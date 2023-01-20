ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Trends

How to get Windows 11 for free

Microsoft is still keen for everyone to upgrade to Windows 11 if they can. And it's not just Microsoft. Updating to Windows 11 is well worth it. If you have a Windows 10 PC or laptop already, then you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free very easily, but you can also get it for free by buying a new PC, or even building a new computer yourself.
CNET

How to Get Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership. In January, Microsoft announced Microsoft 365 Basic which costs $2 a month, or $20 for a yearly subscription, but you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
techaiapp.com

Windows 11 warning: system restore is breaking some PCs

Windows 11 users on the latest version 22H2 of the operating system should be wary of a bug that is messing up some important apps after a system restore has been performed. Bleeping Computer (opens in new tab) pointed out this development, which is discussed in a Microsoft support post (opens in new tab) about the problem where affected users encounter a ‘this app can’t open’ error message with some core Windows applications.
techaiapp.com

Microsoft Office is down to just $29, no subscription required

Microsoft Office is the most popular productivity suite in the world, with millions of people relying on Office for work and personal projects. There’s currently a deal that gets you a lifetime license of Office Professional for just $29.99 — this is the lowest price we have seen for the bundle which includes all the essentials like Word and Excel, in addition to Outlook, Access, PowerPoint, Publisher, and OneNote.
makeuseof.com

How to Switch Your Windows PC From a Microsoft Account to a Local Account

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using your computer with a Microsoft account is one of the best ways to enhance the Windows user experience. For example, it allows you to sync settings and preferences across Windows devices, download restricted apps from the Microsoft Store, and use One Drive for cloud storage on your PC.
The Verge

Microsoft Edge will soon let you split two tabs in a single window

Microsoft has started testing a new split-screen feature for Edge that lets you compare two tabs side by side. The feature was first discovered by Leopeva64-2 on Reddit, and it’s available in an experimental flag in the beta, dev, and canary versions of Microsoft Edge. Once enabled, a new button appears alongside the address bar that lets you split an Edge window into two separate tabs side by side.
makeuseof.com

How to Remove the Login Password on Windows 11

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Passwords are an essential security tool and can keep unauthorized lurkers away. But sometimes, you may feel that a login password for your Windows 11 is unnecessary; as such, you can remove the Windows 11 sign-in password.
ZDNet

How to convert your home's old TV cable into powerful Ethernet lines

If you're not already familiar with it, coaxial cable (seen above) is that round, usually white, sorta stiff cable that once carried all forms of pay TV services, including cable and satellite-based subscriptions. The cabling was run throughout just about every home that ever had a pay TV or internet connection for several decades.
CNET

Internet Throttling: Your ISP Might Be to Blame for Your Slow Wi-Fi Speeds

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. There are many reasons why your internet could be moving slowly. It might be because of an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. You might be able to solve slow speeds with an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network (which also has to be set up in the right spot) or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of these tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.

