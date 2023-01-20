Read full article on original website
brookingsradio.com
Brookings man injured in accident near Arlington
A Brookings man is injured in a two-vehicle collision that happened at about 1:00 Sunday afternoon east of Arlington. Brookings County Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says a pickup driven by 34-year-old Brady Josephson of Brookings was westbound on 29th Street and an SUV driven by. 65-year-old Richard McKeown of Brookings...
sissetoncourier.com
Stabbing in Wilmot
In the early morning hours of Jan. 8, 2023, the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 caller reporting several individuals were stabbed at a residence in Wilmot. Roberts County Deputies arrived on scene and were provided mutual aid by the SWO Tribal Police, Milbank City PD, and Grant County Sheriff’s Office. For more on this story and many more please purchase a copy of the Sisseton Courier on news stands now or purchase a copy of the E-edtion on this website.
hubcityradio.com
Law enforcement gathered in Watertown to learn more about Fentanyl
WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- Law enforcement personnel from Eastern South Dakota and West Central Minnesota gathered in Watertown Thursday to learn more about Fentanyl. Pharmaceutical Fentanyl was introduced in the early 1960s as a potent pain relief medication, especially for cancer patients. The synthetic opioid is 50- to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to health officials.
mykxlg.com
SUV with Family Loses Control on Ice I-29 Rolls Vehicle South of Watertown
KXLG News reported earlier on-air of an SUV that had rolled over in the median on Interstate 29 with two children in the vehicle and someone trapped underneath. At around 9:20 am this morning, 36-year-old Alfredo Sosa Guzman from Bruce, SD, was driving a 1998 Ford Expedition heading south on Interstate 29; about four miles south of Watertown, near mile marker 174, he lost control due to the ice and rolled the SUV.
KELOLAND TV
Power outages in SW Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This latest snowstorm is also causing power outages in parts of southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative says crews are responding to outages in Ivanhoe. The company says it is trying to remove the ice on the lines. According to Minnesota 511, the roads...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota veteran awarded Navy Cross
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Navy veteran from Wilmot, South Dakota, is being recognized for his service during the Korean War. E. Royce Williams received the Navy Cross on Friday, the Navy’s second-highest honor, for a recently declassified mission in 1952. Then-Lieutenant Williams led three F9F Panthers in the only overwater combat between the U.S. Navy and the Soviet Union. The F9F Panthers battled seven Soviet MiG-15s.
kccrradio.com
Watertown Facing Some Questions As Pierre In Making EAS Recommendation
PIERRE — Last week, the City of Pierre recommended a two-hub option from Denver Air Connection to fly eight weekly round trip flights to Denver and four flights to Minneapolis. Watertown officials shared similar concerns to Pierre in their recommendation to stay with the current six Denver/six Chicago flights…
KELOLAND TV
USDA grant helps launch new program at SDSU
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Honors students at SDSU now have the opportunity to expand their knowledge of food insecurity. SDSU was one of 14 universities around the country to receive the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture grant for higher education. With this grant, the Justice Challenge is being introduced to campus, giving students of all majors a chance to learn more about topics related to agriculture, food and environmental sciences.
mykxlg.com
Watertown School District Announces the 2023-24 Certified and Classified Staff of the Year
The Watertown School District held an awards ceremony for the Classified Staff and Certified Staff of the year. Dr. Jeff Danielsen, Superintendent, and Derek Barrios, Assistant Superintendent presented during the ceremony. Thanks to BISCO, each nominee received $25 in Chamber Bucks and $50 in Chamber Bucks for the two winners. Each nominee was presented a plaque with their Chamber Bucks.
Woman, 19, killed in rural Minnesota crash
A Clara City, Minnesota teenager was killed in a two-vehicle crash in icy conditions Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the victim as 19-year-old Hailey Ann Berghuis. The crash was reported 9:47 a.m. with Berguis behind the wheel of a Chrysler Town & Country that collided with a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Zach Heins returning to SDSU with championship standard set for 2023
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In two short weeks a lot has changed for South Dakota State football. The Jackrabbits won their first ever FCS National Championship, and then had a change at head coach with Jimmy Rogers succeeding the retiring John Stiegelmeier. According to Rogers, don’t expect much...
