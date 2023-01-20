PIERRE — Areas of no drought across Stanley County and parts of Jones and Lyman County were short lived. Those areas and an area of no drought across Perkins, Harding and Butte County are replaced this week with abnormally dry conditions. Just over 48-percent of Stanley County was considered in no drought last week and 51 percent abnormally dry. Two percent of the far northwest part of the county remains in moderate drought. The worst drought in central South Dakota remains cross southern Tripp, Lyman and Brule Counties where conditions are in the serious drought category. Much of Jackson County is in severe drought as well. Nearly 55-percent of Tripp County is in severe drought. The numbers of severe drought are four-percent in the southern Lyman County boot heel; 40-percent in southern Brule and 86-percent in Jackson County. The worst drought, extreme remains in the far southeast part of South Dakota. The impact on drought conditions from this week’s snow won’t be known until next week’s update.

LYMAN COUNTY, SD ・ 5 DAYS AGO