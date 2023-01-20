Read full article on original website
Watertown Facing Some Questions As Pierre In Making EAS Recommendation
PIERRE — Last week, the City of Pierre recommended a two-hub option from Denver Air Connection to fly eight weekly round trip flights to Denver and four flights to Minneapolis. Watertown officials shared similar concerns to Pierre in their recommendation to stay with the current six Denver/six Chicago flights…
Areas Of No Drought Short Lived As Stanley, Jones And Lyman Counties Return To Abnormally Dry On Drought Monitor
PIERRE — Areas of no drought across Stanley County and parts of Jones and Lyman County were short lived. Those areas and an area of no drought across Perkins, Harding and Butte County are replaced this week with abnormally dry conditions. Just over 48-percent of Stanley County was considered in no drought last week and 51 percent abnormally dry. Two percent of the far northwest part of the county remains in moderate drought. The worst drought in central South Dakota remains cross southern Tripp, Lyman and Brule Counties where conditions are in the serious drought category. Much of Jackson County is in severe drought as well. Nearly 55-percent of Tripp County is in severe drought. The numbers of severe drought are four-percent in the southern Lyman County boot heel; 40-percent in southern Brule and 86-percent in Jackson County. The worst drought, extreme remains in the far southeast part of South Dakota. The impact on drought conditions from this week’s snow won’t be known until next week’s update.
Charge against a former South Dakota House candidate dismissed
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Kyle man who unsuccessfully ran for one of two House seats in District 27 during the last election had his criminal case dismissed Tuesday. Bud Marty May was charged with second-degree rape after allegedly forcing himself on a victim in a bathroom stall at a bar. According to the police report, he fled the area, and upon being detained, he claimed he had no involvement at first, then claimed: “it was simply a hug.”
