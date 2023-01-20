Read full article on original website
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Beloved Capital Region Tavern Group Reveals Plan For New Taco Joint
A Capital Region favorite is getting ready to branch out for a new taco cantina. Whenever the Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern comes up in conversation, the words "I love that place!" are always voiced. Known for its great eats and beer list at all three of its locations in Latham, Troy, and Albany, the Moose is a local favorite to gather with family and friends. All three locations have become super popular over the years!
Downtown Troy Landmark To Have Bright, Boozy Future After Closing
Last November, Clement Frame and Art Gallery announced they would be closing their doors for the last time in 2023. After running the business since 1967, Tom and Ray Clement decided it was time to retire. Clement Frame moved into one of Troy's most iconic storefronts in 1998 - the...
Capital Region Smashburger locations permanently close
The Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park and Colonie Smashburger locations have closed. According to a member of Smashburger’s Public Relations team, all three restaurants are permanently closed.
Smoothie chain to open 10 Capital Region locations
Smoothie King, a national smoothie company with over 1,400 locations, is set to open 10 more stores in the Capital Region. The first of the 10 is set to open on Wednesday or Thursday at 3057 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
Look! Restored Saratoga Victorian Mansion Once Summer Home to Whitney Family
This fully restored Queen Anne Victorian home was once the summer home to the Whitney family and once owned by the co-founder of the NY Mets. There have been extensive renovations done to this home while keeping the historic charm. There is a stunning gourmet kitchen with top-end Thermador appliances, 2 dishwashers, a custom range hood, 2 beverage drawers, & a walk-in pantry-perfect for entertaining! The four-season room overlooks the in-ground pool and beautiful hot tub. Check out the master bedroom with a gas fireplace, enormous walk-in closet, and luxury bath. On the third floor, there are five rooms and a playroom. The basement has room for a wine cellar and recreation room. The home is situated in a posh section of Saratoga Springs near the Saratoga Race Course. On the market for $3.095 Million.
10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY
Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
Argyle restaurant reopens under new ownership
Once thought to be closed for good, the Auction Barn Restaurant at 4016 Route 40 in Argyle has been revived under new ownership. The restaurant, which closed in October 2022, reopened on January 18.
Eager Crew from Upstate NY to Rumble this week on Family Feud!
Survey Says: An Upstate NY family will be appearing on the hit game show Family Feud this week and their run starts tonight!. A second family from Upstate New York is ready to tussle on TV after announcing the date(s) they're scheduled to appear on The Family Feud. This is...
Win On the App: Enter To Win Tickets To See Lil Durk In Albany
Hot 99.1 has your tickets to see Lil Durk and friends with special guest G Herbo. Fill out the form below by 11:59 pm Sunday, February 5th to enter to win. We will contact 10 random winners by phone!. Tickets are available now for purchase through Ticketmaster.
PHOTOS: Winter storm hits the Capital Region
People across the Capital Region awakened Monday to several inches of snow, with most expected to reach the six-to-10-inch mark by the time it's all said and done.
Level Bon Ton at Wilton Mall & Build Apartments? Not So Fast!
There has been a plan for Wilton Mall for quite some time. The first part of the plan is to level Bon Ton and start building luxury apartments. However, there has been some lasting resistance from a few. What is The Plan?. Wilton Mall has been declining rapidly. The Bow...
Snow day is a fun day for many area families
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10) When school districts in the Capital Region cancelled classes for the day due to the heavy snowfall, it turned the snow day into a fun day for area families and kids. News10’s Anya Tucker caught up with folks in Albany and Schenectady Counties who were working and playing in the snow. […]
Amsterdam is ready for the snow
AMSTERDAM, N.Y.(NEWS10) – Montgomery County is prepared for the snowstorm that is expected to drop anywhere from 6 to 10 inches of snow by Monday afternoon. The snow was steadily falling in Amsterdam by 6 p.m. at the Mocha Café, Mobil gas station on State Route 67 and Manny’s Corners Road in Amsterdam. The roads already getting slick and becoming dangerous for travel.
5 things to know this Monday, January 23
An unnamed victim is recovering in the hospital after they were shot in Troy. Also, this morning, a Siena poll gave new insight into how New Yorkers feel about Governor Hochul's recent State of the State address. Here are five of the top stories we're following to start your Monday.
Did You Know? One of The Highest Points of Route 20 is in Central New York
Believe it or not... there's more history to Route 20 in New York State than you might have known!. What some people argue is the best scenic route through the state and country, others just call it their commute to and from work. Regardless, Route 20 stretches on for a LONG time and has a ton of history to it's name.
Capital Region Burger Joint Abruptly Closes All Restaurants
It appears all three Smashburger locations in the Albany area have shut down operation. Steve Barnes from the Times Union says the restaurants in Saratoga, Clifton Park and Wolf Road are all closed. In a photo posted Wednesday on Facebook, a sign on the door of the Saratoga Smashburger reads.
Eric Church Announces First Capital Region Show In 8 Years
This is a Capital Region concert that has been 8 years in the making. March 12, 2015. That is the last time Eric Church performed in the Captial Region when he took the stage at the MVP Arena in Albany. The closest the Chief has gotten was when he performed at the Taste of Country Festival a Hunter Mountain back in the summer of 2018. This summer, our way-too-long wait for one of Country music's greatest performers FINALLY comes to an end. (Can you tell I am super excited about this one?)
Lake George Ice Castles to offer free preview
Operators are opening part of the Lake George Ice Castles for free on Friday and Saturday evening. They’re having a free preview of their Mystic Lake Trail and their new Polar Ice Bar. People will access the trail at the east end of the park, closest to Canada Street.
Wayfair Closing Pittsfield Call Center; Employees Will Go Virtual
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Wayfair opened a $5 million call center in the Clock Tower Building three years ago with plans to bring 300 jobs to the city. It was a pledge by Chairman and CEO Niraj Shah, a Pittsfield High graduate, to ensure his hometown benefited from his burgeoning home goods business.
1000s Without Power Around Albany As National Grid Fights Snow
As the Capital Region gets our first big snow of 2023, National Grid is battling the inches of white piling up on power lines and equipment. There are currently thousands of customers without power as crews navigate the roads and travel out into rural areas to keep heat and light on.
