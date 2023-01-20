Read full article on original website
With or without court ruling, Minnesota lawmakers seek to restore ex-offender voting rights
During oral arguments in a lawsuit seeking the restoration of voting rights for people convicted of crimes when they are released from prison, Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Natalie Hudson asked if the courtroom was the correct venue for the issue. “It does seem to me that the distinctions you are...
Minnesota ‘common sense’ gun proposals are actually nonsense
In response to the Community Voices piece on Jan 20 titled “Minnesota Legislature needs to take action to strengthen gun laws” by Bob Mokos, I would argue that the Minnesota Legislature needs to instead take action to protect the Second Amendment rights of Minnesotans by rejecting so-called “common sense” gun control measures.
With Congress divided, Democrat-led states may take the lead in expanding paid family and sick leave
Originally published by The 19th. The United States started 2023 as, yet again, one of the few wealthy nations without any national paid family leave or paid sick leave program. And with Congress divided, advocates are turning to the states to bolster benefits for workers and families — pointing to the nationwide rollback of abortion access and a “tripledemic” of COVID-19, RSV and seasonal flu that swept the nation as proof of the urgency of these measures.
Hamline in controversy over academic freedom, Islamophobia over decision not to renew instructor’s contract
In the Strib, Liz Navratil reports, “The centuries-old artworks appeared on Hamline University students’ computer screens during an art history class early one October morning. The first showed the Prophet Muhammad — including his face — as he received a revelation from the Angel Gabriel that would later form the basis of the Qur’an. The second showed a similar moment, but with the prophet’s face veiled and his image surrounded by a halo. Adjunct instructor Erika López Prater thought she had gone above and beyond to help students avoid seeing the artworks if their religious views prohibited it. ‘I thought this would be a great opportunity to, among other things, speak to Islamic art with a little bit more nuance.’ she said. … Now López Prater no longer teaches at Hamline and the St. Paul private college is at the center of a painful national debate over academic freedom, religious tolerance and Islamophobia. Instructors are rallying around López Prater, saying the university’s decision not to renew her contract could have a chilling effect on higher education.”
Hamline University adjunct sues, school walks back its statements over Prophet Muhammad image controversy
In the New York Times Vimal Patel writes, “Hamline University officials made an about-face on Tuesday in its treatment of a lecturer who showed an image of the Prophet Muhammad in an art history class, walking back one of their most controversial statements — that showing the image was Islamophobic. They also said that respect for Muslim students should not have superseded academic freedom. University officials changed their stance after the lecturer, who lost her teaching job, sued the small Minnesota school for religious discrimination and defamation.”
D.C. Memo: Biden has document troubles, House GOP on the march with its agenda
WASHINGTON –In a blow to President Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel Thursday to investigate the handling of classified documents found at an office used by the president and at his Delaware home. The number of classified documents in question are fewer than those found at...
D.C. Memo: Emmer faces brutal first task as whip
WASHINGTON – When Rep.-elect Tom Emmer, R-6th, made his bid to be the House Majority Whip, he may not have expected that his first test would be so brutal. As whip, Emmer’s main job is to round up votes needed by Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., his party’s leader in the House of Representatives.
GOP takeover of Congress roils efforts to stop Twin Metals mine
WASHINGTON — The GOP takeover of the House has upended the political playing field for Twin Metals and environmentalists who are locked in battle over a proposed cobalt, copper and nickel mine in the Superior National Forest. Permanent federal protection of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is likely...
D.C. Memo: GOP House members, including George Santos, get committee jobs
WASHINGTON — The House and Senate were both out all week for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday and other D.C. dignitaries were attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, so it was a relatively quiet week in the nation’s capital. But GOP House leaders continued...
Case in Minnesota from 1964 was among the first to espouse battered woman syndrome
At the end of the past year President Biden pardoned and purged the criminal records of six people. Five of them had been convicted of relatively minor drug- and alcohol-related crimes. But one of them, Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas, was sentenced to five years in prison for shooting and killing her abusive husband in 1976. In announcing the pardon, the White House described Ibn-Tamas’ appeal of her conviction as “one of the first significant steps toward judicial recognition of battered woman syndrome (BWS).” While it’s true that the Ibn-Tamas case helped legitimize BWS as an admissible defense in a majority of states, it was not the first to feature a similar defense. One of the earliest happened a decade earlier here in Minnesota.
Does Rep. Pete Stauber know the difference between the agencies he oversees?
A request for support of the National Endowment for the Humanities got a response about the National Endowment for the Arts … they are not the same. It didn’t take long after the 2022 election for my congressman, Rep. Pete Stauber (R, 8th District), to remind me why northeast Minnesota chose poorly in returning him to office.
How a U.S. Senator from Minnesota became a key player in a Nazi plot
WASHINGTON — When former Minnesota U.S. Sen. Ernest Lundeen was killed in a plane crash in the foothills of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains on Aug. 31, 1940, he likely knew the Justice Department was investigating his part in a Nazi-driven plot to overthrow the U.S. government. Lundeen’s secretary,...
Safety evaluations underway after partial collapse of Northrop Auditorium roof
The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow and Liz Navratil report safety evaluations are underway after part of the roof collapsed at the Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus. MPR’s Michelle Wiley reports the University of Minnesota plans to ask for state help in buying back the campus teaching...
U of M President Joan Gabel resigns from Securian Financial board
A Strib story by Liz Navratil says, “University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel announced Monday that she would resign from her position on Securian Financial’s board of directors. Describing the last several weeks as ‘extremely painful for me’ and ‘very uncomfortable for you,’ Gabel informed the university’s Board of Regents that she would no longer serve on the board for Securian, which has more than $1 billion worth of business with the university. Her decision came after multiple high-profile officials — including the governor and state attorney general — expressed concerns about the arrangement and after Regent Darrin Rosha asked his colleagues to call a special meeting to consider rescinding their decision to allow Gabel to serve on the company’s board.”
