According to a new study by researchers in the housing market. The City of Rochester outpaced the entire Northeast region of the country in rent for single-family homes. Rentometer said that Rochester has much fewer options for single-family homes compared to demand since buying a home has become out of reach for more middle-class and low-income households. Activists fear it’s leading to more homelessness and communities becoming unstable.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO