game-news24.com

Samsung sold the 990 Pro. The new SSD looks like 20 percent!

News good deal with Samsung: 20% discount on the 990, the new SSD!. These drives became the star of our computer systems for many years to gain performance a little higher. NVMe SSDs stole the show and the sales are an opportunity to profit from them. Sales 2023: 175.48 for...
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
game-news24.com

The excellent Samsung Galaxy S21 FE can be sold at $335 per year for the winter sales

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which was criticized by its price when it was released, further increased its value and is traded for at least 500 euros each day. It seems that Samsung’s FE line is on the way out, but it doesn’t look like that is happening anymore. Thus, the S21 FE could be replaced, but it is now the proud representative of the spectrum. The sales bring a cost of 260 euros by the time its price was at a price of a brake.
game-news24.com

New for Speed Unbound Update 1.000.006 Drives into Patch 1.1.4 This January 24th

The studio released Need for Speed Unbound update 1.000.06, which is called patch 1.1.4. This is the biggest update in January that was announced last year, and this patch house has balancing changes, bugs and more. Check out the NFS unbound January 24 patch notes. For free, check up your...
game-news24.com

Apple is moving an estimated 25% of its iPhone production into the market

game-news24.com

Games Inbox: Nintendo Switch 2 power vs. PS5, unspoken Forespoken reviews, and Persona 3 remake

How powerful is a Switch 2. It is an open source language to explain how good the ad software is, like an ear and one reader advises chained, in the letters page. Some questions have been made about the specific type of chip it uses but the result is that it can be as powerful as the PlayStation 5 or Xbox X/S? As far as I can see, this is impossible. Just be careful to how big the PlayStation 5 is with its huge fans, I have no chance of miniaturising that with something like a portable/hybrid console.
game-news24.com

NieR Automata Anime is out of order owing to COVID Complications

The pandemic is over and its effects are still being felt in the anime industry. According to an announcement from its production committee, the Pokemon Yummy-Boy is delayed. During that time, the strain in Japan has a part to blame for the COVID-19 infection, which has risen recently. In consequence, the scheduling for more episodes has been suspended until further notice.
game-news24.com

A significant barrier in GTA online could invalidate accounts and turn off a dangerous code

It is possible to exploit a critical vulnerability in GTA Online to exploit other players’ accounts and even execute malicious code. According to Twitter user Tez2, the leak could allow Modders to modify the stats of GTA Online accounts and change the ways to remove and corrupt the accounts and make them even more deleted. A man allegedly will likely install malware on the game. The vulnerability.
game-news24.com

Maxvi R2 got water protection, more autonomy, and the function of charging other devices

The device has an awesome appearance, a rare IPS display for this segment, a powerful flashlight and a powerful FM tuner. The domestic brand has updated its range with a new brutal push-button smartphone, Maxvi R2, who came back with a metal insert and protected from shock and is not afraid of immersion in water. That, according to the IP68 standards, provides protection for the children from shock and water.
ZDNet

Boston Dynamics just dropped a new video. Look what its humanoid robot can do now

Boston Dynamics' new video shows off its research robot's exceptional, and slightly terrifying, parkour abilities. In the viral video, the robot, named Atlas, walks across a warehouse floor, picks up items, skips up stairs, jumps, tosses items, and even does a backflip. Also: NASA's next-gen robot will explore space and...

