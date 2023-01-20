ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Dissed again? Some Hemphill residents say they were left out in this plan for townhomes

By David Silva Ramirez
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Lea este artículo en español.

A townhome project on Hemphill Street is headed toward a potential city council vote next month, but residents in the predominantly Hispanic area are concerned because they say there was little community input on the project.

The proposed project, on the corner of Hemphill Street and West Morningside Drive — south of downtown Fort Worth and west of Interstate 35W — would include 24 two-story attached townhomes.

The location was previously a used car lot and is now a COVID-19 testing site.

Ricardo Avitia, a community organizer for Hemphill No Se Vende (Hemphill is Not for Sale), said residents feel disrespected and that the project wasn’t properly communicated.

“No one wants to feel that they were left out,” he said.

A representative of the developer said the company reached out about the project to groups representing the area.

Residents of Hemphill have felt that they were left out of development processes in the past, and some are concerned that residents are being bypassed again.

“To have this transpire is truly disheartening for the community as a whole,” Avitia said. “We’re a low-income, majority Hispanic [and] aging community.”

Townhomes are planned for the northeast corner of Hemphill Street and West Morningside Drive in Fort Worth, currently a former used car lot operating as a COVID-19 testing site Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com

Project background

The Fort Worth zoning commission unanimously recommended the zoning change for 2517 Hemphill St. to 2531 Hemphill St. during a Jan. 11 meeting. The future of the project now depends on a Feb. 14 city council vote.

Fort Worth-based Townsite Company proposed the project, saying the townhomes would be rented and would offer “another residential option at a lower price point than the larger rental projects in the area.”

TownSite co-founder Mary Nell Poole said she obtained letters of support from David Motheral, vice president of the Hemphill Corridor Development Collaborative, and the South Hemphill Heights Neighborhood Association.

Poole said she would provide the Hemphill Corridor Development Collaborative with design presentations as the process moves forward.

“Hopefully [this] will be a catalyst for other new development along the corridor,” she said.

She said the townhome buildings are planned to stay within the relative size of nearby businesses and not overshadow the nearby residential area.

Poole did not share what the rental price would be for the townhomes.

Some residents are upset about plans to rezone this section of Hemphill Street for a townhome project. Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com

The Hemphill commercial corridor is a target for urban redevelopment by the city. According to the city’s zoning report, the proposed zoning change is compatible with surrounding land uses and aligns with the Comprehensive Plan, a guide for development, zoning and more throughout the city.

Concerns about communication

Avitia opposed the project during the zoning commission hearing, saying residents were not properly alerted about the proposed zoning change because signage was not posted on the property.

According to city ordinance, the city manager “shall direct the erection of at least one sign upon each property proposed to be rezoned” and the sign shall be posted no less than 10 days before the public hearing.

The ordinance also states that a written notice of public hearings of proposed zoning changes “shall be sent to owners of real property lying within 300 feet of the property upon which the change in classification is proposed” no less than 10 days before the hearing.

Notices can be either sent or posted.

According to the city’s zoning report, mail notifications were sent to residents within 300 feet of the site and notifications were emailed to surrounding organizations. These were sent on Dec. 30.

Avitia said he found out about the proposal through the zoning agenda, even though he’s a member of the Hemphill Corridor Development Collaborative.

“In the last six months, not one time was this brought up,” he said.

Hemphill residents held varied opinions of the proposed change.

Bernard Garcia said the process should be correct and transparent but said there should be more mixed-use development in the area.

“It’s just an empty lot,” he said. “Might as well provide some business and more housing to the area.”

Resident LaNell Garfias said she believes the Hemphill area needs change for the better, but she’s concerned about the specific project.

“Urban residential means they can just build more condos and stuff the neighborhood doesn’t need,” she said. “Yes, it needs change, but not by pushing everyone out.”

Avitia said he doesn’t want to comment on the specifics of the project. He said at this point he doesn’t want to take away the disrespect he feels for his community.

Avitia was among the residents in 2021 who opposed housing development that had sparked fears of gentrification.

Homes line Hemphill Street within a few blocks of an area where rezoning has been proposed for a townhome project. Some residents have been concerned about redevelopment changing the character of their neighborhood. Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com

Poole said she has been in contact with District 9 council member Elizabeth Beck, and did not hear back when she initially reached out to the Hemphill Corridor Development Collaborative.

Poole said she would be willing to meet with the task force before the city council meeting.

The Hemphill Corridor Development Collaborative is set to meet on Jan. 26 to discuss the case.

Beck said she will attend that meeting, the outcome of which could determine if she continues the case for 30 days for more community input before it is considered by the city council.

