kwhi.com
BRENHAM PLANNING & ZONING ADMINISTERS OATHS, ELECTS OFFICERS
The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission performed beginning-of-year business at its meeting on Monday. The commission started the meeting by administering the oath of office to three reappointed members: Dr. Deanna Alfred, M. Keith Behrens and Calvin Kossie. It also swore in a new member, Darren Heine. Commission officers were...
kwhi.com
FOUR CANDIDATE FILINGS THUS FAR FOR BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD; NO CONTESTED RACES YET
Another candidate has filed for the Brenham School Board election this spring. Kyle Hafner filed on Friday to run for the seat currently held by Susan Jenkins, who is not seeking another term after 10 years on the board. Hafner is a construction manager at Mill Creek Custom Homes. There...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM PREGNANCY CENTER REMINDS COMMUNITY OF AVAILABLE SERVICES
A local pregnancy center is reminding the public of the services it provides, in light of Sunday’s incident where a human fetus was found at Hohlt Park. Brenham Pregnancy Center says it provides free and confidential services such as pregnancy tests, limited ultrasounds, counseling, parenting education, pregnancy loss support, post-abortion support, material assistance and referral services.
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO HOST BRENHAM GAMECHANGERS
The Brenham GameChangers will be this week’s guest on the KWHI Community Corner. Melanie Roberts of Brenham GameChangers will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about the organization’s various community programs and endeavors. Community Corner can be heard every Tuesday at 9:05 a.m. on KWHI AM 1280, FM...
kwhi.com
AREA UNEMPLOYMENT RATES DOWN IN DECEMBER
Unemployment rates fell in December for Washington and most surrounding counties. According to the Texas Workforce Commission, Washington County’s unemployment rate dropped four tenths of a percent, from 3.8 percent in November to 3.4 percent last month. The number of unemployed residents in the county decreased from 560 in...
kwhi.com
MASTRONARDI CHOSEN LCLESO PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR
The Lee County Law Enforcement Support Organization held their first annual Law Enforcement Gala this past Saturday at the Silos on 77 in Giddings. The evening was highlighted by the presentation of the Law Enforcement Professional of the Year Award. The award went to Lee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL APPROVES SALARY INCREASE FOR CITY MANAGER
The Brenham City Council agreed to raise the salary of City Manager Carolyn Miller at its meeting Thursday. Following an executive session and evaluation of Miller, the council approved increasing Miller’s annual salary from $166,000 to $180,000, effective immediately. Miller is classified as a city employee and does not...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY WILDLIFE VALUATION WORKSHOP
The Washington County Wildlife Society is hosting an upcoming Wildlife Valuation Workshop. The Wildlife Valuation Workshop will be held Friday, February 3, from 9am-4pm at the Washington County Expo Center. Registration is $15 per person and includes a catered lunch. Topics for the workshop include the Washington County Appraisal District,...
kwhi.com
WINNERS IN WASHINGTON CO. GO TEXAN COOK-OFF ANNOUNCED
The annual Washington County Go Texan cook-off and fundraiser enjoyed another successful event this past weekend. Teams met at the La Bahia Hall in Burton on Friday and Saturday to participate in several cook-off categories and raise money for local youth through the Washington County Go Texan Youth Scholarship Fund.
coveringkaty.com
Preparations underway for FM 723 expansion
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Preparations for widening FM 723 from FM 1093 south to the Brazos River are underway. Areas along the road's side are being cleared before the expansion project gets underway. "Please be vigilant and patient as workers are in the area," said a...
KBTX.com
City of College Station lauches update to Wellborn Community Plan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station planning & development officials are looking into growth and development opportunities in the Wellborn community. The city will be updating its Wellborn Community Plan which will now be referred to as the Wellborn District Plan. Project Manager Naomi Sing says the city is...
kwhi.com
ONE SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT
One person pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation on Monday in 21st Judicial District Court before Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. 41-year-old Rita Joyce Fentress of Bellville was sentenced to three years deferred adjudication probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a state jail felony. Fentress must also pay a...
kwhi.com
APPRAISAL DISTRICT BOARD MEETS TUESDAY
The Washington County Appraisal District Board of Directors are scheduled to meet on Tuesday morning. They will be holding an election of officers that includes the Chair, Vice-Chair, and Secretary. Other agenda items include the 2021-2022 audit, the 2021-2022 budget carryover, and the 2023-2024 budget. The board is also scheduled...
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
CONROE, Texas — The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The Jan. 26 event will now be held at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, a Montgomery County-owned facility.
Local fiber optic internet company Tachus takes hold in The Woodlands
Hal Brumfield and his daughter setting up the chassis for Shenandoah. (Courtesty Hal Brumfield) When Hal Brumfield’s mother’s internet bill went up by $100 with no explanation or warning, Brumfield took it upon himself to find a solution. He had been in information technology for over 20 years...
Southbound lanes of State Highway 6 from FM 2818 to be closed starting Wednesday, Jan. 25
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station has revealed road closures taking place on State Highway 6 from FM 2818 to Business SH 6 on Wednesday, Jan. 25 starting at 7 p.m. According to the announcement, the closure will run through 6 a.m. the day after, on...
Brookfield Properties outlines preliminary expansion plans for The Woodlands Mall
Two hotels, one of which would possibly connect directly to The Woodlands Mall, are part of the plans. (Courtesy screengrab via The Woodlands Township livestream) The Woodlands Township board of directors heard a presentation from Brookfield Properties at its Jan. 19 meeting regarding a new development opportunity at The Woodlands Mall, following a joint agreement between the township and the Economic Development Zone board last November.
kwhi.com
REUNION AND CONFERENCE COMING TO LA GRANGE
The Texas Antique Gas Engine Reunion and the Texas Blacksmithing Conference are coming to La Grange next weekend. The reunion and the conference are going to be held Friday, January 27, thru Saturday, January 28, at the Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Center at 250 West Fairgrounds in La Grange.
A neighborhood from 1981: Learn about this month's featured neighborhood for the Spring, Klein area
A house located at 13002 Mission Valley Drive. (Courtesy HAR) The Champions neighborhood includes the subdivisions of Champions north, east, south and west, and is zoned to Cy-Fair ISD. Median home value: $412,000*. Homes on the market: 10**. Homes under contract: 3**. Median annual property taxes: $10,261. Median price per...
KLTV
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two SFA students who died in a wreck Friday in Corrigan crashed into a crossing 18-wheeler on U.S. 59. Corrigan police released an initial report on the wreck on Monday. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring, both of The Woodlands, were the student-athletes in the wreck. McAfoose...
