Rite Aid Starts Selling Abortion Medication From Few Pharmacies: Report

By Vandana Singh
 4 days ago
  • Rite Aid Corp RAD plans to dispense abortion pill mifepristone in a limited number of its pharmacies and will serve customers in person or through mail delivery.
  • "We are committed to ensuring equitable access to customers prescribed this product, " Reuters reported citing Rite Aid's emailed statement.
  • Earlier in January, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA and CVS Health Corp CVS said they planned to offer abortion pills.
  • Earlier this month, the FDA allowed U.S. pharmacies to offer abortion pills.
  • The regulatory change would potentially expand abortion access after they were sharply curtailed by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade ruling.
  • Soon after the ruling, major pharmacies put a limit on purchases or deliveries of Plan B and other emergency contraceptive pills.
  • Price Action: RAD shares closed at $3.19 on Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

