How to get Windows 11 for free
Microsoft is still keen for everyone to upgrade to Windows 11 if they can. And it's not just Microsoft. Updating to Windows 11 is well worth it. If you have a Windows 10 PC or laptop already, then you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free very easily, but you can also get it for free by buying a new PC, or even building a new computer yourself.
How to Get Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership. In January, Microsoft announced Microsoft 365 Basic which costs $2 a month, or $20 for a yearly subscription, but you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
Microsoft Confirms Windows 11 22H2 App Failures After System Restore
All the affected Microsoft apps use Microsoft's MSIX package format
Urgent warning issued to all Android phone owners – it’s ‘critical’ that you act today
GOOGLE has urged all Android phone owners to download its newest security patch to make sure devices are protected. There are a number of security vulnerabilities affecting Android devices, Google explained. The latest patch is designed to remedy 40 potential security issues. "The Android security patch level refers to a...
Amazon increases monthly bills for millions – and another popular app may do the same
AMAZON has hiked subscription costs for its music streaming service - and there are fears popular rival Spotify could follow suit. Some plans are going up by £1 / $1 a month on both sides of the Atlantic, squeezing users in the midst of a cost of living crisis.
Windows 11 warning: system restore is breaking some PCs
Windows 11 users on the latest version 22H2 of the operating system should be wary of a bug that is messing up some important apps after a system restore has been performed. Bleeping Computer (opens in new tab) pointed out this development, which is discussed in a Microsoft support post (opens in new tab) about the problem where affected users encounter a ‘this app can’t open’ error message with some core Windows applications.
Microsoft Office is down to just $29, no subscription required
Microsoft Office is the most popular productivity suite in the world, with millions of people relying on Office for work and personal projects. There’s currently a deal that gets you a lifetime license of Office Professional for just $29.99 — this is the lowest price we have seen for the bundle which includes all the essentials like Word and Excel, in addition to Outlook, Access, PowerPoint, Publisher, and OneNote.
Don't Miss Your Chance to Snag a Lifetime Microsoft Office License for Just $30
Microsoft's Office suite of apps is so ubiquitous, with pretty much every school and business using it, you might not realize quite how much it can cost. If you wanted to install Word, Excel, Outlook and other Office programs on your personal computer, it can get pretty pricey. Your options...
How to Switch Your Windows PC From a Microsoft Account to a Local Account
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using your computer with a Microsoft account is one of the best ways to enhance the Windows user experience. For example, it allows you to sync settings and preferences across Windows devices, download restricted apps from the Microsoft Store, and use One Drive for cloud storage on your PC.
This seven-year-old Android phone is about to get its final update
This Android phone from Fairphone, which runs Android 10 and is powered by a Snapdragon 801 chipset, is nearing the end of its life cycle.
Microsoft Edge will soon let you split two tabs in a single window
Microsoft has started testing a new split-screen feature for Edge that lets you compare two tabs side by side. The feature was first discovered by Leopeva64-2 on Reddit, and it’s available in an experimental flag in the beta, dev, and canary versions of Microsoft Edge. Once enabled, a new button appears alongside the address bar that lets you split an Edge window into two separate tabs side by side.
How to Remove the Login Password on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Passwords are an essential security tool and can keep unauthorized lurkers away. But sometimes, you may feel that a login password for your Windows 11 is unnecessary; as such, you can remove the Windows 11 sign-in password.
How to convert your home's old TV cable into powerful Ethernet lines
If you're not already familiar with it, coaxial cable (seen above) is that round, usually white, sorta stiff cable that once carried all forms of pay TV services, including cable and satellite-based subscriptions. The cabling was run throughout just about every home that ever had a pay TV or internet connection for several decades.
Internet Throttling: Your ISP Might Be to Blame for Your Slow Wi-Fi Speeds
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. There are many reasons why your internet could be moving slowly. It might be because of an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. You might be able to solve slow speeds with an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network (which also has to be set up in the right spot) or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of these tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
How to clear cache on your iPhone to speed up your device
Clearing your data, cache and cookies in your iPhone settings will automatically improve your phone's performance to get the results you want. Here's how to do it.
