the store’s $3 million renovation. “I want to thank you again for being such a big part of Dexter,” said Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce President Becky Cobler. “When I walk through the store, I see how everyone is completely engaged, not just with their departments, but eyes open looking around, greeting customers, making sure this place is perfect.”
DEXTER, MI
Kristen Walters

Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week

A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
LAKE ORION, MI
wkzo.com

Winning “Lucky For Life” lottery ticket sold in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, MI — A Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life after purchasing a Michigan Lottery tickets from a Charlotte liquor store. A ticket matched the five white balls drawn Friday night – 02-10-28-30-44 – to win the...
CHARLOTTE, MI

